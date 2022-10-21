ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS Miami

American Airlines will refund $7.5M to travelers for baggage fees

American Airlines has agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit from passengers who alleged they were wrongfully charged baggage fees.Five passengers filed a federal lawsuit against American in February 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas, where the airline is based. The customers claimed they were forced to pay bag fees at an airport counter even though the tickets they purchased online from the airline included free checked bags. One passenger paid the fee at the airport, then later requested a refund from American Airlines and was told no, according to the lawsuit. Airfares surge 50% as domestic and international travel...
FORT WORTH, TX
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
techaiapp.com

Goodbye, First Class: American Airlines to Fly Flagship Suites

First class on US airlines has been an endangered species for years, with more flyers demanding business class service. Now American Airlines has plans to replace first-class altogether on its long-haul fleet starting in 2024. Enter the debut of Flagship Suite seats, American’s new long-haul fleet class that will be introduced on new Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 deliveries beginning in 2024.
iheart.com

Major U.S. Airline Eliminating First Class Seats

American Airlines is eliminating first class on long-haul flights because customers aren't buying the expensive seats. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call, according to Business Insider.
TheStreet

Frontier Airlines Makes Baggage Move Some Passengers Will Hate

People don’t fly budget airlines like Frontier or Spirit because they’re known for their high quality customer service, or because they’re renowned for their roomy seats. While opinions will always vary, and people tend to only be inclined to leave a review when they are irate, low cost airlines are generally not known for their comfort.
Daily Mail

Cost of average Thanksgiving and Christmas flights are up 50% to almost $600 as airlines cash in on renewed demand - as experts warn era of last minute flight deal is dead

The cost of the average Thanksgiving and Christmas flights are up 50 percent as airlines look to cash in on renewed travel demand. Thanksgiving flights are poised to cost $468 on average this year, 50 percent more than last year and 30 percent more than in 2019. Meanwhile, Christmas flights...
INDIANA STATE
MarketRealist

Is American Airlines Really Getting Rid of First Class? Yes and No

Nobody flies first class anymore, so American Airlines is getting rid of it on its long-haul international flights. Instead, the airlines will use the space for business class “Flagship Suites,” which offer passengers more privacy and room to relax. Article continues below advertisement. Keep reading to see what...
Thrillist

This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe

New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Delta Air Lines Looks to Electrify Air Travel, Sort Of

As electric cars and trucks continue to replace vehicles powered by the internal combustion engine and fueled by gasoline, the inevitable question is when -- and how -- electrified aircraft might also become a viable alternative to noisy, stinky, gas-guzzling, carbon-spewing helicopters and jets. United Airlines (UAL) last week shared...
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines Giving Something Extra To Rapid Rewards Members

For regular travelers of Southwest Airlines, there’s not much exciting about the Rapid Rewards loyalty program. The amount of points you earn depends on the price of your ticket and points are worth a set value range when redeeming for award flights. While there’s some disagreement with the value of a Southwest point, most websites say they’re worth between 1.2 to 1.5 cents.
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Announced 3 New Direct Transatlantic Routes

United Airlines is expanding its service for Summer 2023, adding new service to three cities and six additional routes to other major European cities. By next summer, United customers will have the opportunity to fly to 37 different cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East. "Next summer United...
BoardingArea

Will United Airlines Add More Transatlantic Flights From LAX?

Last week, United Airlines announced that its service between Los Angeles and London Heathrow will go double daily starting next spring. Will United add any additional transatlantic routes from LAX?. Beyond London, Will United Airlines Add More Transatlantic Flights From LAX?. While American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines...
LOS ANGELES, CA

