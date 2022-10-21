Read full article on original website
Related
College football rankings: ESPN updated top 25 poll for Week 9
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 9ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s ...
Grades from ISU's 24-10 loss to Northern Arizona
Here are grades from Idaho State’s 24-10 loss to Northern Arizona Saturday afternoon. Offense: C- When this season wraps up and the Bengals look back on their offensive outings, they might remember this as one of their worst. Quarterback Hunter Hays compiled these numbers: 22-for-37 passing for 216 yards, one touchdown and one interception, plus 21 carries for 90 yards. That’s not bad, but he threw a costly interception late...
Sources: UCLA Men’s Basketball Beats San Diego State in Scrimmage
Several outlets have leaked the score and stats of the Bruins’ secret preseason exhibition against the Aztecs.
Utah Grizzlies drop the puck on new season
The Utah Grizzlies are set to drop the puck on the 2022-2023 season. The team will play its season opening game Friday (10/21) against the Rapid City Rush.
