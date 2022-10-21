Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Related
Cuyahoga mayors join to support Ronayne for county executive, praise his collaborative spirit
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In an unusual display of solidarity, a couple dozen Cuyahoga mayors, including two former Cleveland mayors, gathered Tuesday to endorse Democrat candidate Chris Ronayne as the collaborator they want working with them as Cuyahoga County executive. They’re looking for a partner to help them move the...
It’s Brunswick’s turn to try to run herd on deer
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- City Council members and law enforcement officials on Monday (Oct. 24) addressed recent resident concerns about overpopulation of deer in the city and property damage being caused by wildlife. Ward 2 Councilman Nick Hanek pointed out that “this is a hotly debated issue in a city to...
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition breaks ground on Summit Lake Trail in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – The Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition on Tuesday held a groundbreaking celebration for the Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail. The nearly three-mile multi-purpose trail will link the eastern and western neighborhoods surrounding Summit Lake and connect to the 101-mile Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail. The Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail will be accessible for hikers, walkers and bicyclists.
75 Little Free Libraries adopted across Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two out of every three low-income families don’t own a single children’s book. To give every child access to reading material, Krylon spray paints, a division of Sherwin Williams; CleveHome Ohio, which supports previously incarcerated individuals return to everyday life; and the Cleveland chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women have adopted Little Free Libraries across Northeast Ohio to assure they are always in good repair.
North Royalton Historical Society to track down origins of hundreds of city street names
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- Edgerton Road in North Royalton was named after the Edgerton family. Sardis Edgerton was one of the city’s first property owners and Lester Edgerton was a longtime mayor. The North Royalton Historical Society is now trying to determine how hundreds of other streets in town...
Shaker Heights closes ranks with Beachwood on new joint deer culling program
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council voted unanimously Monday (Oct. 24) in favor of a new and expanded deer sharpshooting program with the City of Beachwood. Citing public health and safety concerns, as well as ecological damage caused by loss of vegetation -- including the Shaker Parklands -- the city has been culling the deer herd since 2016, back when police Lt. James Mariano was still on the force and the program was done “in-house” by police officers.
Man in Canada can vote in NE Ohio using someone else’s address — Here’s why
A FOX 8 I-Team investigation has uncovered a man living in Canada getting to vote next month in Geauga County even though he hasn’t lived in Northeast Ohio for a very long time.
Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public
It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
Be on the lookout -- it’s that spooky time of year: Sun Postings
PARMA, Ohio -- In case you couldn’t tell by all the spooky decorations, pumpkins and other holiday trappings, Halloween is just around the corner -- literally. Trick-or-treaters will be taking to the streets from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday (Oct. 31) in Parma, Parma Heights, Brooklyn, Independence and Seven Hills.
Meet the 22 semifinalists in Cleveland Chain Reaction this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Chain Reaction, a yearly pitch competition run by the Greater Cleveland Partnership, has picked 22 business as semifinalists for this year’s competition. The businesses will participate in a boot camp over the next four weeks, where business experts and mentors will prepare them to...
Shaker Heights’ electric aggregation start-up pushed back to June 2023
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Citing “drastic market rate fluctuations,” City Council has opted to postpone the start of its new electric aggregation program until next June. Council’s Sustainability Committee also had recommended pushing the date back from January. The move will keep about 8,000 customers with the current “default supplier,” the Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company (CEI), at its “standard service offer” rate.
City of Akron bans conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth
AKRON, Ohio – Akron City Council this week unanimously passed an ordinance that bans conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors. Akron is the 11th city in the state to pass such legislation, according to a city-issued news release, and follows Cleveland, which enacted a similar ban earlier this month. Conversion...
South Euclid welcomes all to OctoberFeast Oct. 29 at Bexley Park
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Nothing says fall like pumpkins, Halloween costumes and the sounds of laughter. Those things, and more, can be found at South Euclid’s OctoberFeast, to be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 29). The event, which will take place at Bexley Park, 1630 Wrenford...
Why we now call these warm fall days ‘second summer’: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. This year, fall ousted summer as surely as mums replaced geraniums on Northeast Ohio porches. We dug out our wool hats, bundled up for football games, groused about the wind on dog...
Medina County Health Department seeks levy renewal on Nov. 8 ballot
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County Health Department is asking voters to approve a levy renewal on the Nov. 8 ballot that has been in place since 1992. This will be a 10-year renewal of an existing 0.7-mill levy, according to Medina County Health Commissioner Krista Wasowski. “This levy is...
Deer culling under way in South Euclid, with second year of sterilization to begin in February
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Police Chief Joe Mays told City Council’s Recreation Committee Monday (Oct. 24) that U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) sharpshooters began the third culling season in the city a week earlier. As of Monday, they had culled 17 deer. The city is culling deer in conjunction...
Cuyahoga County Executive, Council withdraw from jail planning committee
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and Council President Pernel Jones, Jr., are withdrawing from the steering committee overseeing plans for a new jail after they say it failed to work as intended and turned the county’s own attorney against them. The two announced their decision...
Mayor Justin Bibb, City Council name their picks for powerful new Community Police Commission
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Nearly a year after Cleveland voters overwhelmingly approved Issue 24 to strengthen civilian oversight of police, Mayor Justin Bibb on Monday formally nominated his 10 choices to serve on the Community Police Commission. City Council also has decided its three picks for the commission, according to...
Transform, transmute and transport your many selves: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- What would you be if you could be anyone? A superhero? A stand-up comic? A spaceship captain? An advocate for those in need?. Chances are, you already have a superpower. Even though you are modest about it, others have seen that light in you. For some,...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0