Keke Palmer Goes Full Vamp In Vintage Saint Laurent at Wearable Art Gala
Keke Palmer had a date with the Knowles-Lawson family on Saturday night and delved into the Saint Laurent archives. Palmer attended the Wearable Art Gala at the WACO Theater Center in Santa Monica, an event co-founded by Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and her second husband Richard Lawson. This year’s theme was based on the art and fashion of the Harlem Renaissance, and guests dressed accordingly, including Palmer in her vintage gown.
Bella Hadid’s Latest Accessory Is a Win for Quirky-Girl Style
Technically, you don’t need thousands of dollars or elite Depop-shopping skills to pull off the latest Bella Hadid-approved trend. You just need access to a crafts store, a few hours, and the willingness to learn a new skill. (Or, if you’re lucky, a grandparent who has those things.) Because Hadid’s latest ‘It’ item is the humble knitted bonnet.
Matthew Perry departed Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio film after his heart ‘stopped’ for five minutes
"Friends" star Matthew Perry revealed that due to a medical scare, he decided to pull out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep's film, "Don't Look Up."
Watch Julia Fox Turn a Towel Into ‘End-of-the-World Fashion Inspo’
On Monday, actress Julia Fox shared a very special DIY tutorial on TikTok, saying, “I’m going to give you guys some end-of-the-world fashion inspo today.”. Then, she brought out a giant blue and white beach towel. If it is the end of the world, that towel would probably be most useful as a towel in a survival situation. But if an asteroid is about to hit the Earth, sure, let’s do one more runway show.
Is Taylor Swift's ‘Bejeweled’ All About Speak Now?
Taylor Swift release music like they’re Happy Meals. She gives her fans a main course in the form of the music, but there’s always little toys hidden inside in the form of cryptic hints and Easter Eggs. t’s actually very generous of her, because dissecting the meaning of every color choice and inanimate object in her music videos keeps the Swifty community together. Late on Monday night, she released her video for “Bejeweled” from her new album Midnights. It contained guest appearances from Laura Dern and the Haim sisters and a million references to every aspect of Swift’s music and career.
Chloë Sevigny Is Keeping the Big Pants Trend Alive
There was a time this summer when it seemed like celebrities just couldn’t get enough of big pants. From Tracee Ellis Ross to the Hadid sisters, tight bottoms were a thing of the past, it was all about big and billowy. One would think this trend would continue into fall, and as the temperatures dropped, celebrities would take solace in these large swaths of fabric keeping their legs warm, but oddly enough, the interest has died down over the past couple of weeks. That’s where Chloë Sevigny comes in. The perennial fashion It girl is here to say that big pants aren’t going anywhere, and as we know, whatever Sevingy says, goes.
Blue Ivy Carter Bid Over $80K at the Wearable Art Gala Auction
Blue Ivy is a big spender. So much so that, she wound up in a five-figure bidding war for some jewelry at her Grandma’s Wearable Art Gala over the weekend. Blue Ivy offered up over $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings that her grandmother was wearing that evening. The earrings once belonged to her mother, so it seems like they’re just being passed around the immediate family. In the end, Blue’s participation only drove up the price, because she eventually lost to the founder of Mielle Organics, Monique Rodriguez and her husband Melvin, who finally won with a bid of $105,000. She did manage to outbid Tyler Perry first, though.
