beckershospitalreview.com
15 healthcare organizations outsourcing RCM
Becker's has reported on 15 healthcare organizations that have decided to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. Chicago-based Sinai Medical Group on Oct. 20 selected Conifer Health Solutions for a five-year revenue cycle management partnership. The partnership involves full engagement with a focus on clinical documentation improvement and coding.
beckershospitalreview.com
CHIME names 2022 'Most Wired' hospitals and health systems
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives has recognized 18 hospitals as achieving level 10 status in its 2022 "Digital Health Most Wired" program. CHIME's Most Wired list acknowledges healthcare organizations that have adopted and deployed information technology to improve patient safety and health outcomes across the industry. Hospitals included...
beckershospitalreview.com
Vermont hospital CEO resigns after no-confidence vote
The CEO of North Country Hospital in Newport, Vt., has resigned after medical staff took a no-confidence vote toward him. Brian Nall resigned this week, and CFO Tracey Paul was selected as interim managing officer, according to a statement shared with Becker's Oct. 24 from Frank Knoll, chair of the hospital's board of trustees.
beckershospitalreview.com
8 hospitals seeking chief medical officers
Below are eight hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. 1. BayCare Health System in Clearwater, Fla.,. a CMO of population health and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Corewell Health taps new hospital president
Corewell Health, which has dual headquarters in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich., has named Timothy Lyons, MD, president of its Beaumont Grosse Pointe (Mich.) Hospital. Dr. Lyons most recently served as chief medical officer of Adventist Health St. Helena (Calif.), according to an Oct. 25 news release shared with Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 hospitals seeking CFOs
Here are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. Bay Area Hospital (Coos Bay, Ore.) Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston) Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center. Northwest Health-Porter (Valparaiso, Ind.) Perry County...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthgrades names top hospitals for 17 specialties
Healthgrades named the recipients of its 2023 Specialty Excellence Awards Oct. 25, recognizing hundreds of hospitals nationwide for superior clinical performance in specialty care. The awards recognize high-quality performance across 17 specialities, including cardiac care, orthopedic surgery and critical care. Using 2019-2021 Medicare Provider Analysis and Review data, Healthgrades analyzed...
beckershospitalreview.com
What a Texas hospital CEO did to 'immediately and significantly' improve financial performance
Tom Siemers, CEO of Wilbarger General Hospital in Vernon, Texas, started an orthopedic surgery program over the last year, and the new service quickly improved the hospital's bottom line. "We were fortunate to find an orthopedic surgeon from the Dallas area that was willing to work one day per week...
EverydayHealth.com
Children With RSV Are Filling Emergency Rooms as Virus Surges
U.S. hospital emergency departments are struggling to treat sick babies and other children in the face of an unprecedented surge in severe RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infections. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Corner Office: Providing hope is a leader's job, Corewell Health CEO says
Tina Freese Decker serves as president and CEO of Corewell Health, the new name for the 22-hospital organization formed by the February merger of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health with Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health. Ms. Freese Decker previously helmed Spectrum Health. She also held roles within Spectrum Health including COO,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Sharp HealthCare consolidates hospital execs
San Diego, Calif.-based Sharp HealthCare is reorganizing executive leadership for its seven hospitals — a move that is not expected to result in any layoffs or affect front-line workers, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Oct. 25. Under the health system's consolidation plan, Sharp hospitals will be grouped together and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Coastal Medical promotes CMO to president
Providence, R.I.-based Coastal Medical has promoted its chief medical officer, Edward McGookin, MD, to president. Dr. McGookin, a pediatrician, has served the health system for 24 years, according to an Oct. 24 news release shared with Becker's. He assumed the role of chief medical officer in 2013. During his tenure, Dr. McGookin built several clinical programs and led the health system's population health initiatives and pandemic infection protocols.
beckershospitalreview.com
Why AHA wants CMS to create a Metropolitan Anchor Hospitals designation
The American Hospital Association is pushing for CMS to create a special designation to help ensure the sustainability of a subset of urban safety net hospitals. The AHA said about 465 hospitals — just over one of every eight urban hospitals — would meet the requirements for what it calls Metropolitan Anchor Hospitals, according to an Oct. 24 AHA fact sheet. Eligibility requirements would include being located in a core-based statistical area and having a Medicaid inpatient utilization rate greater than the statewide averages (see the full list of requirements here).
beckershospitalreview.com
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Baylor College of Medicine, based in Houston, seeks a senior revenue cycle associate. 2. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, based in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Corewell Health chief digital, information officer named Michigan healthcare CIO of 2022
Jason Joseph, the chief digital and information officer of Corewell Health, has been named the healthcare IT executive of the year by MichiganCIO. Mr. Joseph was senior vice president and chief digital and information officer of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health from 2018 until the health system merged in February with Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health to become Corewell Health.
beckershospitalreview.com
Spring Health names new COO
New York-based Spring Health named Robin Lloyd as the new COO. Mr. Lloyd has more than 30 years of experience, including an extensive background in healthcare innovation, according to an Oct. 25 news release. He recently served as chief product and commercial officer for San Mateo, Calif.-based Health Fidelity. "We...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare workforce lost 333,942 providers in 2021
An estimated 333,942 healthcare providers dropped out of the workforce in 2021, according to an Oct. 20 report from Definitive Healthcare. Definitive Healthcare analyzed medical claims data, based on the numbers of providers billing each year, in July and August 2022 to arrive at the annual estimate of providers' workforce departures. Here are three additional key takeaways from the report, which can be found in full here.
beckershospitalreview.com
Why patients switch providers
Navigation difficulties were cited as the top reason patients switched healthcare providers, according to an Oct. 18 report from the professional services company Accenture. The Accenture 2021 Patient Experience Benchmark Survey asked more than 10,000 Americans 18 and older about how their healthcare providers performed across 10 key healthcare consumer touchpoints. The survey was conducted between October and November 2021. Read more about the methodology here.
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthgrades' best hospitals for cardiac care 2023
Healthgrades named the recipients of its 2023 Specialty Excellence Awards on Oct. 25, and the list includes the top hospitals for cardiac care. The hospitals in this ranking demonstrated excellent clinical outcomes for heart bypass surgery, coronary interventional procedures, heart attack treatment, heart failure treatment and heart valve surgery. For a breakdown of Healthgrades' methodology, click here.
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS Health partners with digital health company on at-home testing
CVS Health has partnered with digital health company ixlayer to offer at-home testing kits at its stores and online for sexually transmitted diseases, Vitamin D deficiencies, thyroid disorders and Lyme disease. "At-home testing enables people to proactively take control of their health, on their own schedule, in the privacy of...
