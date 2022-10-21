Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mac Ballers Bloods Gang Busted in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in AmericaFatim HemrajNewark, NJ
Prospective Jurors Speak Out, Defense Faces Uphill Battle In Trump TrialTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Car Mechanic Charged as Tax Cheat in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
An NYC subway commuter dragged by train as his bag got stuck in the door.
A 20-years old subway commuter lost his life at the Columbus Circle subway station, Manhattan, this Monday afternoon. Reports indicate that his clothes or bag got stuck on the subway door of a southbound no.1 while he was waiting on the platform. The train dragged him along the platform until he fell onto the tracks, resulting in his tragic demise.
The Jewish Press
Antisemitic Haters Attack Yeshiva Students in Midwood, Brooklyn
A gang of five antisemitic teenage boys attacked three teenage yeshiva students Monday evening in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Midwood. The attackers yelled “Free Palestine,” punched the boy in the face and hurled eggs at him before fleeing the scene. The attack took place at the corner of...
Pregnant woman sitting in an SUV shot and wounded in Washington Heights
"Her mom came running and so did a neighbor," said one eyewitness. "They helped her into an ambulance, and the police got here on the scene immediately."
Notorious landlord settles Brooklyn lead paint suit for $82.5K
The New York City Department of Housing and Preservation reached an $82,500 settlement with a notorious landlord for lead paint violations in over 285 homes, the city announced Tuesday.
Teen boys, 13 and 15, slashed in Queens
Two teen boys were slashed in Queens on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Girl, 14, stabbed, slashed in fight on Manhattan subway train
A 13-year-old boy who was with the victim was also injured in the 4 p.m. altercation aboard a southbound 1 train near the 191st station in Washington Heights.
Man is dragged to death by subway train at busy NYC station
A 20-year-old man was dragged to his death by a New York City subway train after his clothing or backpack apparently got stuck in the doors, authorities said.
Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
Man arrested for Brooklyn subway shove as MTA looks to ban criminals from transit system
41-year-old Lamale McRae is a career criminal with more than 30 arrests. He is exactly the type of criminal the MTA is hoping to ban entirely from the New York City subway system.
62-year-old punched, knocked onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack in Bronx
The latest incident comes amid a new push to remove people dealing with severe mental illness from the transit system.
Property owner fined $2M for violations at Brooklyn building
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn property owner was fined millions of dollars for not making repairs at an apartment building in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Records show hundreds of violations. CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with tenants desperate to know when they'll have the basics like hot water, heat and gas."This is the cooker, and you see the rat traps? Mice, crawling all over the place," one tenant said.Residents at 25 MacDonough St. showed CBS2's Alice Gainer the hot plates they have to use to cook."This is about three years since the gas was turned off," one resident said.He says heat comes and goes.Another resident...
Bronx native warns Allerton residents of serial porch pirate in the area
One Bronx man is warning people of possible package theft in the Allerton section of the borough.
Woman shot in neck on Brooklyn street dies of her injuries: NYPD
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman shot on an East New York street earlier this month has succumbed to her wounds, officials said early Tuesday. Danielle Parker, 29, was struck in the neck when shots rang out on Dumont Avenue near Vermont Street around 8:05 p.m. Oct. 16, according to authorities. First responders […]
brickunderground.com
Searching for a cheap NYC rental? Here are the city’s most affordable neighborhoods for renters
If you’re trying to find a cheap rental, you know there’s intense competition for apartments and high rents in every borough in New York City. Some neighborhoods, however, are more affordable than others. If you have some flexibility, you may be able to move to a less expensive neighborhood—one that's not even on your radar yet.
NBC New York
Video Catches Man Ride Up on NYC Block, Unload Gun in Afternoon Shooting
A gunman caught the attention of police after riding up on a Brooklyn sidewalk last week and unloading his firearm at a pair of victims in the middle of the day. Police released surveillance video over the weekend showing the brazen gunman ride up on a Sunset Park sidewalk around 3 p.m. and starting fire toward the opposite side of the street. He fires multiple rounds, the total unclear, and then turns around on his scooter and flees.
Brain-dead Brooklyn mom, 29, dies 6 days after shot in fight with angry ex-tenant
A 29-year-old Brooklyn woman who was left brain-dead after she was shot during a fight with an enraged ex-tenant has died, police said Tuesday.
NYPD: 8-month pregnant woman shot in Washington Heights; shooter on the loose
A woman who is eight months pregnant was shot while sitting in a parked car in Washington Heights, police say.
Police searching for 2 girls after 15-year-old stabbed in Manhattan
The victim got into a dispute with two girls that she knows, and during the fight, one of the girls pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the hip.
'Missing': Kassandra Ramirez, a 25-year-old Bronx woman, vanished in 2018
In the latest episode of "Missing," which you can watch at the link, Kristin Thorne investigates the case of Kassandra Ramirez, a 25-year-old aspiring chef who disappeared from the Bronx in September 2018.
Police: 8-month pregnant woman shot in Manhattan
A woman who is eight months pregnant was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.
Comments / 1