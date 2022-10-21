Zia Elementary School in Clovis evacuated due to gas odors

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis elementary school evacuated today due to a report of gas odor in the building.

Clovis Municipal Schools report that before 1 p.m. Friday, gas odors were reported at Zia Elementary School causing the school to evacuate.

CMS said the school was evacuated while the odors were investigated and addressed. Officials said the building was cleared for re-entry and staff and students have since returned to the classroom as of 1:30 p.m. MST.