ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Why 76ers Rolled With PJ Tucker Over Harrell, Reed vs. Bucks

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CObRF_0ii5ajkU00

Doc Rivers explains his decision to choose PJ Tucker over Harrell and Reed down the stretch against the Bucks.

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a common trend of struggling to find a reliable backup behind their All-Star center Joel Embiid over the years. This year, the team entered the regular season with three options.

They could roll with the seasoned veteran Montrezl Harrell , the third-year former G League MVP Paul Reed , or utilize the power forward PJ Tucker at the spot.

In the first game against Boston, Doc Rivers chose the former Sixth Man of the Year to come in when Embiid was off the court. Utilizing Harrell was Rivers’ way of rewarding the veteran big man for his impressive preseason.

Unfortunately, the preseason success didn’t translate against the Boston Celtics . Harrell checked into Tuesday’s game for 11 minutes. During that time, Harrell contributed to just two points.

“Trez usually has a great effect,” Rivers said Tuesday . “Trez has to play better.”

When the Sixers returned to the court on Thursday night to face the Bucks, Paul Reed got the nod to go in behind Embiid. After checking in for five minutes in the second quarter, Reed produced just one rebound. Once he came out, his night was finished.

In the third quarter, Harrell checked into the game 25 seconds. Then in the fourth quarter, he played for a little over two minutes. Overall, he was a minus-2 on the court for two minutes.

“I didn’t like either one, honestly,” Rivers admitted. “That’s why I went with Tuck.”

Down the stretch, Rivers shifted the Sixers into a small-ball lineup with Embiid off the floor. With PJ Tucker playing at the five, the Sixers ran through James Harden and shifted the momentum of the game. Once trailing by 13 points, the Sixers found a way to get back in and get out in front.

“I thought that lineup changed the game for us,” said Rivers.

The Sixers couldn’t complete the comeback and send the Bucks home with a loss, but at least they know they can feel confident with Tucker at center if all else fails with Harrell and Reed. While Rivers hasn’t seen too much positive from the backups through the first two games, he’s far from worried about the backup five position right now.

“They’re both going to be great,” Rivers continued. “They’re gonna have good nights too. You know, trying to find who fits James the best is key with that when Joel’s off the floor. Usually, both of them are pretty good rollers. Today, neither of them did that very well.”

The Sixers will return to the court to host the Spurs on Saturday. As of right now, the backup five spot remains a mystery as Harrell and Reed have both struggled to lock in the minutes behind Embiid so far.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: LeBron James looked so fed up with Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook’s bad shot selection met LeBron James’ bad body language on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tight one at home to the Portland Trail Blazers to drop to 0-3 on the season. With the Lakers holding possession and a 102-101 lead in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, Westbrook inexplicably took a quick-fire long 2 with 18 left on the shot clock (which he clunked).
PORTLAND, OR
FanSided

Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers

Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion

The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Commercial Appeal

How Ja Morant recalled rookie season moment to bait Ben Simmons in Grizzlies' win over Nets

For all of Ja Morant's highlights, athleticism and sublime assists, his IQ has been praised just as much by teammates, opponents and Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. Morant had 38 points in the Grizzlies' 134-124 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, but he made a heady play to draw Ben Simmons' sixth foul with 3:52 left. The Grizzlies (3-1) led 124-118 and Morant let the inbounds slowly roll ahead of him until he got past midcourt.
MEMPHIS, TN
KENS 5

Spurs 114, Sixers 105: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up their second-straight win, beating the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, 114-105. Devin Vassell had 22 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 17 points and Keldon Johnson added 21 points in the win.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
881K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy