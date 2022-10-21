ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

47 prep bands from 33 West Virginia counties to compete at WVMBI

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The 11th annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational (WVMBI) Championship will feature 47 high school bands from 33 counties around the state on Saturday at the University of Charleston Stadium, Laidley Field. Milton Middle School and Barboursville Middle School will open the event at...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

3 from North Central West Virginia nominated for service academies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Three North Central West Virginians have been nominated to U.S. service academies by Rep. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va. Liam Cochran of Bridgeport has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Cochran is currently enrolled at the U.S. Air Force Academy Prep School. At Fairmont Senior High School, he was an honors student and captained the lacrosse team. He also was a member of the choir and participated in the Junior National Youth Leadership Conference.
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

WVU researchers studying how West Virginians bounce back from flooding

MORGANTOWN — A team of West Virginia University researchers is studying resiliency in flood-devastated communities with support from the National Science Foundation by delving into lessons learned from one of the deadliest West Virginia floods in recent memory. Jamie Shinn, project leader and assistant professor of geography in the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Cox First Media names industry veteran as its new publisher

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A company that publishes three newspapers in Ohio has named a media industry veteran as its new publisher. Suzanne Klopfenstein will formally assume her new role with Cox First Media on Jan. 1, when current publisher Jana Collier retires. But the company said the Springfield, Ohio, native will begin working now with Collier and other executives to ensure a smooth transition.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy