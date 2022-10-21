Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Idaho high school football rankings: Top teams ahead of state playoffs
BOISE, Idaho — With high school football state playoffs kicking off across the Gem State Friday, Idaho sports journalists compiled their votes for the final state media poll. After a 35-0 loss in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) title game to Meridian (9-0) last week, Eagle (6-3) dropped...
KTVB
What the early voting process looks like in Idaho
"So far we've had over 16,000 absentees requested, which is really good. We're also doing early voting this week and next week."
KTVB
Eastern Idaho nuclear lab gets $150M to upgrade infrastructure
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho National Laboratory in the eastern part of the state will receive $150 million for infrastructure improvements to boost nuclear research and development, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday. The department said the money is part of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act that...
Comments / 0