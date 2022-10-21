Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
Berlin volleyball sweeps Plainville on Senior Night
BERLIN – The Berlin Redcoats (14-4, 5-3) took care of business of Senior Night over the. Plainville Blue Devils (0-17, 0-10) in straight sets as the Redcoats continue their preparations for the CCC playoffs. The Redcoats weren’t as dominant in the second matchup of the season against the Blue...
New Britain Herald
Top ranked Southington taking things week by week amid rise
SOUTHINGTON - Playing with a target on their back is something the No. 1 Southington Blue Knights have become accustomed to over the years. Head coach Mike Drury has coached his team to the top of the polls numerous times over the last decade just as he has in 2022.
New Britain Herald
Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets
The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
New Britain Herald
Genevieve Wantek
Genevieve Wantek, 92, of New Britain passed away peacefully on Oct. 24, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Stephen Wantek, Genevieve was born in France and later emigrated to the United States with Stephen and their three boys. Genevieve always enjoyed reading German literature and watching the Hallmark channel movies.
New Britain Herald
Ada Irma Baroni
Ada Irma Baroni, 92, of New Britain, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, after a courageous fight before succumbing to injuries from a motor vehicle accident. Born on Dec. 19, 1929, in New Britain, she was the eldest daughter of the late James "Jack" and Josephine (Manica) Baroni. Ada...
New Britain Herald
Video honoring local veterans will debut during program
BERLIN – Calling all veterans: young people in town want to hear your stories. Berlin Public Schools is hosting a Veterans Day Program Thursday, Nov. 10 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Berlin High School auditorium, 139 Patterson Way. A video honoring local veterans will debut during this...
New Britain Herald
Man drove over victim multiple times in Southington parking lot: police
SOUTHINGTON – Police are investigating after they say a man was run over multiple times by a motorist in a local parking lot on Friday. Police on Monday said the suspect has been identified as Jason Feldblum, 49. According to police, Feldblum was driving a 2017 Honda Accord on...
New Britain Herald
Saint Juste sisters debut fashion show at NBMAA
NEW BRITAIN – Natacha and Anise Saint Juste earned the spotlight Sunday at the New Britain Museum of American Art, where the fashion designer-sisters premiered their SAINTS BY S.J. X NBMAA: Retour de la Fleur Exhibition. “This is our very first showcase on our own and we’re so excited...
New Britain Herald
State police issue Silver Alert for missing Plainville teen
PLAINVILLE – State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing teenager over the weekend. The alert was issued late Sunday after Cheyanne Matthews, 17, went missing earlier in the day. The teen has been described as white, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands about 5 feet,...
New Britain Herald
Seoul BBQ announcing changes
NEW BRITAIN – Seoul BBQ has a few changes according to owner Mark Moon. “To the best customers in the world, if you do not know by now, over the course of the pandemic there are a few changes at Seoul BBQ and Sushi,” said Moon. “First – unfortunately our name took a hit, and we no longer offer sushi. We’re sorry, but it’s been over two and half years since we last sold sushi, it will be missed. Sushi was the sidekick at Seoul BBQ. The Korean food is the star. Not only do we offer various cuts (short rib, pork belly, rib-eye, etc), but we also offer an array of appetizers, soups and mouth watering entrees.”
New Britain Herald
"We're a big city but a small town": fundraiser for police families sees huge turnout Sunday
BRISTOL – The colors were black and blue and the foot traffic was constant in and out of the Dunphy’s plaza Sunday afternoon. The ice cream store and its neighbor the UnDone Salon hosted a fundraiser for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund to benefit the Hamzy and DeMonte families.
New Britain Herald
Berlin High School's Debate Club put candidates to the test during a forum Monday night
BERLIN – Berlin High School’s Debate Club put candidates for the Board of Education to the test during a forum. in their auditorium Monday night. “The students in this club put together an excellent program tonight,” Club advisor Jeffrey Cronk said. “I want to commend them for their civic participation and dedication to our school and local community.”
New Britain Herald
Berlin seeing increase in political sign vandalism, theft
BERLIN – Police are warning residents with Election Day around the corner that damaging or stealing political signs is a crime. Police on Monday said they have received an increased number of complaints of vandalism or the theft of signs endorsing a political candidate. Police have used this as...
New Britain Herald
Berlin officials want to make it easier to learn about special education services
BERLIN – School officials want to make it easier for parents in town to learn about the special education services available to their children. Berlin Board of Education offices at 238 Kensington Rd. are home to “A Guide to Special Education Services in Berlin.” This is a booklet written by Berlin Public Schools faculty describing how educators identify students with special needs and collaborate with families to provide them with services that include speech and language, occupational, physical therapies, social work, along with psychological and guidance provisions.
Comments / 0