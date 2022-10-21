Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Stopped While Driving With $1 Million In Cash Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzOrlando, FL
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United StatesL. CaneOrlando, FL
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to OrlandoUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
What is your Orlando alternatives?Enjoy OrlandoOrlando, FL
Related
Deputies: Orlando teen identified as victim of deadly Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left an Orlando teen dead Monday evening. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home in the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle near Hiawassee Road after getting reports of gunfire in the area just after 7 p.m.
Reward offered for information in murder near downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are asking for help solving a murder near downtown Orlando on Oct. 9. Officers were called to the 600 block of Lexington Avenue just before 10 p.m. after someone reported a man lying in the street. See map of location below:. When police arrived, they...
click orlando
Orlando police look to question man, woman in homicide investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police released a picture Tuesday of a man and a woman they are looking to question in a homicide investigation. The photo comes more than two weeks after a man was found dead in the 600 block of Lexington Ave. on Oct. 9. Police have...
WESH
Orlando man charged with attempted murder of 2 Polk County deputies
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando man has been arrested in Polk County and charged with the attempted murder of two deputies there. Investigators say Carl Dunlap was arrested back on Oct. 7. They say he was wanted for burglaries committed at a couple of convenience stores in Polk...
click orlando
1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee business
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a Kissimmee plaza, according to police. Officers said they were called to 2006 Michigan Ave. Monday afternoon. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need...
WESH
Man indicted for cold case killing of Daytona Beach woman 30 years ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man already serving life in prison in Florida for the murder of a Brevard County woman has now been indicted in the murder of a woman in Daytona Beach decades ago. Investigators say 53-year-old Michael Townson confessed to the murder of Linda Little who...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man confesses to 31-year-old murder of Daytona Beach woman while in prison, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man serving a life sentence for beating a Titusville woman to death was indicted by a grand jury on a 31-year-old cold case out of Volusia County, authorities announced Monday. Michael Townson, 53, of Orlando is accused of killing a Daytona Beach woman, Linda...
WESH
1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee barbershop near day care
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The search for a suspect is on after one person was shot outside of a Barber Shop in Kissimmee on Monday. Parents like Elizabeth Alonso got a scare after the shooting forced her child’s day care to go into lockdown. "Sometimes the kids are outside...
click orlando
Missing 16-year-old girl found shot to death outside Orange County home
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl found shot to death Monday evening outside a home in Orange County had been reported missing in August, Orlando police said. The fatal shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road. [TRENDING: East...
click orlando
Woman arrested months after fatal hit-and-run sends cyclist into Indian River, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested Monday more than 4 months after a hit-and-run crash that threw a bicyclist into the Indian River, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Anabel Morales, 35, was arrested in Orange County on a warrant out of Brevard County on charges including...
UPDATE: 16-year-old girl identified as victim of deadly shooting in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Orange County deputies released the identity of the victim who was shot and killed Monday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said 16-year-old De’Shayla Sanaa Ferguson was found shot...
click orlando
Family seeks answers after 18-year-old found shot after Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of an 18-year-old student at Dr. Phillips High School is searching for answers after the young man was found shot inside of a crashed car in Orange County. Patriece Johnson said she’s hurting and hoping someone will come forward after her son, Jessiah...
WESH
Man, woman dead in Central Florida motorcycle crash
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle died following a crash in Melbourne Sunday night. According to Melbourne police, it happened in the area of Sarno Road and Croton Road around 6 p.m. According to investigators, a 77-year-old woman was driving a sedan west on Sarno Road. When...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando USPS letter carrier robbed while delivery mail; $50,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest
ORLANDO, Fla. - A United States Postal Service letter carrier was threatened and robbed while delivering mail in Orlando in early October. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is now offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction. It is the fifth reported robbery of a...
3 adults, 1 juvenile arrested following pursuit that injured FHP trooper
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a pursuit injured one trooper and led to the arrest of four individuals. Troopers said that around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, an FHP trooper attempted to stop a blue BMW in the area of Southport Drive and Palmbay Drive in Orlando for speeding.
fox35orlando.com
Driver allegedly involved in street racing, chase in Orlando that left trooper hurt arrested
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old driver of a BMW allegedly involved in street racing and a chase that left a trooper hurt in Orlando early Saturday is facing several charges, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Three others who were in the vehicle – including a teenager – were also arrested.
click orlando
Driver crashes after being shot in head in Osceola County, officials say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot in the head while driving on the southwest side of a business parking lot at the corner of Buenaventura Boulevard and Simpson Road in Osceola County on Sunday evening, according to the Osceola County Fire Rescue. After the man was shot,...
Man Stopped While Driving With $1 Million In Cash Sentenced to Prison
An Orlando man who was stopped by police while driving with $1 million cash in his vehicle has been sentenced to prison on federal charges. Credit: Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao (Getty Images)
fox35orlando.com
Man found with gunshot wound to head in Kissimmee may have been victim of a crime, Osceola County deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after a man was found on Sunday with a serious head injury, possibly from a gunshot wound, and that deputies suspect criminal behavior is involved. Citing the ongoing active investigation, few details about the circumstances of the...
WATCH: FHP shares dashcam video of high-speed chase that led to trooper crashing into tree
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has released dash camera video showing a county-wide chase over the weekend that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators say it all started just before 1 a.m. Saturday when...
Comments / 1