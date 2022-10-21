ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman tries to run over husband, injures children: MPD

By Jerrita Patterson
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother was arrested and is now facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder and child abuse.

Detectives say Audrey Kimble went on a rampage against her husband. Investigators say for a reason unknown, Kimble tried using her Mercury Mountaineer to run over her husband.

Police add her 2-year-old child was in the passenger seat “unrestrained” and her 9-year-old son was in the backseat.

Detectives go on to say Kimble attempted several times to hit her husband, instead striking his vehicle.

Photo provided by Jerrita Patterson, WREG

Kimble’s husband later told police his wife saw her 12-year-old son standing outside the vehicle trying to intervene.

It’s alleged she continued her rampage, this time hitting her son in the leg.

Both the pre-teen and the toddler unbuckled in the front seat were taken to LeBonheur in non-critical condition.

The bond for Kimble is set at $25,000.

