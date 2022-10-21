Further testing revealed that Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Williams stepped up in a big way for the Chargers in the first half of the season as teammate Keenan Allen recovered from a lingering hamstring injury, but unfortunately suffered a high ankle sprain in Allen's first game back from the injury. The Chargers are headed into their Week 8 bye for now, but Williams is now likely to miss multiple weeks and is a candidate to be placed on the injured reserve.

1 DAY AGO