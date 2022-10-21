ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

studyfinds.org

Key to getting more candy on Halloween — is a more unique, creative costume?

NEW YORK — If you want the most candy this trick-or-treat season, make sure your costume is creative. That’s according to a new poll of 2,000 parents which reveals that scary (15%) and pop culture-themed (13%) costume wearers also tend to fill up candy bags faster. Overall, three...
Phys.org

Rainbow fentanyl: The newest Halloween scare

Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That's because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars. My data goes back to 1958, and my principal finding is simple: I can't find any evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.
NBC Miami

Fun Halloween Crafts to Do With Your Kids This Spooky Season

Halloween is right around the corner, but it is not too late to make some spooky and spell-bounding creations with your little ones. From costumes to crafts, you can use items you already have in your home to get into the Halloween spirit. Moms With a Mic's Julia and Marissa...
ABC 4

Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween

Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
Thrillist

The Real Dracula Castle in Transylvania Throws the Best Halloween Party

It’s fair to say that Dracula’s Castle—practically teetering atop a steep cliff in Transylvania—is dramatic. It's true name is Bran Castle, but the fortress gained its nickname and legendary status when writer Bram Stoker based his famous vampire novel in this location. And though the Irish author had never been to Romania, he chose the home of Dracula simply by looking at a photo—it’s that good. Which means the castle’s underground passages, narrow winding stairways, and secret tunnels are the perfect location for one of Europe’s biggest Halloween bash.
disneydining.com

Woman Shoves Chewbacca, Forcing Character to Leave and Confusing Kids

For many people, one of the highlights of a trip to Walt Disney World Resort is all the fun characters that they can meet at Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood, Studios, and Disney Resort hotels. Not only can you meet classic characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, but you can also head to places like ‘Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Village to meet Lilo and Stitch or to Galaxy’s Edge to meet Star Wars characters like Kylo Ren, Rey, and Chewbacca.
Salon

BuzzFeed

Show Us Your Adorable Dog Costumes For Halloween

Halloween is only 17 days away, folks. Halloween is quickly approaching, and it got me thinking as to what I'll be dressing my dog, Trouble, this year. I'm thinking she'll dress up as either Batgirl (since she has the ears for it) or Ghostbusters, since it's essentially a sweater, but I have yet to decide.

