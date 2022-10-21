ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman

Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, and helped his team clinch a victory in Game 2 with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and tied...
HOUSTON, TX
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
ETOnline.com

Alex Rodriguez Is a Proud Dad As Daughter Natasha Sings the National Anthem at NBA Game

Alex Rodriguez is gushing over his 17-year-old daughter, Natasha. The former baseball star shared a video of his eldest child singing the national anthem at Tuesday night's NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves, declaring that he's "so proud" of her performance at the high-profile event. "Wow!"...
The Spun

Legendary Golfer, Wife Announce They're Getting Divorced

Legendary golfer Tom Watson and his wife announced their divorce on Monday. Watson and longtime CBS Sports executive LeslieAnne Wade got engaged in May and were married in July. On Monday, Wade announced they have separated. "Over the past few months I have been focused singularly on a challenging road...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
The Bergen Record

'This is gonna be my team forever': How Yankees fans have longstanding passion for Bombers

NEW YORK -- For Carlos Garcia, being in the Bronx this weekend meant everything. The 31-year-old has been a Yankees fan since he was a 5-year-old kid playing baseball in his native Venezuela. Surrounded by cousins who were fans of the Boston Red Sox, Garcia was the sole New York fan in his baseball-loving family. So, it comes as no surprise that the self-proclaimed “super fan” convinced his two friends to make the more than five-hour drive from upstate to New York City for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Philly

Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays. In the World Series, the Phillies will play the Houston Astros.The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.All seven games, if necessary, will begin at 8:03 p.m. EST.Here's the schedule for the World Series:Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOXSaturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOXMonday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXTuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXWednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Fans Heartbroken Over Brittney Griner Prison News

Sports fans got arguably the most heartbreaking Brittney Griner update yet this week. Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. The American star was arrested at the airport earlier this year and taken into custody. While the...
Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Caught by Former Bachelor Contestant Bri Amaranthus' Husband

Cory Youmans, the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Aaron Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday Cory Youmans — the man who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball — hasn't decided what to do with it just yet. Youmans, who is the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday. The homer marked 62 in a single American League season, as Judge, 30,...
