nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 3-Word Message For Packers Fans

The Green Bay Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season following Sunday's surprising loss to the Washington Commanders. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense have looked pretty mediocre - at best - all season long. But we've seen Rodgers and the Packers go on big runs before. Can it happen...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Family Unhappy News

Life in the public eye is not easy. While everything can appear great for Patrick Mahomes and Co., there are often negative side effects of fame and notoriety, which the Chiefs quarterback and his family have plenty of. This week, Patrick's mom, Randi, took to social media with an unhappy...
The Spun

Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos

Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Career Decision News

Tom Brady isn't going anywhere. Amid speculation that the legendary NFL quarterback could step away during the season, Brady re-committed to the Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, 45, announced that he will not be stepping away during the season. In fact, Brady hinted that he might not be retiring anytime soon.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Pete Carroll Tonight

Is Pete Carroll the early Coach of the Year in the National Football League?. The Seahawks head coach might be. Seattle, which traded Russell Wilson to Denver this offseason and appeared to be in tank mode heading into the regular season, will improve to 4-3 on the season following Sunday's win over the Chargers.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Why Alabama Player Hit Female Fan

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban opted to play Jermaine Burton on Saturday night, less than a week after the wide receiver was seen on video, appearing to hit a female Tennessee fan during the field storm. Saban had said that Alabama would handle the situation "internally," like they...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Concerning Russell Wilson News

Russell Wilson is reportedly dealing with an injury that could sideline him for more than just this weekend's game against the Denver Broncos. According to a report from NFL Network, while Wilson wanted to play this weekend, he might be sidelined for more than just one contest. "Russell Wilson is...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Nickname For Tom Brady

Antonio Brown continues to fire shots at Tom Brady. Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shocking loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Brown fired off a viral tweet in poor taste. The former Bucs wide receiver revealed his two-word nickname for Tom Brady. "Tom Booty," he tweeted. Brown tweeted out...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance Sunday

Tony Romo calling a Dallas Cowboys game is always going to spark a lot of reactions on social media. The former Cowboys quarterback is on the call for the Dallas vs. Detroit game on CBS on Sunday afternoon. It's been a mediocre game for the Cowboys, who are leading the...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched

The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Cowboys Make Rare Uniform Decision For Sunday's Game

The Dallas Cowboys will be sporting a rare look for Sunday's home game against the Bears. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, "The Cowboys will wear their navy jerseys with silver pants Sunday against Chicago at AT&T Stadium. A rarity for a non-holiday/primetime game." Dallas' home whites were once unheard of...
DALLAS, TX
