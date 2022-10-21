Most true wireless earphones seal off your ear canal to create an ideal stereo balance, provide passive isolation, and improve bass response. But if you prefer to hear the world around you, especially when you exercise, the $80 JLab Open Sport earbuds are worth a look because of their open design and flexible (yet secure) fit. Unfortunately, these earphones do little to change our long-held complaint about open-ear models: They fail to provide a consistent or enjoyable listening experience. If you don’t care much about audio quality or mostly listen to podcasts while you run, that might be a fair trade-off for the ability to stay aware of your surroundings. Otherwise, we're bigger fans of the $30 JLab Go Air Sport or the $89.99 Tribit MoveBuds H1, both of which offer better sound quality and more robust designs that can stand up to intense workouts.

1 DAY AGO