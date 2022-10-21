SARDINIA, Ohio — A woman from Sardinia, Ohio, accused of stealing more than $700,000 from the family-owned business that she was an employee of has pleaded guilty. According to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio, Tina Coday-Townes, 49, pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing more than $700,000 from the family-owned business for which she worked.

CLERMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO