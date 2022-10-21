Read full article on original website
A garage fire at a Santa Ana residence was quickly extinguished by firefighters last night
It took firefighters about 10 minutes to knock down a fire in a detached garage in the 600 block of N Golden Circle Dr. at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Thanks to the quick extinguishment, the fire was contained to the original unit. No injuries reported, and the...
MONA Becomes Home to Knott’s Berry Farm History
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Museum of Neon Art has acquired a big piece of history from Knott’s Berry Farm. The neon spectacular — defined as an oversized advertising display with neon or lamps in unusual animations — is a double-sided capital K with serifs and a sweeping curve. It is 20-feet tall with a base measuring 10 feet by 12 feet and was animated to fill with yellow neon row by row. The illuminated K logo was erected during America’s bicentennial in 1976 and sat high atop the Sky Tower and its Sky Jump parachute thrill ride.
Three Starbucks employees hospitalized after hazmat incident in San Juan Capistrano
At least three people are hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday. Four employees at a San Juan Capistrano Starbucks received attention from paramedics. Three of the people were hospitalized for a follow up, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of the hazmat incident located at the 30800 block of Gateway Place in Rancho Mission Viejo. Although the OCFA determined that the situation is not a threat to public health, the Starbucks will remain closed until authorities conclude its investigation.
Antisemitic signs on 405 Freeway, antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
Halloween Thrills and Chills
Boo! It’s time for Halloween fun. Put up the spooky spider decorations and cover everything with cobwebs. Then head out and enjoy some thrills and chills at theme parks and other SoCal venues. Bones Gulch. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Museum will host the inaugural Haunted “Bones’ Gulch” Halloween...
Paddle from Catalina to Long Beach honors young swimmer who died last year
Kobe Jackson died suddenly last year at 22. Last weekend, his family and friends honored him with a 31-mile journey across the water. The post Paddle from Catalina to Long Beach honors young swimmer who died last year appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Barbara Vintners Come to Orange County with Three Events
Santa Barbara Wine Country, named Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Region of the Year for 2021 and recently honored with multiple wine scores over 90+ points, is bringing some of its acclaimed wines to Orange County for special Wine Tasting Pop-Ups. The fall tasting events will feature a wide range of...
Explore Long Beach’s most haunted places: Today, the Queen Mary
We're rolling out all of our Haunted Long Beach series videos ahead of Sunday's debut of our newest edition: The Bembridge House in Drake Park. The post Explore Long Beach’s most haunted places: Today, the Queen Mary appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Winter Fest OC returns Nov 25 with all New Holiday Magic
This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Winter Fest OC, Southern California’s largest winter festival, returns to Costa Mesa from November 25th through January 1st for 26 days and nights of attractions, live entertainment and fun! Winter Fest OC transforms the OC Fair & Event Center into a magical winter wonderland with oversized holiday décor, more than a million lights, and endless opportunities for memory-making.
Haunted Hikes: 13 Treks to Completely Creep You Out in L.A. and O.C.
Wandering down a dark meandering road at night possesses its own unique sense of dread. Every critter noise seems amplified, and every shadow cast by pale moonlight appears ominous. These sounds and sights, despite naturally occurring, strangely penetrate the mind in a way that creates a sense of unease, like you shouldn’t be here. But you persist onward anyway because these feelings of dread are oddly enthralling. When you add a ghost story, legends of occult behavior, tales of evil people, or bizarre structures into the mix, this jolt of horror can lapse into feelings of unexpected dread.
SoCal weather: Slightly warm conditions expected Monday in most of region, followed by dip in temps
A high-pressure system will result in slightly warm conditions for much of Southern California on Monday, followed by a dip in temperatures later in the week.
What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Fall Festival, Grand Ave Arts, Huluween Hayride
Also, an immersive digital demonstration of an entire magazine makes for a unique take on getting media to the public The post What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Fall Festival, Grand Ave Arts, Huluween Hayride appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
‘Miraculous’: Long Beach teacher tells how he survived random stabbing at Alamitos Beach
Michael Ulmer—the final victim of a man who went on a violent spree in Long Beach—was stabbed twice in the neck and once in the back while he walked his dog. The post ‘Miraculous’: Long Beach teacher tells how he survived random stabbing at Alamitos Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Six Cases of Bird Flu Confirmed in Orange County
Six birds have tested positive for avian influenza A, also known as bird flu, the Orange County Health Care Agency reported Friday.
Get Thrifty With It! Here Are 5 Tips for Your Next Thrifting Spree at Goodwill of OC
Influencer and Sustainable Stylist, Rachel Bennet, Shares Her Thrifting Tips. Influencer and thrift-aholic Rachel Bennett spends her days prancing through Newport Beach with an americano in hand, producing content for her Instagram and combing through every local thrift shop in OC. An OC native, Bennett’s love of thrifting started many years ago when her grandmother would take her to thrift stores and teach her how to hunt for the best deals. One of her favorite go-to spots in Orange County is Goodwill of OC—a nonprofit organization that helps people facing barriers find their own pathway to employment and greater independence. But before you go and hit the racks, here are Bennett’s tips on how to find gems while thrifting.
Things To Do In Orange County Thanksgiving Weekend
List of fun things to do Thanksgiving Weekend in Orange County. Attractions, activities, parks, and day trip ideas, along with a few hidden gems. If you have out-of-town visitors or are local looking for affordable outings close to home, don’t forget to bookmark and share this page. Popular Orange...
California Pizza Kitchen is Opening a New Location in Orange County
California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), a restaurant known for serving creative California-inspired pizza, announced the opening of its newest location in Orange County. The new restaurant will be located at 27430 La Paz Road near the Village La Paz shopping center and will feature an open-air dining experience and a large patio area.
Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College
Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
These SoCal cities ranked within the top 25 safest for trick-or-treating
Several cities in Southern California ranked within the top 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween. The list compiled by the Chamber of Commerce considered five categories, including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, the number of registered sex offenders and the number of law enforcement employees. Rounding up the top 25 cities: Irvine at no. 6, followed by Glendale at no. 9, Burbank at no. 18, Torrance at no. 24, and Murrieta as no. 25.In compiling the list, the study reviewed more than 300 cities across the nation, and ranked Gilbert, Arizona as no. #1, followed by Cambridge, Massachusetts as no. 2, Cary, North Carolina as no. 3, Naperville, Illinois as no. 4, and Rochester, Minnesota as no. 5. To review the full list of cities, click here.
