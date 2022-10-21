ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee business

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a Kissimmee plaza, according to police. Officers said they were called to 2006 Michigan Ave. Monday afternoon. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee barbershop near day care

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The search for a suspect is on after one person was shot outside of a Barber Shop in Kissimmee on Monday. Parents like Elizabeth Alonso got a scare after the shooting forced her child’s day care to go into lockdown. "Sometimes the kids are outside...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Man, woman dead in Central Florida motorcycle crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle died following a crash in Melbourne Sunday night. According to Melbourne police, it happened in the area of Sarno Road and Croton Road around 6 p.m. According to investigators, a 77-year-old woman was driving a sedan west on Sarno Road. When...
MELBOURNE, FL

