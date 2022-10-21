ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Whitney's Race took to the streets of Fort Smith Saturday

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Teams of runners, in all sort of outfits, turned out Saturday in Fort Smith for Whitney’s Race. The fun, family-friendly event, benefits pancreatic cancer research. The race is named in honor of Whitney Marsh who died of pancreatic cancer in 2018, only 10 months...
FORT SMITH, AR
KTLO

Owens Corning to expand in Fort Smith, create 50 new jobs

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The State of Arkansas announced Tuesday Owens Corning, a global building and construction materials leader based in Toledo, Ohio, is expanding its operations in Fort Smith for the second time in less than two years. The company, which produces fiberglass composite, insulation, and roofing materials, began in February 2021 to build a new 550,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Owens Corning will now invest an additional $24.5 million for machinery and new construction at its existing facility on Planter Road. As part of this expansion, the company will create 50 new jobs.”Expanding Owens Corning’s nonwovens production in this highly advanced facility will help us better serve our customers’ long-term growth. We are excited to add capacity in Fort Smith and create additional jobs in a community that we have been a part of for 37 years,” said Rachel Marcon, Vice President and General Manager of Nonwovens, Owens Corning. “We appreciate the support and partnership with the State of Arkansas in this expansion.”
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Cyclotron installed at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Radiation Oncology Center marked an important milestone Thursday (Oct. 20) with the installation of its Proton Center cyclotron, a type of particle accelerator that serves as a key piece of equipment. It’s part of a $65 million expansion project. “UAMS is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Stone Mill closes Fayetteville location ‘until further notice’

A well-loved local bakery and lunch spot is no longer open in Fayetteville. Stone Mill Bread and Flour Company has closed its location at 2600 N. Gregg Ave. “until further notice,” according to social media posts made by the company this week. The closure took effect Thursday, Oct. 20.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas set to host Rogers State for exhibition tilt

No. 10 Arkansas will hit the hardwood for its first of two final exhibition opportunities of the preseason when it hosts Division 2 Rogers State on Monday in Fayetteville (Ark.). Tipoff between the Razorbacks and Hillcats is set for 7 p.m. (CT). There will be no television or streaming available...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Insane Arkansas scrimmage highlight rightfully lands on SC Top 10

Anthony Black dropped the hammer in Arkansas’s scrimmage against Rogers State a few days ago. The star freshman is already turning heads in Fayetteville. He’s just one of the impressive Class of 2022 recruiting class that Eric Musselman has put together. This latest highlight made its way to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
dequeenbee.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy