Nevada’s Legal Aid Providers Launch Statewide Lawyer Recruitment Campaign – Pro Bono Volunteers Needed to Intervene at Critical Moments in People’s Lives

CAMCO Nevada promotes Renee Smith to Director of Portfolio Development
CAMCO of Nevada, one of the largest community management companies in the Silver State, has promoted Renee Smith to Director of Portfolio Development. Smith previously held the role of Senior Supervising Community Manager at CAMCO, where she oversaw accounts and supervised managers with provisional licenses. She has been with CAMCO since January.
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada Joins Lotus Radio for the 21st Annual Stuff-A-Bus
CATHOLIC CHARITIES OF NORTHERN NEVADA JOINS LOTUS RADIO. (October 24, 2022 – Reno, Nev.) – Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and Lotus Radio stations are partnering up for the 21st annual Stuff-A-Bus Wednesday, November 2 through Friday, November 4 at the Atlantis Casino Resort. The partners are asking the community to donate items such as new warm clothes, food for the St. Vincent’s Food Pantry and toys for children in need.
Nevada Women’s Fund’s Power of the Purse Returns In-Person, Friday, Nov. 18
RENO, Nev. – Nevada Women’s Fund (NWF) is thrilled to present their premier shopping and socializing event, Power of the Purse, in-person on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Reno Ballroom. Kick off the holiday season with the annual tradition of sipping, shopping and supporting NWF’s mission to empower achievement in women and families.
