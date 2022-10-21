ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

Zia Elementary School in Clovis evacuated due to gas odors

By Angel Oliva
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aksgi_0ii5bxy300

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis elementary school evacuated today due to a report of gas odor in the building.

Clovis Municipal Schools report that before 1 p.m. Friday, gas odors were reported at Zia Elementary School causing the school to evacuate.

CMS said the school was evacuated while the odors were investigated and addressed. Officials said the building was cleared for re-entry and staff and students have since returned to the classroom as of 1:30 p.m. MST.

Comments / 1

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy