Tornado Watch for North and Central Alabama Until 7 p.m.
Countiers included in the tornado watch are now correct. As expected, a tornado watch has been issued for the western half of North and Central Alabama. It goes until 7 p.m. CDT. The following counties are included in Central Alabama: Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson,...
Strong Storms Over West Alabama…Fayette County Storm Bears Watching
A line of strong storms covers much of western Alabama this afternoon from Lauderdale and Colbert Counties, down through Franklin, Marion, western Fayette, and into Pickens county. In Northwest Alabama, the strongest storms are approaching the Quad Cities area. They are not severe but do pose an increasing damaging wind...
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama Power’s Baker selected Wildlife Biologist of the Year
Southern clubshell mussels and flattened musk turtles, trispot darters and rainbow trout fishes, tulotoma snails and wildfowl that sing: These are a few of Jeff Baker’s favorite things. “I’m not sure that any day is typical and that’s one of the things that is most gratifying about the work...
A Very Nice Sunday Afternoon; Strong to Severe Storms Possible on Tuesday
Only a few clouds over the north and northwestern parts of the area are keeping our skies from being completely clear as of 1:02 pm in Central Alabama. Temperatures as of the roundup at noon were mostly in the lower to mid 70s, with the only one warmer than that was Troy at 77º. The cool spot was Alexander City at 70º. Birmingham was at 72º.
