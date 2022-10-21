Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Nurses discover unique similarity with twins they delivered
Nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter helped deliver and care for twin girls who are also named Emma and Julia.
Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies
Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Look: 'Twin Peaks' vets share photo of recent reunion
Mädchen Amick and Danna Ashbrook shared a photo of them recently having dinner with their former "Twin Peaks" castmates in Florida.
Hypebae
ASHISH SS23 Pays Tribute to Indian Cinema
ASHISH just unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, drawing inspiration from Indian codes of dress. Shot in India for the first time ever, the campaign aims to explore its Indian cultural heritage, lensed by local photographer Ashish Shah. Offering a fusion of traditional Indian styles with contemporary silhouettes, the SS23 collection features the brand’s signature sequin aesthetic, punctuated with accessories like garlands and bindis.
Demonstrators on 405 Freeway overpass express support for Kanye West's antisemitic remarks
Anti-Defamation League of Southern California condemned an incident involving antisemitic banners draped from an overpass above the 405 Freeway.
Lucinda Chua Shares Video for New Song “Golden”: Watch
The British singer and cellist Lucinda Chua has released a new song titled “Golden.” It comes with a short film that she created with director Tash Tung. Find it below. “Working with Tash and a cast and crew of predominantly [East and Southeast Asian] talent was the first time in my professional life where I was not the minority,” Lucinda Chua said in a press release. “Representation isn’t only about diversity, it’s also the ability to see yourself outside of yourself, the encouragement to dream and desire. In releasing this work, I hope to make my younger self proud.”
Carina Chaz’s Vintage Sofa Is Filled With Memories of Her Grandmother
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What makes a purchase “worth it”? The answer is different for everybody, so we’re asking some of the coolest, most shopping-savvy people we...
thezoereport.com
Meet Jasmine Ataullah, A Jewelry Designer Redefining Heirlooms
Jewelry designer Jasmine Ataullah has been steadily building her line with a unique South Asian design sensibility and point of view for seven years. Her amuletic pieces, which evoke a sense of Eastern regency and opulence, nostalgically reference the ornaments of Islamic art: think ornately carved rings (best worn in stacks) and hoop earrings adorned with precious gemstones. They’re pieces you want to put on immediately and wear with your everyday wardrobe, but they still have the air of precious heirlooms.
Collider
'She Will' Explores Witchcraft as a Way of Empowerment
For hundreds of years, we’ve been haunted by women who share their beds with Satan, using hellish powers to curse good people and steal the souls of believers. The witch is one of the most celebrated horror figures, and it is still hard to shake the image of the crone with white hair, a black heart, and the desire to devour babies in profane rituals. One of the reasons for the classic witch persistence is that the trope remains overused in movies and TV shows. That happens even though we know that the witch-hunting movement that occurred in the Early Modern period was less about faith and more about obedience, as the women condemned to burn were not devil-worshippers but those who refused to follow social conventions. That’s what makes Charlotte Colbert’s feature debut, She Will, so refreshing, as the movie uses witchcraft as a way of empowerment.
Imani Ellis Is Making Space for Creatives of Color
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Imani Ellis has always been creative—as a child, she wanted to pursue her passion for dance and become a ballerina. But she never imagined she would end up as vice president of unscripted entertainment publicity at NBCUniversal, or that her “side job” would be founding CultureCon, a three-city networking event for Black and brown creatives.
Tartuffe review – modern Brummie staging skews a little too broad
Anil Gupta and Richard Pinto’s updating of Molière favours caricature over character, offset by some dynamic performances
Courtnie Delivers Melodic Dance Track “Lifted” Encouraging Us To Hold Onto The Good Times
Courtnie delivers her melodic track “Lifted" with a visual, invoking a happiness that is sure to get fans off their feet. Watch inside.
Refinery29
In Troubled Times, We Turn To Witches — & The Craft Led The Way
Early on in The Craft, Andrew Fleming’s 1996 movie about a group of outcast teenage girls who start practicing magic by sheer force of will, high schooler Sarah Bailey (Robin Tunney) gets asked out by a handsome football player. She’s new at St. Benedict’s Academy, having just moved to Los Angeles from San Francisco, and despite being warned about Chris (Skeet Ulrich), she accepts.
