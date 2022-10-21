Connecticut voters on Nov. 8 will see a question on their ballot about early voting. It will ask voters if the state Constitution should be amended to allow in-person early voting. Former Democratic Secretary of the State Denise Merrill is leading the "Yes for Freedom to Vote Early" campaign. She spoke with Morning Edition's Lori Mack about why she thinks it's a crucial step in the democratic process.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO