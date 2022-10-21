Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Lewis Commissioners receive update on sludge removal
Weston Sanitary Board Director Dee Evans addressed thew Lewis County Commission regarding the sludge removal process at the Weston Sanitary Plant. Sludge removal had not taken place since the plant opened roughly 21 years ago. The Weston Sanitary Board’s customer base is nearly 50/50, with 52% of customers living within city limits, and 48% living outside.
WVNews
Agriculture Topics
As plants head into the dormant season, it is a good time for a reminder that you can use dormant pesticide treatments to control unwanted plants in pastures or fence rows. The most common of these is a basal stem application. This would be used on woody stemmed plants such as shrubs or small trees. With this application, the herbicide is usually mixed with an oil type carrier such as diesel fuel or kerosene.
Comments / 0