Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Fatal crash brings wires down on local school bus
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was killed in a crash that also brought wires down on a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday. Police said a car was headed north on Kenwood Road near Belleview when the driver went left of center. The vehicle struck a utility pole and a tree at about 12:30 p.m.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury on Bodman Road in Mount Orab
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury on Bodman Road in Mount Orab. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Fox 19
‘Devoted’ Catholic school teacher killed in NKY wrong-way crash
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Villa Hills Catholic school is mourning the loss of a former teacher after Covington police identified her as the driver killed in a wrong-way crash over the weekend. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills, was killed Sunday on I-75 North near Kyles Lane after the...
WLWT 5
Trial for man accused of shooting, injuring Warren County officer in 2020 delayed
LEBANON, Ohio — The trial for a man accused of shooting and injuring a police officer has now been delayed. Authorities say Christopher Hubbard injured a cop in Middletown during a shootout in 2020. Hubbard was originally wanted on a parole violation and led police on a chase from...
WKRC
Driver killed in Clinton County crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was killed in a crash Monday morning in Greene Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Jeffrey Bruggeman, 37, of Jamestown was driving his Honda CR-V southeast on SR 73 when he crossed the center line at about 8:45. His car slammed into...
Fox 19
1 person dead after shooting in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a shooting broke out in Butler County Tuesday evening, police confirmed. The shooting occurred in the area of 733 S Second St., Hamilton Police Dispatch said. This is an ongoing investigation. FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information...
WKRC
Father charged in connection with young son's fatal shooting
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a young boy in Madisonville Sunday. Police were called to Roe Street near Whetsel Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. The three-year-old was rushed to the hospital but later died. Deangelo Davis is charged with...
WKRC
Police find clue related to Millvale shooting that injured one
MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say they have a clue they hope can lead them to a shooting suspect. A person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon on Millvale Court. Officers found the victim at Beekman and Hopple streets and he was rushed to the hospital. Investigators say the...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries following motorcycle crash
The crash happened just after 6 a.m. Tuesday near Blackstone Court on Pride Parkway. Taylor Mill police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.
Fox 19
Miami U. student threatens to go on ‘parents shooting spree’ during Family Weekend: Court docs
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Miami University student was arrested after allegedly making threats to go on a “parents shooting spree” during the school’s Family Weekend. Paul James Walker Jr., 20, is accused of posting the threat on social media on Oct. 22 while he was in his dorm room, according to Butler County court records.
WKRC
Man receives life-threatening injuries in Millvale shooting
MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is in serious condition after a shooting in Millvale Monday. Police were called to Millvale Court around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Officers found a victim of that shooting at Beekman Street and Hopple Street. He was taken to the hospital...
WKRC
Police identify driver killed in wrong-way crash on I-71/75
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police say the woman killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday was Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills. Police say Arlinghaus was driving northbound on I-71 at 7:10 a.m. when she was struck by a driver going southbound. Arlinghaus was killed in the crash. She was...
Greene County man identified as victim of deadly crash in Clinton County Monday morning
GREENE TWP., Clinton County — State troopers identified a Jamestown man as the victim of a deadly crash on state Route 73 in Clinton County Monday morning. >>3 dead, including suspected gunman, in St. Louis school shooting. Jeffrey Bruggeman, 37, of Jamestown was identified as the man killed in...
WLWT 5
Woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $700,000 from family-owned Clermont County business
SARDINIA, Ohio — A woman from Sardinia, Ohio, accused of stealing more than $700,000 from the family-owned business that she was an employee of has pleaded guilty. According to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio, Tina Coday-Townes, 49, pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing more than $700,000 from the family-owned business for which she worked.
Woman arrested, accused of shooting man in Butler Township
According to authorities, Butler Township police and fire crews responded to a reported shooting on the 2200 block of Gaywood Place just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 23.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police: 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in Clifton
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police closed off parts of Calhoun Street after a shooting in Clifton overnight. Officials say at least one person was shot and arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital by car. Authorities say the shooting happened next to the University of Cincinnati in an area many students frequent.
WLWT 5
Police looking for information on suspect in Millvale shooting
CINCINNATI — Police are looking for assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for a shooting that took place Monday, October 24. Police are looking for a black Nissan with silver trim below the windows and silver door handles in connection with a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
WKRC
Covington Police work to learn how driver ended up in oncoming traffic in fatal I-75 crash
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police are still investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, was heading northbound around 7 a.m. on I-75 when she was killed. She had just gone under Kyles Lane. Moments later, tragedy struck. She was hit by a driver going the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a brush fire on Browns Run Road near Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a brush fire on Browns Run Road near Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky community remembers beloved teacher killed in wrong-way crash
A Northern Kentucky community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and community member after she was killed Sunday in a wrong-way crash. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, was a former teacher at Villa Madonna Academy and an important part of the community at St. Walburg Monastery. "It's hard to imagine...
Comments / 0