WVNews
47 prep bands from 33 West Virginia counties to compete at WVMBI
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The 11th annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational (WVMBI) Championship will feature 47 high school bands from 33 counties around the state on Saturday at the University of Charleston Stadium, Laidley Field. Milton Middle School and Barboursville Middle School will open the event at...
WVNews
3 from North Central West Virginia nominated for service academies
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Three North Central West Virginians have been nominated to U.S. service academies by Rep. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va. Liam Cochran of Bridgeport has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Cochran is currently enrolled at the U.S. Air Force Academy Prep School. At Fairmont Senior High School, he was an honors student and captained the lacrosse team. He also was a member of the choir and participated in the Junior National Youth Leadership Conference.
WVNews
North Central West Virginia business community gathers for Bridges Without Boundaries conference
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 160 members of the North Central West Virginia business community gathered Tuesday at the West Virginia University Erickson Alumni Center for the seventh annual Bridges Without Boundaries conference. Attendees, who represented 60 area businesses and corporations, heard from a group of leaders,...
WVNews
Early voting kicks off Wednesday throughout West Virginia, lasts through Nov. 5
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s time to put West Virginia Code § 3-3-3 into action again. That’s right — it’s time for early voting.
WVNews
As RSV numbers rise, West Virginia's pediatric bed capacity strained
West Virginia’s three main children’s hospitals are reporting a noticeable uptick in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Children’s hospitals in neighboring states are experiencing a spike in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, and hospitals in West Virginia expect to quickly follow suit.
WVNews
W.Va. Attorney General to visit Preston County Wednesday
KINGWOOD — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will be in Preston County Wednesday for a number of meetings with residents. From 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., he will speak to Preston High School students about opioids.
WVNews
WVU researchers studying how West Virginians bounce back from flooding
MORGANTOWN — A team of West Virginia University researchers is studying resiliency in flood-devastated communities with support from the National Science Foundation by delving into lessons learned from one of the deadliest West Virginia floods in recent memory. Jamie Shinn, project leader and assistant professor of geography in the...
WVNews
Friday night lights preview: Playoffs kick off in the Buckeye State
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The week so many high school football teams have been working for has arrived: The playoffs. Five of the six area teams in Ohio qualified for the postseason, with a pair even getting home games.
WVNews
WVU Medicine Children’s and UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia collaborate to improve health literacy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Children’s received a $300,000 grant from UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia to help launch the WVU Medicine Children’s Patient Navigator Program to boost health literacy in West Virginia by educating and empowering Mountain State families. The Patient Navigator Program at WVU...
WVNews
Cox First Media names industry veteran as its new publisher
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A company that publishes three newspapers in Ohio has named a media industry veteran as its new publisher. Suzanne Klopfenstein will formally assume her new role with Cox First Media on Jan. 1, when current publisher Jana Collier retires. But the company said the Springfield, Ohio, native will begin working now with Collier and other executives to ensure a smooth transition.
