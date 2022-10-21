ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
News Breaking LIVE

Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies

Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Hypebae

ASHISH SS23 Pays Tribute to Indian Cinema

ASHISH just unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, drawing inspiration from Indian codes of dress. Shot in India for the first time ever, the campaign aims to explore its Indian cultural heritage, lensed by local photographer Ashish Shah. Offering a fusion of traditional Indian styles with contemporary silhouettes, the SS23 collection features the brand’s signature sequin aesthetic, punctuated with accessories like garlands and bindis.
Pitchfork

Lucinda Chua Shares Video for New Song “Golden”: Watch

The British singer and cellist Lucinda Chua has released a new song titled “Golden.” It comes with a short film that she created with director Tash Tung. Find it below. “Working with Tash and a cast and crew of predominantly [East and Southeast Asian] talent was the first time in my professional life where I was not the minority,” Lucinda Chua said in a press release. “Representation isn’t only about diversity, it’s also the ability to see yourself outside of yourself, the encouragement to dream and desire. In releasing this work, I hope to make my younger self proud.”
thezoereport.com

Meet Jasmine Ataullah, A Jewelry Designer Redefining Heirlooms

Jewelry designer Jasmine Ataullah has been steadily building her line with a unique South Asian design sensibility and point of view for seven years. Her amuletic pieces, which evoke a sense of Eastern regency and opulence, nostalgically reference the ornaments of Islamic art: think ornately carved rings (best worn in stacks) and hoop earrings adorned with precious gemstones. They’re pieces you want to put on immediately and wear with your everyday wardrobe, but they still have the air of precious heirlooms.
Collider

'She Will' Explores Witchcraft as a Way of Empowerment

For hundreds of years, we’ve been haunted by women who share their beds with Satan, using hellish powers to curse good people and steal the souls of believers. The witch is one of the most celebrated horror figures, and it is still hard to shake the image of the crone with white hair, a black heart, and the desire to devour babies in profane rituals. One of the reasons for the classic witch persistence is that the trope remains overused in movies and TV shows. That happens even though we know that the witch-hunting movement that occurred in the Early Modern period was less about faith and more about obedience, as the women condemned to burn were not devil-worshippers but those who refused to follow social conventions. That’s what makes Charlotte Colbert’s feature debut, She Will, so refreshing, as the movie uses witchcraft as a way of empowerment.
Glamour

Imani Ellis Is Making Space for Creatives of Color

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Imani Ellis has always been creative—as a child, she wanted to pursue her passion for dance and become a ballerina. But she never imagined she would end up as vice president of unscripted entertainment publicity at NBCUniversal, or that her “side job” would be founding CultureCon, a three-city networking event for Black and brown creatives.
Refinery29

In Troubled Times, We Turn To Witches — & The Craft Led The Way

Early on in The Craft, Andrew Fleming’s 1996 movie about a group of outcast teenage girls who start practicing magic by sheer force of will, high schooler Sarah Bailey (Robin Tunney) gets asked out by a handsome football player. She’s new at St. Benedict’s Academy, having just moved to Los Angeles from San Francisco, and despite being warned about Chris (Skeet Ulrich), she accepts.
