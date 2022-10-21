Read full article on original website
STATE GOLF: Mount Vernon's Bridges earns all-state honors with top-10 finish
COLUMBUS -- The busiest tendon on the 18th hole of Ohio State University's Scarlet golf course late Saturday afternoon was the one inside Anthony Savage's right thumb. The Mount Vernon head coached scrolled his phone – over, and over, and over again – in the moments after Ben Bridges completed his final round at the Division I state golf tournament.
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
The B1G 10: The one key thing everybody is missing about No. 2 Ohio State ...
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. I don’t want to be the guy who has to point this out, but maybe, just maybe, Ohio State — a Playoff lock in the minds of many — is a product of one of the easiest schedules in the nation.
Kimberly Highland
Kimberly Highland, age 68, of New Albany, Ohio, formerly of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the OhioHealth Emergency Care in New Albany. She was born on October 7, 1954, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to the late Richard and Sylvia (Wyker) Highland. She worked and retired...
Watch: Ohio State, Iowa bands play combined Elton John halftime show
For the first time in nearly 30 years, The Ohio State University Marching Band played a full, combined halftime show with another university band.
Rain & wind with cold front heading towards Central Ohio
Wednesday: Showers, breezy, not warming much, high 58. For the 4th straight day highs were in the mid to upper 70s even with a good deal of clouds this afternoon. This is ahead of the cold front that will push through our area into Wednesday morning. Clouds will increase ahead of this front, but temps will be slow to drop tonight.
Joann Gallagher
F. Joann Gallagher, age 94, formerly of Fredericktown passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Paramount Senior Living at Polaris. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Marvin Haught officiating.
Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
Toledo man dies following crash in Hancock County Friday
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., all lanes on I-75 northbound were re-opened to through traffic. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OSHP provided further details regarding the crash. This story has been updated to reflect that. One person is confirmed dead by Ohio State Highway Patrol...
Haunting in Ohio? The story of the Ceely Rose murders at Malabar Farm
LUCAS, Ohio — I am, at times, a traveler often with no specific destination in mind. So I drove that day unaware my route would take me through a picturesque area called Pleasant Valley. A tranquil drive until …. Trouble. But maybe help is across the way. That...
Man shot multiple times in Mansfield
The Mansfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus Area
If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're on the west side, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. People love their wings, which you can dip in sauces like buffalo, teriyaki, garlic BBQ, lemon pepper, and/or sweet BBQ. They also have delicious tenders, boneless chicken, gizzards, and livers. If you have room for dessert, try some of the sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or Oreo cake.
Marion man killed, 2 others injured in Sunday night Richland County motorcycle crash
TROY TOWNSHIP – A Marion man was killed and two other people injured after a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night in Troy Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Jeffrey D. Kight, 60, of Marion, was killed and another person seriously injured, the Patrol...
Boater found dead in Chippewa Lake
A man was found dead in Chippewa Lake on Monday evening.
Recording Illustrates Deception By Stone
BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has obtained a recorded conversation between Bucyrus Attorney Adam Stone and Mindy Straker, the grieving Mother of Brandon Baxter. This recording contains graphic language that may not be suitable for all audiences.
Knox County Grand Jury indicts 10
MOUNT VERNON — An 18-year-old Mount Vernon man was among those a Knox County Grand Jury indicted on Monday. Draven Hill was indicted for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, and rape, a first-degree felony. According to the indictment, on or about July 4, Hill allegedly raped an individual less than 13 years old, whether or not Hill knew the age of the other person.
Governor DeWine Announces $10.2 Million in Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program Awards
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that 51 local courts will receive a total of $10.2 million in grant funding to help reduce accumulated backlogs of pending court proceedings. Governor DeWine is awarding the funding as part of the Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program, which launched earlier this...
