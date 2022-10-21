Read full article on original website
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Black Hills Pioneer
I'm in an amazing place in my life, says Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea is in "an amazing place" in her life. The 32-year-old rap star has revealed via social media that she's managed to "regrow" her confidence and she's "smiling bigger than ever now".
Black Hills Pioneer
Eddie Redmayne credits his parents for Hollywood success
Eddie Redmayne thinks his parents deserve a lot of credit for his success. The Oscar-winning actor has always had a huge amount of support from his parents, and he believes that they've played a big part in his success.
Black Hills Pioneer
Janelle Monae feels 'freer' than ever
Janelle Monae is determined to "live authentically". The 36-year-old singer revealed in April that she identifies as non-binary, and Janelle has been surprised by the praise that she's received from the LGBTQ community over recent months.
Black Hills Pioneer
Duchess of Sussex admits to being 'particular'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex thinks she's "particular" - but not "difficult" or "demanding". The 41-year-old duchess has discussed the stereotype of the "angry black woman" with Issa Rae on the latest episode of her podcast series, with Meghan insisting there's nothing wrong with setting clear boundaries.
Black Hills Pioneer
Busy Philipps lets her kids 'participate in cooking'
Busy Philipps loves cooking with her kids. The 43-year-old actress has Birdie, 14, and Cricket, nine, with Marc Silverstein, and Busy has revealed that she always tries to involve her kids in her cooking plans.
Black Hills Pioneer
Christina Perri welcomes 'magical rainbow' baby girl
Christina Perri has given birth to her second daughter. The 36-year-old singer is already mother to four-year-old Carmella with husband Paul Costabile but took to social media on Sunday (23.10.22) to announce that the pair had become parents once again over the weekend.
