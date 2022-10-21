Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween: Four haunting tales from a paranormal writerRoger MarshAltoona, PA
The History Behind this Abandoned Pennsylvania Prison is FascinatingTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The Largest All-You-Can-Eat Steakhouse in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenDuncansville, PA
Chelsea Cooley: preliminary hearing concludes in case of mother accused of suffocating 3-year-old with wet wipesLavinia ThompsonEverett, PA
Related
FOX43.com
Golfers shine at PIAA State Championships
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The PIAA Golf Championships changed venues for the 2022 season to the Penn State University White and Blue Courses. Local golfers from District III adjusted nicely to the change. Cedar Crest freshman Dylan Ramsey caps an amazing state championship debut with rounds of 67 and...
WJAC TV
The Flood City Youth Fitness Academy holds grand opening for new STEM program
The Flood City Youth Fitness Academy held a grand opening on Tuesday of their CODE 4 STEM Academy program. The program is an academic enrichment program that partners with The university of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and will serve 100 elementary and 50 middle school students. UPJ students will act as STEM mentors and introduce kids to science, technology, engineering and math.
WJAC TV
Penn State rises in Top 25 rankings
The Associated Press released their Top 25 college football teams Sunday, with Penn State rising after last week's significant drop in the rankings. Last week, Penn State dropped from the top 10, going from the 10th spot to the 16th spot after losing to Michigan 41-17. However, they're working their...
Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
Onward State
Beaver Stadium White Out Crowd Control Proves Unacceptable, Dangerous
There’s truly nothing like the Penn State White Out game. The feeling produced when students, families, and alumni pack into Beaver Stadium to watch the Nittany Lions under the lights is nothing short of magical. For many Penn Staters, the White Out is the highlight of their college experience....
WJAC TV
Sean Clifford named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week following 4 TD performance
State College, PA (WJAC) — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week following his four touchdown performance Saturday night against Minnesota. The redshirt senior completed 23 of his 31 passes, for 295 yards, helping the Nittany Lions defeat the Golden Gophers...
WJAC TV
Penn State's Franklin thanks fans after 'White Out' win
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WJAC) — University Park, PA (WJAC) - Saturday night 109,831 fans filled Beaver Stadium in the White Out game against Minnesota. No. 16 Penn State earned the 45-17 victory with a well-balanced attack. Sean Clifford threw for 295 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Four different...
WJAC TV
Clifford passes for 4 TDs, No. 16 Penn State beats Minnesota
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WJAC) — Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes, Penn State's defense forced seven punts and the No. 16 Nittany Lions beat Minnesota 45-17. A week after the worst game of his six-year career, a smattering of boos rang out from the 107,000 fans clad all in white when Clifford was announced as the starting quarterback.
WJAC TV
Family discusses potential loss of farm due to State College Connector Project
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — One farm family matriarch is speaking out about the prospect of losing farm property to eminent domain, for the second time in her lifetime, as her family’s farm is in the path of one of the State College Connector routes. The Darlington family's...
wccsradio.com
RUSTIC LODGE HOSTED FINAL BRUNCH ON SUNDAY
A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.
WJAC TV
Centre Co. to host special election to fill soon-to-be vacant President Judge position
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A special election is expected to fill the vacancy in Centre County court with the announcement that the president judge will be retiring at the end of the year. However, for the candidates seeking to be the next county judge, it could be a...
Burns delivers $123,000 for two Cambria County boroughs
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced that he secured $123,000 to help two local boroughs purchase equipment and replace streetlights with energy-efficient LED bulbs. “I know how tough it can be for local governments to fund major equipment or other projects, so I worked with these two boroughs to find state […]
‘Immensely rewarding and a true honor.’ Centre County’s top judge to retire after 15 years
She is the first female president judge in the county’s history.
Centre County doctors hold “Real Doctors Against Oz” event
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A press conference led by Dr. David Werner, MD who was joined by a group of doctors from across Centre County. The press conference was held on Monday, Oct. 24 to highlight inconsistencies in Oz’s career, including his stance on abortion and how he supported debunked supplements on his television […]
Centre County doctors share ‘deep concern’ about Mehmet Oz as Pennsylvania Senator
More than 10 Centre County doctors participated in a “Real Doctors against Oz” press conference in State College on Monday.
WJAC TV
Area school district initiates 'internal lockdown' in response to shooting in Monroe Twp.
Everett, PA (WJAC) — As authorities responded to the scene of an attempted homicide Monday morning in Monroe Township, where police found two juveniles with gunshot wounds, officials with the Everett Area School District say they were working to keep their students and staff safe. District Superintendent David Burkett...
Body found in garage identified as missing Johnstown man
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body that was found in an abandoned garage has been identified as a missing Johnstown man. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, the homeowner found the body in the abandoned garage at the 1500 Block of Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. The body was identified […]
WJAC TV
Coroner investigating death of Westmoreland Co. man at Acosta mine
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank confirmed to 6 News Tuesday that his office is investigating the death of a Westmoreland County man who was found unresponsive over the weekend at the Acosta Deep Mine. The mining company Corsa Coal announced Monday in a news...
WJAC TV
Johnstown Halloween parade is back for another spooky night
The annual Johnstown Halloween parade took place this evening. Several community groups from the area came together to organize this year's parade. Which started at Sargent's Stadium at the point and traveled down Main street. Thousands of people showed up to see over 70 parade units go by while playing...
Track how your Pennsylvania municipality is using federal stimulus funding
Pennsylvania counties, cities, and local governments have received $6.15 billion in stimulus money as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Comments / 0