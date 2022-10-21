There was a time this summer when it seemed like celebrities just couldn’t get enough of big pants. From Tracee Ellis Ross to the Hadid sisters, tight bottoms were a thing of the past, it was all about big and billowy. One would think this trend would continue into fall, and as the temperatures dropped, celebrities would take solace in these large swaths of fabric keeping their legs warm, but oddly enough, the interest has died down over the past couple of weeks. That’s where Chloë Sevigny comes in. The perennial fashion It girl is here to say that big pants aren’t going anywhere, and as we know, whatever Sevingy says, goes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO