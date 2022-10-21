ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antisemitic Haters Attack Yeshiva Students in Midwood, Brooklyn

A gang of five antisemitic teenage boys attacked three teenage yeshiva students Monday evening in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Midwood. The attackers yelled “Free Palestine,” punched the boy in the face and hurled eggs at him before fleeing the scene. The attack took place at the corner of...
CBS New York

Property owner fined $2M for violations at Brooklyn building

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn property owner was fined millions of dollars for not making repairs at an apartment building in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Records show hundreds of violations. CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with tenants desperate to know when they'll have the basics like hot water, heat and gas."This is the cooker, and you see the rat traps? Mice, crawling all over the place," one tenant said.Residents at 25 MacDonough St. showed CBS2's Alice Gainer the hot plates they have to use to cook."This is about three years since the gas was turned off," one resident said.He says heat comes and goes.Another resident...
PIX11

Woman shot in neck on Brooklyn street dies of her injuries: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman shot on an East New York street earlier this month has succumbed to her wounds, officials said early Tuesday. Danielle Parker, 29, was struck in the neck when shots rang out on Dumont Avenue near Vermont Street around 8:05 p.m. Oct. 16, according to authorities. First responders […]
NBC New York

Video Catches Man Ride Up on NYC Block, Unload Gun in Afternoon Shooting

A gunman caught the attention of police after riding up on a Brooklyn sidewalk last week and unloading his firearm at a pair of victims in the middle of the day. Police released surveillance video over the weekend showing the brazen gunman ride up on a Sunset Park sidewalk around 3 p.m. and starting fire toward the opposite side of the street. He fires multiple rounds, the total unclear, and then turns around on his scooter and flees.
