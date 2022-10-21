FORT SMITH, Ark. — The State of Arkansas announced Tuesday Owens Corning, a global building and construction materials leader based in Toledo, Ohio, is expanding its operations in Fort Smith for the second time in less than two years. The company, which produces fiberglass composite, insulation, and roofing materials, began in February 2021 to build a new 550,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Owens Corning will now invest an additional $24.5 million for machinery and new construction at its existing facility on Planter Road. As part of this expansion, the company will create 50 new jobs.”Expanding Owens Corning’s nonwovens production in this highly advanced facility will help us better serve our customers’ long-term growth. We are excited to add capacity in Fort Smith and create additional jobs in a community that we have been a part of for 37 years,” said Rachel Marcon, Vice President and General Manager of Nonwovens, Owens Corning. “We appreciate the support and partnership with the State of Arkansas in this expansion.”

