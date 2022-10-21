Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nearly 3,000 customers in Fayetteville without power
Nearly 3,000 Southwestern Electric Power customers are without power Tuesday morning as heavy rain impacts Northwest Arkansas.
KHBS
Whitney's Race took to the streets of Fort Smith Saturday
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Teams of runners, in all sort of outfits, turned out Saturday in Fort Smith for Whitney’s Race. The fun, family-friendly event, benefits pancreatic cancer research. The race is named in honor of Whitney Marsh who died of pancreatic cancer in 2018, only 10 months...
Fort Smith school board votes to build permanent health center
The Fort Smith School District will have a permanent place for its school-based health center.
5newsonline.com
The Witches Ride is coming to downtown Fort Smith
The event will benefit several non-profits. Dress up like a witch, decorate a bicycle and you're in. Daren visits with organizers about what's all involved.
KTLO
Owens Corning to expand in Fort Smith, create 50 new jobs
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The State of Arkansas announced Tuesday Owens Corning, a global building and construction materials leader based in Toledo, Ohio, is expanding its operations in Fort Smith for the second time in less than two years. The company, which produces fiberglass composite, insulation, and roofing materials, began in February 2021 to build a new 550,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Owens Corning will now invest an additional $24.5 million for machinery and new construction at its existing facility on Planter Road. As part of this expansion, the company will create 50 new jobs.”Expanding Owens Corning’s nonwovens production in this highly advanced facility will help us better serve our customers’ long-term growth. We are excited to add capacity in Fort Smith and create additional jobs in a community that we have been a part of for 37 years,” said Rachel Marcon, Vice President and General Manager of Nonwovens, Owens Corning. “We appreciate the support and partnership with the State of Arkansas in this expansion.”
Accident blocks traffic on I-49 in Springdale
A two-vehicle accident blocks traffic in Springdale on October 24.
KHBS
Crawford County, Arkansas electronic voting machines shut down for recoding
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Candidates' names did not have party affiliations listed on voting machines in Crawford County, Arkansas, Monday morning, according to Tim Walker, county election coordinator. A coding error was to blame, Walker said. This happened on the first day of early voting. When the problem was...
talkbusiness.net
Cyclotron installed at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Radiation Oncology Center marked an important milestone Thursday (Oct. 20) with the installation of its Proton Center cyclotron, a type of particle accelerator that serves as a key piece of equipment. It’s part of a $65 million expansion project. “UAMS is...
Mercy hospitals earn highest quality ratings
Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith have earned the highest quality ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in their respective regions, it was announced Monday.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Stone Mill closes Fayetteville location ‘until further notice’
A well-loved local bakery and lunch spot is no longer open in Fayetteville. Stone Mill Bread and Flour Company has closed its location at 2600 N. Gregg Ave. “until further notice,” according to social media posts made by the company this week. The closure took effect Thursday, Oct. 20.
5newsonline.com
The O.S.B.I. asks for your help to solve a Sequoyah County murder
It's known as the Dora Doe case. A female's body was found in October of 1994 near Dora. Daren visits with the Ok. Bureau of Investigation to find out how to help.
247Sports
Arkansas set to host Rogers State for exhibition tilt
No. 10 Arkansas will hit the hardwood for its first of two final exhibition opportunities of the preseason when it hosts Division 2 Rogers State on Monday in Fayetteville (Ark.). Tipoff between the Razorbacks and Hillcats is set for 7 p.m. (CT). There will be no television or streaming available...
Early voting: What to bring to the polls
The time has finally come and early voting for the midterm election starts tomorrow, October 24, 2022.
Some who support recreational marijuana oppose Issue 4
Voters in Arkansas can now head to the polls to vote on Issue 4. One business owner in Fayetteville is for recreational marijuana but against Issue 4.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Insane Arkansas scrimmage highlight rightfully lands on SC Top 10
Anthony Black dropped the hammer in Arkansas’s scrimmage against Rogers State a few days ago. The star freshman is already turning heads in Fayetteville. He’s just one of the impressive Class of 2022 recruiting class that Eric Musselman has put together. This latest highlight made its way to...
dequeenbee.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
AR Police: Handcuffed man stuffed drugs down throat, died hours later
"If you can't do it, I will show you how to do it like a pro," Jacob Allen Jones, 26, told his uncle concerning swallowing bags of what authorities say were illegal drugs, while the two were handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser. A few hours later, Jones was dead.
Barkley sees Arkansas’ hoops hype as warranted
Arkansas routs Rogers State in exhibition
KTUL
Muskogee man arrested after allegedly messaging, meeting with 15-year-old girl
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Lee Redman on October 24 around 12:45 p.m. Police say Redman allegedly planned to meet with a 15-year-old girl he had been talking to on Facebook. The girl turned out to be an MCSO investigator who arrested Redman.
