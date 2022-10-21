Two Jamestown Community College staff members recently received the SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence. Charlene Johnson (left), Health Center assistant, earned the Chancellor's Award, as well as the President's Award, for Excellence in Classified Service. Johnson has been with JCC for more than 20 years, beginning as a part-time Health Center assistant in 2000 and earning promotion to her current position in 2005. She is credited with being instrumental in supporting her department, as well as other JCC staff, faculty and students. She has assisted with residence hall move-ins, data and illness tracking, making wellness calls to those who tested positive for COVID-19, and being a comforting presence to anyone in need.

