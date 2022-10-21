Read full article on original website
Mackie MC-40BT Review
The Mackie MC-40BT wireless headphones don’t produce the rich, booming bass typical of mainstream models, but their clear, detailed sound signature should appeal to studio musicians and engineers who want a relatively accurate presentation for checking mixes. They don’t support high-fidelity Bluetooth codecs or offer a companion app, however, so their value is questionable even at a relatively affordable $149.99. The Jabra Elite 45h ($99.99) and Sennheiser HD 450BT ($199.99) remain more compelling options on either side of the price scale with greater customization and, in the case of the 450BT, active noise cancellation.
JLab Open Sport Review
Most true wireless earphones seal off your ear canal to create an ideal stereo balance, provide passive isolation, and improve bass response. But if you prefer to hear the world around you, especially when you exercise, the $80 JLab Open Sport earbuds are worth a look because of their open design and flexible (yet secure) fit. Unfortunately, these earphones do little to change our long-held complaint about open-ear models: They fail to provide a consistent or enjoyable listening experience. If you don’t care much about audio quality or mostly listen to podcasts while you run, that might be a fair trade-off for the ability to stay aware of your surroundings. Otherwise, we're bigger fans of the $30 JLab Go Air Sport or the $89.99 Tribit MoveBuds H1, both of which offer better sound quality and more robust designs that can stand up to intense workouts.
Black Friday Apple: The best deals on iPads, iPhones and more
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Apple products rarely see big discounts, but for a saving, Black Friday is the best time to look. Buying a new product from Apple can be an expensive affair. Whether you're after the latest iPhone,...
HP Envy x360 13.3 (2022) Review
We haven't reviewed a 13.3-inch convertible laptop in a while—most of the models we've seen lately have 14-inch screens—but the HP Envy x360 13.3 (starts at $899; $1,369 as tested) has nothing to apologize for in the display department. While base models have a 1,920-by-1,200-pixel IPS touch screen, our review unit has a gorgeous 2,880-by-1,800 OLED panel. It's also lighter and has longer battery life than most consumer convertibles. Here we will stress the price is $1,369.99 as tested, because our review unit is custom-configured with Windows 11 Pro—the same hardware with Win 11 Home (model 13-bf0797nr) is a more tempting $1,199, on sale for $899 as of this writing. That's a stunning deal that would change this 4-star product to a 5-star Editors' Choice winner if it were a permanent price.
Want an iPhone 14 Plus? You should probably buy one now
It's only just been released and Apple is already cutting production
YouTube reveals shock price hike – and it starts next month
YOUTUBE is hiking the price of one of its key subscriptions. Google – which owns the video app – has revealed plans to increase monthly bills for users in the US and UK. If you're on the YouTube Premium Family Plan, you should have received an email. This...
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
You got it right (if you did) - Apple's 2023 iPhone 15 lineup is bound to disappoint those who like compact(ish) iPhones with premium features…. After killing off the mini iPhone in September, Apple's witch hunt seems to be continuing - at least if the leaks are to be believed. Speaking of leaks and rumors, multiple sources with years of experience as analysts are now weighing in on Cupertino's big surprise.
Most smart TV owners still use an external streaming device
Most people with a smart TV still use a streaming box or dongle, despite their TV offering the same features. But why?
Price Hikes Come for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple One Bundle
If you use Apple Music or Apple TV+, get ready to pay a little more. On Monday, Apple raised subscription prices for both streaming services, which was first spotted by 9to5Mac. In general, the price hikes amount to a $1 to $2 monthly increase from before. Apple MusicApple Music now...
iPhone 14 Pro catches the Google virus! Multiple bugs hit iOS 16, users complain (Apple responds)
It’s not a secret - Pixel flagships have been some of the most problematic phones in the past 12 months or so…. It all started with the promising Pixel 6 series, which instead of cementing Google’s status as one of the more reliable and easy to recommend Android phone-maker, did… theopposite, thanks to a number of frustrating hardware and software issues that tech nerds call “bugs”.
