KIMT
First sentence issued for marijuana-growing operation in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – One of the women accused of running a marijuana-growing operation in Floyd County is sentenced. Kitarra Victoria Johnson, 21 of Sumner, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and has been ordered to spend two days in jail and pay a $430 fine. Johnson and Joanne...
KIMT
Hancock County grain dealer is going bankrupt
DES MOINES, Iowa – A North Iowa grain dealer is going out of business. The Kanawha-based Global Processing, Inc. has notified the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. State officials say anyone with unpaid grain sold to this dealer and/or...
KIMT
1 injured after motorcycle accident in Cerro Gordo Co.
Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash
A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Iowa after he reportedly lost control of the bike on Friday. Paul Robert Werner, 62, from Shakopee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Great River Road,...
2 injured in a weekend Webster City stabbing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Webster City over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Superior Street just before midnight Saturday on a report of an assault, according to the Webster City Police Department. When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds. After […]
KIMT
Home destroyed by fire in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Fire destroyed a home in Charles City over the weekend. Firefighters were called to the 2900 block of Cottonwood Place around 1:35 am Sunday. Two adults in the home were able to escape after being alerted by smoke alarms. Firefighters then rescued two cats and a couple of other pets from the home.
KGLO News
Mason City woman to plead guilty to stealing over $3000 from local liquor store
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City woman accused of stealing over $3000 from a local business. 43-year-old Christina Barnish was charged with second-degree theft. A criminal complaint states that she was an employee at Prime Wine & Spirits at 1104 North Federal Avenue where on May 17th, she did not take a deposit bag of her employer to the bank, and instead kept the intended deposit of $3224.
Cedar Falls Man Busted For Marijuana Growing Operation
A Cedar Falls man got busted for growing a different type of crop in his home. The legalization of weed has been a hot topic over the past few years. In the Hawkeye State, the use of marijuana both recreationally and medically is illegal. CBD on the other hand can limitedly be used legally by registered patients.
KIMT
Cresco man is $20,000 Iowa Lottery winner
CLIVE, Iowa – A Howard County man is $20,000 richer after winning the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Word Search” InstaPlay game. Dustin Chatfield of Cresco bought his winning ticket at Cresco Mart on Second Avenue SW and claimed his prize Wednesday at the Mason City regional office of the Iowa Lottery.
KCRG.com
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
Iowa Man Sentenced To More Than 33 Years In Federal Prison
(Waterloo, IA) An Iowa man will serve more than 33 years in federal prison for his role in a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Andrew David Surprenant of Waterloo was sentenced Friday on one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. They say a wiretap investigation led law enforcement to seize more than seven pounds of meth, seven firearms, and ammunition from Surprenant’s residence and storage unit. Additional investigations found more than 175 pounds of meth, 23 pounds of fentanyl, 1 pound of heroin, and 11 firearms connected to the organization. Five other people are in custody related to the crime.
Cedar Falls Banker Receives Federal Sentencing For Farm Loan Fraud
A Northeast Iowa man has been sentenced to a year in prison time after falsifying farm loan documents. Bradley Schlotfeldt, 59 years old from Cedar Falls, was a vice president and lending officer of a bank. On March 10th, he pleads guilty to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution. On Thursday, he received an over-a-year-long federal prison sentence.
KIMT
St. Ansgar man pleads guilty in connection to Nashua woman's drug death
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A North Iowa man has pleaded guilty to providing the drugs that killed someone. Eric A. Young, 43 of St. Ansgar, entered a guilty plea Monday to distribution of methamphetamine. Federal prosecutors say Young gave meth to a woman from Nashua on the night of March 18, 2021. Young admitted to selling the drug to the woman for $90 and being present when she passed out.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Burns Awaiting Appeal Decision from Iowa Supreme Court
A Manchester man convicted in a cold case murder is still awaiting the Iowa Supreme Court’s decision on his appeal. Jerry Burns’ appeal on his 2020 conviction for first degree murder was heard by the court in late September. Burns was found guilty in the 1979 stabbing murder of 18-year old Michelle Martinko of Cedar Rapids, who was found dead in her parents’ car in the Westdale Mall parking lot in Cedar Rapids.
KIMT
Mason City woman pulled over for bad muffler pleads guilty to drug charges
MASON CITY, Iowa – A traffic stop for a bad muffler has now led to a guilty plea. Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI-1st offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional facility. Stucker was pulled...
KIMT
Parents to stand trial for head injury to Charles City baby
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two young Floyd County parents arrested for severe injuries to their baby are pleading not guilty. Ezekiel Larson, 22 of Charles City, and Madison Geerts, 19 of Charles City, are both charged with child endangerment causing serious injury. Law enforcement says Larson was the only...
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls man dies after Friday apartment fire
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 21st, Cedar Falls Public Safety responded to a report of an apartment fire in the 3100 block of Boulder Drive. Responders arrived to find heavy black smoke and flames on the 3rd floor of the apartment complex. Crews rescued an unresponsive male from the apartment and performed life-saving measures. He was transported to a nearby hospital.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota police chase ends in crash on I-35
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A police chase that involved flat tires and a crash has resulted in one arrest. The Albert Lea Police Department says Jose Martinez, 31, was spotted driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne on SE Broadway Avenue around 12:19 pm. Police say there was an active felony warrant on Martinez out of Mower County and it was known he also did not have a valid driver’s license.
KIMT
One injured in motorcycle crash Saturday
MASON CITY, Ia. - One Clear Lake man was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening. According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff, at around 5 p.m. Saturday 37-year-old Jonathan Goerish of Clear Lake was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle in front of 12434 Spruce Avenue when he lost control and hit a parked car.
KCRG.com
One person hurt in motorcycle crash in Robins
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcycle rider was hospitalized after crashing in Linn County on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:07 p.m., the Robins Police Department received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle along North Center Point Road. Officers believe the vehicle was northbound on the road and lost control. The motorcycle entered the ditch and eventually hit a tree.
