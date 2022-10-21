ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollidaysburg, PA

FOX43.com

Golfers shine at PIAA State Championships

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The PIAA Golf Championships changed venues for the 2022 season to the Penn State University White and Blue Courses. Local golfers from District III adjusted nicely to the change. Cedar Crest freshman Dylan Ramsey caps an amazing state championship debut with rounds of 67 and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

The Flood City Youth Fitness Academy holds grand opening for new STEM program

The Flood City Youth Fitness Academy held a grand opening on Tuesday of their CODE 4 STEM Academy program. The program is an academic enrichment program that partners with The university of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and will serve 100 elementary and 50 middle school students. UPJ students will act as STEM mentors and introduce kids to science, technology, engineering and math.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Penn State rises in Top 25 rankings

The Associated Press released their Top 25 college football teams Sunday, with Penn State rising after last week's significant drop in the rankings. Last week, Penn State dropped from the top 10, going from the 10th spot to the 16th spot after losing to Michigan 41-17. However, they're working their...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Penn State's Franklin thanks fans after 'White Out' win

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WJAC) — University Park, PA (WJAC) - Saturday night 109,831 fans filled Beaver Stadium in the White Out game against Minnesota. No. 16 Penn State earned the 45-17 victory with a well-balanced attack. Sean Clifford threw for 295 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Four different...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

Clifford passes for 4 TDs, No. 16 Penn State beats Minnesota

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WJAC) — Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes, Penn State's defense forced seven punts and the No. 16 Nittany Lions beat Minnesota 45-17. A week after the worst game of his six-year career, a smattering of boos rang out from the 107,000 fans clad all in white when Clifford was announced as the starting quarterback.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wccsradio.com

RUSTIC LODGE HOSTED FINAL BRUNCH ON SUNDAY

A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Burns delivers $123,000 for two Cambria County boroughs

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced that he secured $123,000 to help two local boroughs purchase equipment and replace streetlights with energy-efficient LED bulbs. “I know how tough it can be for local governments to fund major equipment or other projects, so I worked with these two boroughs to find state […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre County doctors hold “Real Doctors Against Oz” event

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A press conference led by Dr. David Werner, MD who was joined by a group of doctors from across Centre County. The press conference was held on Monday, Oct. 24 to highlight inconsistencies in Oz’s career, including his stance on abortion and how he supported debunked supplements on his television […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Body found in garage identified as missing Johnstown man

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body that was found in an abandoned garage has been identified as a missing Johnstown man. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, the homeowner found the body in the abandoned garage at the 1500 Block of Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. The body was identified […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Johnstown Halloween parade is back for another spooky night

The annual Johnstown Halloween parade took place this evening. Several community groups from the area came together to organize this year's parade. Which started at Sargent's Stadium at the point and traveled down Main street. Thousands of people showed up to see over 70 parade units go by while playing...
JOHNSTOWN, PA

