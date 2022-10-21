Read full article on original website
ECMC Is Hosting A Nursing Job Fair Tomorrow In Buffalo
If you are a nurse in Buffalo and Western New York, Erie County Medical Center is holding a hiring event tomorrow, Wednesday, October 26, 2022. If you've ever wanted to get your foot in the door and work for ECMC, the only level 1 trauma center, this is your opportunity.
Free foot clinic to help with health inequity in Buffalo neighborhoods
In some of Buffalo's poorest neighborhoods major health inequities remains. But the University at Buffalo is stepping up to bring a much needed foot care clinic to city residetns.
WIVB
Lisa Chimera appointed Deputy Erie County Executive
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday the appointment of Lisa Chimera as Deputy Erie County Executive. Chimera has served as an Erie County Legislator since July 2019, serving the communities of Tonawanda, Kenmore, Black Rock, Riverside, and University Heights areas of Buffalo. She has...
urbancny.com
Governor Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Brown Announce Establishment of May 14th Memorial Commission to Honor Victims of Buffalo Mass Shooting
Buffalo NAACP President Rev. Mark E. Blue Will Serve as Chair of the May 14th Memorial Commission. Commission Will Develop and Execute Plan for Siting and Building of a Physical Memorial in East Buffalo. Governor Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown announced the establishment of the May 14th...
HEAP to start accepting applications beginning November 1 in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the cost of home heating on the rise across the country and here in Western New York, there are programs available to help pay your bill. Applications for the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits will be accepted beginning November 1, 2022. Erie...
Want To Work With Weed? Huge Cannabis Job Fair Coming To Buffalo
If you want to work with weed, there is a big cannabis job fair coming to New York. This summit has been held in Rochester, Albany, and other parts of New York and finally, it is coming to Buffalo. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers.
Unknown Stories of WNY: Before this WNY nun, the FBI had none
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is the story of a major life change, that made history along the way. The story of a local woman who went from being a nun, to becoming one of the F.B.I.'s first-ever female special agents. Joanne Pierce grew up in Niagara Falls, and after...
T.J.Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra joining Marshalls in plaza in Amherst
The stores are set to open in the shopping center located at 1501 Niagara Falls Boulevard on Thursday and will join Marshalls which opened in April.
wutv29.com
Buffalo police announces new unit within its department
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police announced three arrests were made Sunday following a series of terroristic threats made against a Buffalo school on social media. In a press conference this afternoon, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia announced a new unit within the department called the Threat Management Unit aimed at getting ahead of future threats like these.
BPD responded to McKinley HS after 'unauthorized individuals' gained access
Buffalo police responded to McKinley High School after "unauthorized individuals" gained access to the building on Monday.
Parents respond to Buffalo Teachers Federation strike down of three start times
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, the Buffalo Teachers Federation shot down the Buffalo Public School District's proposal to move to three bells times instead of two to start and end the school day. 84% of teachers voted against it. The strategy was proposed to address the nationwide school bus driver shortage that has led to students repeatedly being late to school this year.
Buffalo man sentenced after defrauding bank through unauthorized transactions
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to one year in jail.
wnypapers.com
Last week to register for upcoming civil service exams
Niagara County Legislator David Godfrey said this is the last week for candidates to sign up for several upcoming civil service exams. Those interested in exams for caseworker, clerical II, correction officer and social services worker must submit an application by this Friday, Oct. 28. The exams will be given Dec. 10.
Coach ordered to perform community service after admitting to stealing $15,000
The district attorney's office said Pavlovich admitted to stealing approximately $15,000 while serving as a coach for the Town of Clarence Baseball Association.
newyorkalmanack.com
Western New York To Get New 624 Area Code
The New York State Public Service Commission has announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code, as early as the second quarter of 2024. To meet the increasing demand for residential...
Applications for Home Energy Assistance Program open on November 1
Applications for New York State's Home Energy Assistance Program (“HEAP”) open on November 1. The Erie County Department of Social Services says it strongly encourages you to apply online.
Archives Pub to open at former Third Street Tap Room under new ownership
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls pub could reopen by Thanksgiving with a new name and theme. The Archives Pub is under development at 439 Third St., most recently the Third Street Tap Room. It’s the latest from Morgan Genovese, who last year opened Goldbar next door at 435 Third St. as a cocktail bar with a small-plate tapas menu.
Concerns over ‘Kia Challenge’ grow after deaths of Buffalo teens
"This tragedy in Buffalo with these kids who had their entire lives ahead of them cut short because of a stupid decision that they made for social media clout," said Sgt. Woodward.
Buffalo father/son duo bringing UPS Store to East Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo family is looking to bring a new business to East Buffalo, a place that has historically been overlooked. Making the community stronger, that's exactly what Dr. Uzo Ihenko wants to see in his neighborhood. "The people complain about the east side: job deserts, food...
chautauquatoday.com
Two JCC Staff Members Receive SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence
Two Jamestown Community College staff members recently received the SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence. Charlene Johnson (left), Health Center assistant, earned the Chancellor's Award, as well as the President's Award, for Excellence in Classified Service. Johnson has been with JCC for more than 20 years, beginning as a part-time Health Center assistant in 2000 and earning promotion to her current position in 2005. She is credited with being instrumental in supporting her department, as well as other JCC staff, faculty and students. She has assisted with residence hall move-ins, data and illness tracking, making wellness calls to those who tested positive for COVID-19, and being a comforting presence to anyone in need.
