Galion, OH

Knox Pages

STATE GOLF: Mount Vernon's Bridges earns all-state honors with top-10 finish

COLUMBUS -- The busiest tendon on the 18th hole of Ohio State University's Scarlet golf course late Saturday afternoon was the one inside Anthony Savage's right thumb. The Mount Vernon head coached scrolled his phone – over, and over, and over again – in the moments after Ben Bridges completed his final round at the Division I state golf tournament.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season

Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Kimberly Highland

Kimberly Highland, age 68, of New Albany, Ohio, formerly of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the OhioHealth Emergency Care in New Albany. She was born on October 7, 1954, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to the late Richard and Sylvia (Wyker) Highland. She worked and retired...
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rain & wind with cold front heading towards Central Ohio

Wednesday: Showers, breezy, not warming much, high 58. For the 4th straight day highs were in the mid to upper 70s even with a good deal of clouds this afternoon. This is ahead of the cold front that will push through our area into Wednesday morning. Clouds will increase ahead of this front, but temps will be slow to drop tonight.
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Joann Gallagher

F. Joann Gallagher, age 94, formerly of Fredericktown passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Paramount Senior Living at Polaris. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Marvin Haught officiating.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
WTOL 11

Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest.  Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus Area

If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're on the west side, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. People love their wings, which you can dip in sauces like buffalo, teriyaki, garlic BBQ, lemon pepper, and/or sweet BBQ. They also have delicious tenders, boneless chicken, gizzards, and livers. If you have room for dessert, try some of the sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or Oreo cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Recording Illustrates Deception By Stone

BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has obtained a recorded conversation between Bucyrus Attorney Adam Stone and Mindy Straker, the grieving Mother of Brandon Baxter. This recording contains graphic language that may not be suitable for all audiences.
BUCYRUS, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County Grand Jury indicts 10

MOUNT VERNON — An 18-year-old Mount Vernon man was among those a Knox County Grand Jury indicted on Monday. Draven Hill was indicted for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, and rape, a first-degree felony. According to the indictment, on or about July 4, Hill allegedly raped an individual less than 13 years old, whether or not Hill knew the age of the other person.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

