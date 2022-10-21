Read full article on original website
Gavin Newsom’s reelection campaign looks more like a run for president
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The prospect of an eventual presidential campaign has trailed Gavin Newsom like a shadow for decades — even before he ever became a politician. In his senior yearbook at Santa Clara University in 1989, his family published a...
Four justices vie to keep spots on ‘collegial’ California Supreme Court
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. It’s one of the most diverse, consequential — and unrecognizable — branches of California government. Name one member of the California Supreme Court. Thought so. Yet the names of four justices on California’s highest court are...
California to end the COVID state of emergency
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Lea este artículo en español. California’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, nearly three years from its initiation, officials from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced today. The announcement came as new variants...
Study finds gas appliances in California homes leaking hazardous chemicals
SAN DIEGO — A new study finds that gas stoves in California homes are leaking dangerous chemicals, including benzene. While more research is needed to determine exactly how many homes have leaks, a previous study has shown that these leaks can occur even when the stoves are turned off.
Drop, Cover, and Hold On! The Great California ShakeOut
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Millions across the world took part in an earthquake drill called The Great California ShakeOut on Thursday at 10:20 a.m. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services hosted a statewide tour with an earthquake simulation trailer, known as the Great California ShakeOut Tour, at the San Diego Natural History Museum.
What do La Nina conditions mean for precipitation in San Diego and California?
SAN DIEGO — As of October 1st, the rain calendar was reset and we are officially in the rainy season now through April. But La Nina is still in place for the third year in a row with its cooler sea surface temperatures, something that rarely happens. While we...
Installation begins on broadband network to deliver internet to under served communities
SAN DIEGO — More than 10,000 miles of fiber optic cable will be used to deliver internet connectivity throughout the state. Construction began near Poway, where state and county officials gathered for the first segment of a $3.6 billion statewide project that Governor Gavin Newsom signed last year, known as the "Middle mile" Broadband Network.
