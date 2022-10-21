The Floyd County Police Department and Floyd County Schools posted a reminder to drivers on Tuesday that safety cameras are coming to Armuchee Primary and also that a school speed zone will be enforced in 2022. Floyd County Police also stated that the warning period for speeding in the school zone started back on Monday. This “SchoolZone” Safety Program is intended to ensure that drivers are careful near Armuchee Primary and that the posted speed limits are obeyed.

