New York State

Former CT election boss on early voting ballot question: 'It gives people more opportunity to vote'

Connecticut voters on Nov. 8 will see a question on their ballot about early voting. It will ask voters if the state Constitution should be amended to allow in-person early voting. Former Democratic Secretary of the State Denise Merrill is leading the "Yes for Freedom to Vote Early" campaign. She spoke with Morning Edition's Lori Mack about why she thinks it's a crucial step in the democratic process.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Governor's Council candidates vying for western Massachusetts seat present different visions

Two candidates running to represent western Massachusetts on the Governor's Council presented starkly different visions during a debate on Monday. Democrat Tara Jacobs, a school committee member from North Adams, faced off against Republican John Comerford, a retired welfare fraud investigator from Palmer. The council approves or rejects the governor's...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Another Connecticut Port Authority employee fined for illegal gifts

Another Connecticut Port Authority employee has been fined for accepting illegal gifts from a vendor seeking business in the redevelopment of State Pier in New London. Andrew Lavigne, the port authority’s manager for business development and special projects, was fined $750 by the Office of State Ethics. The amount of the fine imposed on Lavigne was based on his acknowledgment of his wrongdoing, and his cooperation with the state ethics investigation.
NEW LONDON, CT
Stefanowski calls to repeal parts of Connecticut's police accountability law

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski invoked the memories of two murdered Bristol police officers Monday during an emotional campaign event outside the state Capitol as he claimed that police are endangered by Connecticut’s police accountability law. Stefanowski did not directly blame the deaths of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt....
CONNECTICUT STATE
What else is on the ballot? Connecticut and Long Island’s ballot measures

Residents of Connecticut and New York will vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for candidates for federal, state and local office — but there’s more on the ballot than that. Ballot measures give voters the opportunity to directly influence legislation and changes in their government on issues like environmental protection, voting rights and affordable housing.
CONNECTICUT STATE
State distributes $5 million to help cities and towns combat Connecticut’s garbage crisis

Connecticut has a trash problem. Residents keep pumping out trash, but municipal leaders say there are fewer and fewer spots in the state for all that garbage to go. The problem of demand outstripping supply was magnified earlier this year when the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority, a major trash-burning plant in Hartford, closed its operation.
CONNECTICUT STATE

