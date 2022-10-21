ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Olmsted, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

It’s Brunswick’s turn to try to run herd on deer

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- City Council members and law enforcement officials on Monday (Oct. 24) addressed recent resident concerns about overpopulation of deer in the city and property damage being caused by wildlife. Ward 2 Councilman Nick Hanek pointed out that “this is a hotly debated issue in a city to...
BRUNSWICK, OH
Ask Akron

What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition breaks ground on Summit Lake Trail in Akron

AKRON, Ohio – The Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition on Tuesday held a groundbreaking celebration for the Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail. The nearly three-mile multi-purpose trail will link the eastern and western neighborhoods surrounding Summit Lake and connect to the 101-mile Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail. The Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail will be accessible for hikers, walkers and bicyclists.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

75 Little Free Libraries adopted across Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two out of every three low-income families don’t own a single children’s book. To give every child access to reading material, Krylon spray paints, a division of Sherwin Williams; CleveHome Ohio, which supports previously incarcerated individuals return to everyday life; and the Cleveland chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women have adopted Little Free Libraries across Northeast Ohio to assure they are always in good repair.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Shaker Heights closes ranks with Beachwood on new joint deer culling program

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council voted unanimously Monday (Oct. 24) in favor of a new and expanded deer sharpshooting program with the City of Beachwood. Citing public health and safety concerns, as well as ecological damage caused by loss of vegetation -- including the Shaker Parklands -- the city has been culling the deer herd since 2016, back when police Lt. James Mariano was still on the force and the program was done “in-house” by police officers.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
103.3 WKFR

Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public

It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Shaker Heights’ electric aggregation start-up pushed back to June 2023

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Citing “drastic market rate fluctuations,” City Council has opted to postpone the start of its new electric aggregation program until next June. Council’s Sustainability Committee also had recommended pushing the date back from January. The move will keep about 8,000 customers with the current “default supplier,” the Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company (CEI), at its “standard service offer” rate.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

City of Akron bans conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth

AKRON, Ohio – Akron City Council this week unanimously passed an ordinance that bans conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors. Akron is the 11th city in the state to pass such legislation, according to a city-issued news release, and follows Cleveland, which enacted a similar ban earlier this month. Conversion...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy