It’s fair to say that Dracula’s Castle—practically teetering atop a steep cliff in Transylvania—is dramatic. It's true name is Bran Castle, but the fortress gained its nickname and legendary status when writer Bram Stoker based his famous vampire novel in this location. And though the Irish author had never been to Romania, he chose the home of Dracula simply by looking at a photo—it’s that good. Which means the castle’s underground passages, narrow winding stairways, and secret tunnels are the perfect location for one of Europe’s biggest Halloween bash.

