For hundreds of years, we’ve been haunted by women who share their beds with Satan, using hellish powers to curse good people and steal the souls of believers. The witch is one of the most celebrated horror figures, and it is still hard to shake the image of the crone with white hair, a black heart, and the desire to devour babies in profane rituals. One of the reasons for the classic witch persistence is that the trope remains overused in movies and TV shows. That happens even though we know that the witch-hunting movement that occurred in the Early Modern period was less about faith and more about obedience, as the women condemned to burn were not devil-worshippers but those who refused to follow social conventions. That’s what makes Charlotte Colbert’s feature debut, She Will, so refreshing, as the movie uses witchcraft as a way of empowerment.

10 DAYS AGO