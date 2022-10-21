ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIVB

Lisa Chimera appointed Deputy Erie County Executive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday the appointment of Lisa Chimera as Deputy Erie County Executive. Chimera has served as an Erie County Legislator since July 2019, serving the communities of Tonawanda, Kenmore, Black Rock, Riverside, and University Heights areas of Buffalo. She has...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Want To Work With Weed? Huge Cannabis Job Fair Coming To Buffalo

If you want to work with weed, there is a big cannabis job fair coming to New York. This summit has been held in Rochester, Albany, and other parts of New York and finally, it is coming to Buffalo. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo police announces new unit within its department

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police announced three arrests were made Sunday following a series of terroristic threats made against a Buffalo school on social media. In a press conference this afternoon, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia announced a new unit within the department called the Threat Management Unit aimed at getting ahead of future threats like these.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Parents respond to Buffalo Teachers Federation strike down of three start times

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, the Buffalo Teachers Federation shot down the Buffalo Public School District's proposal to move to three bells times instead of two to start and end the school day. 84% of teachers voted against it. The strategy was proposed to address the nationwide school bus driver shortage that has led to students repeatedly being late to school this year.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Last week to register for upcoming civil service exams

Niagara County Legislator David Godfrey said this is the last week for candidates to sign up for several upcoming civil service exams. Those interested in exams for caseworker, clerical II, correction officer and social services worker must submit an application by this Friday, Oct. 28. The exams will be given Dec. 10.
newyorkalmanack.com

Western New York To Get New 624 Area Code

The New York State Public Service Commission has announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code, as early as the second quarter of 2024. To meet the increasing demand for residential...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two JCC Staff Members Receive SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence

Two Jamestown Community College staff members recently received the SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence. Charlene Johnson (left), Health Center assistant, earned the Chancellor's Award, as well as the President's Award, for Excellence in Classified Service. Johnson has been with JCC for more than 20 years, beginning as a part-time Health Center assistant in 2000 and earning promotion to her current position in 2005. She is credited with being instrumental in supporting her department, as well as other JCC staff, faculty and students. She has assisted with residence hall move-ins, data and illness tracking, making wellness calls to those who tested positive for COVID-19, and being a comforting presence to anyone in need.
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy