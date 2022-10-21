ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, AR

KATV

1 man found dead of knife wound; two women questioned

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Paragould police took two women into custody for questioning following a stabbing that left a man dead, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to a news release, the incident happened on Oct.18 in the 200-block of 18 1/2 Avenue. Greene County sheriff’s deputies...
PARAGOULD, AR
Missing teen from Randolph County might be in danger, sheriff says

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Randolph County Sheriff's Office announced Monday they are looking for a missing teen they believe might be in danger. Our news content partners at Region 8 News said that Sheriff Kevin Bell informed them deputies are searching for 17-year-old Damon Dickey. Sheriff Bell advises residents...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR

