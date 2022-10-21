Read full article on original website
Every Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 and how to unlock them
One of Overwatch 2‘s most sought-after cosmetics are Mythic skins. These ultra-rare, customizable skins are generally only available as battle pass rewards and are some of the hardest items to obtain in the game. The time and effort required are well worth it, though: flashing a Mythic skin in battle proves your dedication and patience in achieving such a high battle pass level.
Dr Disrespect is livid with ‘gutter trash’ Overwatch 2 rank system, insists its designed to make players climb
Dr Disrespect might be the two-time back-to-back Blockbuster 1993-1994 video game champion, but he’s far from being a top tier Overwatch 2 player—at least, according to its rank placement system. The YouTube star rounded off the seven wins needed to receive a rank during his stream on Oct....
The difference-makers: 11 players to watch during IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022
For more than 10 years, CS:GO pros have elevated the level of the game, constantly improving and setting the skill ceiling higher with every tournament. And on Oct. 31., IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022 begins. The bar and the stakes are the highest they’ve ever been. The Brazilian Major...
Defenses up: Riot is once again buffing turrets in League of Legends
Riot Games has wanted to bring back the split-pushing meta for several seasons now by introducing heavy split-pushing items like Sanguine Blade and Hullbreaker. On top of that, the devs have been consistently buffing champions like Fiora and Nasus so that they can make the enemy team increasingly nervous and take over the game. On Oct. 25, a new change was shipped to the PBE, with Riot once again buffing gold generation from turret platings.
Can you catch Zorua and Zoroark in Pokémon Go?
Pokémon Go is constantly adding new species to the game through events like Go Fest and Adventure Week. With each event, more trainers get to add their favorite Pokémon from all generations of the series to their Pokédex, including special variations like Shiny versions and regional forms. To promote Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the game even added some Hisuian forms and species.
Ninja still prefers Apex and Fortnite over Warzone, but Warzone 2 could win him back if it changes these things
Despite being primarily known as a Fortnite player, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins admitted he enjoys playing Warzone too—just not enough to keep him hooked in the long term. It’s the reason the Twitch and YouTube star prefers playing Fortnite and even Apex Legends over it. What puts...
The future is his: Which LCS teams could Spica realistically join in 2023?
Over the past three years, Mingyi “Spica” Lu has become a name synonymous with TSM’s League of Legends team and has quickly become a leader of North America’s rising generation of younger talent. The 21-year-old has been one of the best players in the league and became the face of an organization known only for success.
Will they make it? Only one organization could pull off repeat Dota 2 title at TI11
Dota 2’s The International is a stage where dreams come true or fade away. While winning the grand prize is the goal of all teams, doing it once may not be enough for some. Many players return to TI to chase the Aegis for a second time, a difficult feat that was only achieved by OG.
iNSaNiA makes huge MATUMBAMAN declaration after Team Liquid carry’s TI11 heroics
Team Liquid’s run from the Last Chance Qualifier to securing a top-four spot at The International 11 has been phenomenal, even more so since it’s Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen’s last rodeo. But the veteran Dota 2 player is still popping off, much like he did when...
How to play Junkenstein’s Revenge Wrath of the Bride: Tips and tricks for the Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror arcade mode
For those logging into Overwatch 2 during this Halloween Terror 2022 event, there’s more to look forward to than just the spooky new skins and the scary expensive bundles. All players can queue up for a new four-player cooperative mode called Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride and face a terrifying challenge together.
OpTic Gaming survive grand finals scare in Seattle to become Halo World Champions
Before the Orlando Major last month, Lucid and Trippy hadn’t lifted a trophy at a major Halo LAN tournament. Now both players, alongside esports legends FormaL and aPG, can call themselves world champions after what was an explosive grand finals for Halo Infinite‘s first competitive season. A bracket...
Seoldam headlines DetonatioN Gaming’s VALORANT roster for 2023
VALORANT Champions 2022 came to an end almost a month ago and the VALORANT offseason is already in full swing with numerous changes on the way. On Oct. 24, DetonatioN Gaming shared its roster for the upcoming season 2023. The roster for the upcoming season will feature Seo “Suggest” Jae-young,...
It’s a trap: Teemo player outsmarts opponents with time-wasting outplay
There are many annoying champions to play against in League of Legends—and Teemo is certainly one of them. Two players recently got to experience what it feels like to play against Teemo. In a clip posted on League’s subreddit, Akali and Kayn spent a little over two minutes to find the Swift Scout, allowing his team to take other advantages over the map.
How to complete the Overwatch 2 Witcher’s Brew Challenge | Where to find the secret door
Overwatch 2 has brought fans challenges galore in the Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride Halloween event. The event went live on Oct. 25 and provides fans with a new game mode to test out, completing challenges along the way. The new Overwatch mode is a limited-time brawl mode...
How to earn the Werewolf Winston spray and skin for free in Overwatch 2
Spooky season is upon us and Overwatch 2 is back with the popular Halloween event, bringing some new and old content for fans to unlock. This year, there are plenty of goodies up for grabs, and fans can get their hands on some free stuff, too. In particular, fans can...
When does the Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror 2022 event end?
Halloween Terror has the distinction of being Overwatch 2‘s first seasonal event. Besides bringing back everything that made the first Overwatch’s Halloween Terror events great—new cosmetics, a fun limited-time game mode, and lore developments—this iteration of the event will introduce another PvE mode, which will likely get players excited for the game’s upcoming full-scale PvE mode in 2023.
The best beginner cards in Marvel Snap | five best starter decks
Marvel Snap is the new Marvel Heroes and Villains collectible card game developed by Second Dinner Studios and available for free on mobile and PC via Steam. Matches are fast-paced and take place over six turns in which both players play their cards at one of three famous locations available in each battle.
IEM Rio CS:GO Major: How to watch, format, team list, schedule
The IEM Rio Major, the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO tournament held in Brazil, will run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13, featuring some of the best Counter-Strike teams in the world. The IEM Rio Major will kick off with the Challengers Stage, in which eight Challengers and eight Contenders will fight for eight spots in the Legends Stage, in which teams that secured Legends status in the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) will be waiting. The top eight teams of the Legends Stage will make it into the Champions Stage, the tournament’s single-elimination playoff bracket.
T1 Dota 2 is already shuffling its roster following TI11 miss
The International 2022 will be returning this weekend, and teams who failed to qualify for the event have already started shuffling their rosters. Though the first set of departures came from the Eastern European Region, T1 officially released coach March from its roster, while Kuku and Xepher announced they were looking for new opportunities.
Riot devs line up nerfs for Bel’Veth, Miss Fortune, and more in League Patch 12.21 as 2023 prep begins
A monster, a robot, and a pirate walk into a League update. Riot Games has unveiled the League of Legends champions to be hit with nerfs in the game’s next balance patch and this time around the unlucky trio (the developers are keeping this one small) are Bel’Veth, Blitzcrank, and Miss Fortune.
