California State

California to end the COVID state of emergency

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Lea este artículo en español. California’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, nearly three years from its initiation, officials from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced today. The announcement came as new variants...
Drop, Cover, and Hold On! The Great California ShakeOut

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Millions across the world took part in an earthquake drill called The Great California ShakeOut on Thursday at 10:20 a.m. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services hosted a statewide tour with an earthquake simulation trailer, known as the Great California ShakeOut Tour, at the San Diego Natural History Museum.
