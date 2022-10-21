Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 Person Died In a Motor Vehicle Crash In Floyd County (Floyd County, GA)
The Police officers reported a motor vehicle accident near Floyd County l on saturday. The crash involved a Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on Georgia 20, near mile marker 27.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia grad student defies medical expectations, 25 years after devastating diagnosis
ATLANTA - Linseigh Green of Johns Creek, Georgia, has spent 25 years defying the odds, a survivor of a harrowing intestinal disease known as Necrotizing Enterocolitis, or NEC. "I was diagnosed with NEC when I was two weeks old," Green said. "But, from the moment that I was born, I was sick. I went straight from the delivery room to the NICU."
wrganews.com
Safety Cameras at Armuchee Primary to enforce School Zone in 2022
The Floyd County Police Department and Floyd County Schools posted a reminder to drivers on Tuesday that safety cameras are coming to Armuchee Primary and also that a school speed zone will be enforced in 2022. Floyd County Police also stated that the warning period for speeding in the school zone started back on Monday. This “SchoolZone” Safety Program is intended to ensure that drivers are careful near Armuchee Primary and that the posted speed limits are obeyed.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Podiatric Surgeons Perform Total Ankle Joint Replacement for End Stage Ankle Arthritis
Renowned Atlanta foot and ankle surgeons, Robert Weinstein, DPM, and Clay Taylor, DPM, of the Ankle & Foot Centers of America, have performed the first ankle joint replacement in Atlanta using the state-of the art Paragon 28 Apex 3D system. This System is FDA cleared and designed to address the...
Popular Cherokee County barbecue restaurant could be closed for months after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A beloved barbecue restaurant in Cherokee County is temporarily closed after catching on fire over the weekend. “It’s one of the first restaurants in Canton,” said customer Jack Dulaney. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “We got a call...
thecitymenus.com
Entrenched Coaching Launches in Carrollton
For those of you who frequent Chick-fil-A in Carrollton, you might have been cheerfully greeted by Samuel Mancas. For many years, Samuel has led those joining the team at Chick-fil-A with humility, life perspective, and creativity. Using those skills, he recently launched his own business, Entrenched Coaching. We recently sat...
Roswell couple start renovations after landing historic farmhouse for $125K
A Roswell couple in search of a historic home to renovate didn’t expect to land a farmhouse owned by one of the city’s f...
1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
Central Georgia Greek Festival celebrates 15 years
MACON, Ga. — The Central Georgia Greek Festival is celebrating 15 years... opa!. Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church puts on the 3-day event, and folks came out on Saturday to celebrate. Over the 3-day weekend, parishioners of Holy Cross and many volunteers come together to serve Central Georgia delicious...
Canton BBQ restaurant damaged after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A popular barbecue restaurant in Canton was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning, Cherokee County fire officials said. Cherokee County fire officials arrived at Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Sunday just after 1 a.m., finding pressurized smoke coming from the building. According to fire officials,...
Levi Frady: 25th anniversary of tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — When a child goes missing, it is important to call and alert each and every person you know. Twenty-five years ago, an 11-year-old boy’s case inspired everyone to answer, “Levi’s Call.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On...
wrganews.com
Entries being sought for the Downtown Rome Christmas Parade
Entries are being sought for the Downtown Rome Christmas Parade through November 15th. Entry forms can be found online at RomeChristmasParade.com. The entry fee is $100 but after November 15th it will increase to $150. All funds collected through entry fees are earmarked for Christmas decorations in Rome. The theme...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta
Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q
CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
fox5atlanta.com
Man originally stopped for speeding, arrested for narcotics in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Bibb County Sheriff's Department said they made an unexpected discovery during a traffic stop for a man who was speeding on I-475. Roderick Milton Givens of Happy Valley, Oregon was on his way to Florida from Atlanta when he was pulled over, according to deputies. K-9 Deputy...
wrganews.com
Euharlee Man arrested in Rome for Burglary
A 35-year-old Euharlee man was arrested in Rome on Monday for Burglary. According to Floyd County Jail Records, James Dewayne Bishop of a Milam Bridge Road address allegedly used a drill to break into and burglarize multiple apartments and also a Pepsi vending machine at Skytop Studios on 20 Chateau Drive.
20-year-old found dead while in custody at Fulton County Jail identified
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway at the Fulton County Jail after a 20-year-old was found dead while in custody last week. The Fulton County Medical Examiner has now identified the detainee as Shamar Mcleroy. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn spoke with Mcleroy's grandmother, Rosie Gray, about his death....
wrganews.com
Woman arrested for Theft and Crossing Guard Lines with Drugs
A 36-year-old Rome Woman was arrested on Monday by the Rome Police Department for theft and drug Charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Brittney Lashaun Byars of an Ashland Park address allegedly failed to scan $127 worth of items from the West Rome Wal-Mart before leaving the store. Once...
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Whitlock and Kenna are a brother and sister pair with different personalities. Whitlock is more on the gentler side while Kenna is active and on the go.
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
Comments / 1