Butler County, OH

WKRC

Fatal crash brings wires down on local school bus

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was killed in a crash that also brought wires down on a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday. Police said a car was headed north on Kenwood Road near Belleview when the driver went left of center. The vehicle struck a utility pole and a tree at about 12:30 p.m.
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injury on Bodman Road in Mount Orab

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury on Bodman Road in Mount Orab. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
MOUNT ORAB, OH
Fox 19

‘Devoted’ Catholic school teacher killed in NKY wrong-way crash

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Villa Hills Catholic school is mourning the loss of a former teacher after Covington police identified her as the driver killed in a wrong-way crash over the weekend. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills, was killed Sunday on I-75 North near Kyles Lane after the...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Driver killed in Clinton County crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was killed in a crash Monday morning in Greene Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Jeffrey Bruggeman, 37, of Jamestown was driving his Honda CR-V southeast on SR 73 when he crossed the center line at about 8:45. His car slammed into...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

1 person dead after shooting in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a shooting broke out in Butler County Tuesday evening, police confirmed. The shooting occurred in the area of 733 S Second St., Hamilton Police Dispatch said. This is an ongoing investigation. FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Father charged in connection with young son's fatal shooting

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a young boy in Madisonville Sunday. Police were called to Roe Street near Whetsel Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. The three-year-old was rushed to the hospital but later died. Deangelo Davis is charged with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police find clue related to Millvale shooting that injured one

MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say they have a clue they hope can lead them to a shooting suspect. A person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon on Millvale Court. Officers found the victim at Beekman and Hopple streets and he was rushed to the hospital. Investigators say the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man receives life-threatening injuries in Millvale shooting

MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is in serious condition after a shooting in Millvale Monday. Police were called to Millvale Court around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Officers found a victim of that shooting at Beekman Street and Hopple Street. He was taken to the hospital...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police identify driver killed in wrong-way crash on I-71/75

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police say the woman killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday was Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills. Police say Arlinghaus was driving northbound on I-71 at 7:10 a.m. when she was struck by a driver going southbound. Arlinghaus was killed in the crash. She was...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $700,000 from family-owned Clermont County business

SARDINIA, Ohio — A woman from Sardinia, Ohio, accused of stealing more than $700,000 from the family-owned business that she was an employee of has pleaded guilty. According to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio, Tina Coday-Townes, 49, pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing more than $700,000 from the family-owned business for which she worked.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police: 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in Clifton

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police closed off parts of Calhoun Street after a shooting in Clifton overnight. Officials say at least one person was shot and arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital by car. Authorities say the shooting happened next to the University of Cincinnati in an area many students frequent.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police looking for information on suspect in Millvale shooting

CINCINNATI — Police are looking for assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for a shooting that took place Monday, October 24. Police are looking for a black Nissan with silver trim below the windows and silver door handles in connection with a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a brush fire on Browns Run Road near Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a brush fire on Browns Run Road near Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
MIDDLETOWN, OH

