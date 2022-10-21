Read full article on original website
NBA Hot Seats: Sixers’ Doc Rivers favored to be first coach fired
A week into the regular season, several NBA coaches are already coming under intense scrutiny. The heat is highest on
numberfire.com
Dylan Windler (ankle) still out Sunday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler will not play SUnday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Windler continues to deal with the effects of his sprained right ankle, and as a result, he will sit out his third straight game to start the season.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Justin Holiday (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Detroit. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 8.9...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) out again on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Anderson continues to deal with a back issue and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Taurean Prince and Jaylen Nowell could continue to see more minutes on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Lakers list LeBron James (foot) as probable for Wednesday's game against Denver
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is probable to play in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been listed as probable in every game so far this season with foot soreness. In a matchup versus a Denver unit ranked 28th in defensive rating, our models project James to score 45.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jose Alvarado starting in Pelcians' Tuesday contest for Herbert Jones (knee)
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is starting in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Alvarado will make his first appearance in New Orleans' starting lineup after Herbert Jones was ruled out with a knee injury. Alvarado's projection includes 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Naji Marshall for inactive Brandon Ingram (concussion) on Tuesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall is starting in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Marshall. will start at the four after Brandon Ingram n was held out with a concussion. In a matchup against a Dallas team allowing a 103.6 defensive rating, our models project Marshall to score 17.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Aaron Wiggins starting for Thunder on Tuesday, Kenrich Williams coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Wiggins will get the start on Tuesday with Kenrich Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect Wiggins to play 17.2 minutes against the Clippers. Wiggins' Tuesday projection includes 5.7...
numberfire.com
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) questionable on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter Jr.'s status is currently in question for lumbar spine injury management purposes. Expect Jeff Green to see a boost in playing time versus a Lakers' unit allowing a 103.4 defensive rating if Porter Jr. is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) out on Tuesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. As expected, Hardaway has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Pelicans on Tuesday. Josh Green could see more minutes with Hardaway sidelined. Green's Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Otto Porter (hamstring) doubtful for Raptors' Wednesday matchup
Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter's upgrade to doubtful is a somewhat positive sign after a hamstring injury has prevented him from making his season debut. Look for Christian Koloko to play more minutes on Wednesday if Porter is ruled out again.
numberfire.com
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) ruled out for Thunder on Tuesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Gilgeous-Alexander is still dealing with a left hip contusion. As a result, he will miss his second consecutive game after sitting out Sunday as well. Tre Mann is set to start another contest at point guard.
numberfire.com
Washington's Bradley Beal (back) questionable to return on Wednesday
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (back) is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Beal has not returned since leaving the first quarter with a back ailment. Expect Will Barton to see more minutes after he started the second half with Washington's starters. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
numberfire.com
Josh Giddey (ankle) won't play Tuesday for Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Giddey left Sunday's contest early due to an ankle injury and did not return. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action entirely for Tuesday night's game. Aaron Wiggins could enter the starting lineup on the wing.
numberfire.com
Heat's Max Strus making first 2022-23 start Monday versus Raptors
The Miami Heat will start Max Strus in Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Strus will make his first start of the season in Monday's game as Caleb Martin serves out his one-game suspension. Strus has a $4,600 salary on FanDuel for tonight's contests and is projected to score 21.8...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 10/25/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Monday 10/24/22: Can We Trust the Public and Back the Nuggets?
Under 215.0 (-110) - 4 stars. These two teams just squared up over the weekend, a game that resulted in a 112-109 win for the Miami Heat at home. For tonight's game, our model is projecting a final score of just 104.3 to 101.0 in favor of the home Heat again.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers (hip) doubtful on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (hip) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Rivers is dealing with a hip injury and is not expected to play against the Spurs on Wednesday. The Timberwolves have a win probability of 76.7% against the Spurs on Wednesday, according to numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Update: Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) to miss 'some time'
Further testing revealed that Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Williams stepped up in a big way for the Chargers in the first half of the season as teammate Keenan Allen recovered from a lingering hamstring injury, but unfortunately suffered a high ankle sprain in Allen's first game back from the injury. The Chargers are headed into their Week 8 bye for now, but Williams is now likely to miss multiple weeks and is a candidate to be placed on the injured reserve.
numberfire.com
Hornets' Terry Rozier (ankle) ruled out for Sunday game
The Charlotte Hornets have ruled out Terry Rozier (ankle) for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Rozier suffered an ankle sprain on Friday and wasn't expected to suit up for today's game. Dennis Smith Jr. should be expected to start in his spot against the Hawks today. Our models project...
