Nevada’s Legal Aid Providers Launch Statewide Lawyer Recruitment Campaign – Pro Bono Volunteers Needed to Intervene at Critical Moments in People’s Lives

CATHOLIC CHARITIES OF NORTHERN NEVADA JOINS LOTUS RADIO. (October 24, 2022 – Reno, Nev.) – Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and Lotus Radio stations are partnering up for the 21st annual Stuff-A-Bus Wednesday, November 2 through Friday, November 4 at the Atlantis Casino Resort. The partners are asking the community to donate items such as new warm clothes, food for the St. Vincent’s Food Pantry and toys for children in need.

NEVADA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO