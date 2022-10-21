NEW BRITAIN – Seoul BBQ has a few changes according to owner Mark Moon. “To the best customers in the world, if you do not know by now, over the course of the pandemic there are a few changes at Seoul BBQ and Sushi,” said Moon. “First – unfortunately our name took a hit, and we no longer offer sushi. We’re sorry, but it’s been over two and half years since we last sold sushi, it will be missed. Sushi was the sidekick at Seoul BBQ. The Korean food is the star. Not only do we offer various cuts (short rib, pork belly, rib-eye, etc), but we also offer an array of appetizers, soups and mouth watering entrees.”

