Rome, GA

wrganews.com

Safety Cameras at Armuchee Primary to enforce School Zone in 2022

The Floyd County Police Department and Floyd County Schools posted a reminder to drivers on Tuesday that safety cameras are coming to Armuchee Primary and also that a school speed zone will be enforced in 2022. Floyd County Police also stated that the warning period for speeding in the school zone started back on Monday. This “SchoolZone” Safety Program is intended to ensure that drivers are careful near Armuchee Primary and that the posted speed limits are obeyed.
thecitymenus.com

Entrenched Coaching Launches in Carrollton

For those of you who frequent Chick-fil-A in Carrollton, you might have been cheerfully greeted by Samuel Mancas. For many years, Samuel has led those joining the team at Chick-fil-A with humility, life perspective, and creativity. Using those skills, he recently launched his own business, Entrenched Coaching. We recently sat...
CARROLLTON, GA
11Alive

1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
COBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Central Georgia Greek Festival celebrates 15 years

MACON, Ga. — The Central Georgia Greek Festival is celebrating 15 years... opa!. Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church puts on the 3-day event, and folks came out on Saturday to celebrate. Over the 3-day weekend, parishioners of Holy Cross and many volunteers come together to serve Central Georgia delicious...
MACON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Canton BBQ restaurant damaged after fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A popular barbecue restaurant in Canton was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning, Cherokee County fire officials said. Cherokee County fire officials arrived at Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Sunday just after 1 a.m., finding pressurized smoke coming from the building. According to fire officials,...
CANTON, GA
wrganews.com

Entries being sought for the Downtown Rome Christmas Parade

Entries are being sought for the Downtown Rome Christmas Parade through November 15th. Entry forms can be found online at RomeChristmasParade.com. The entry fee is $100 but after November 15th it will increase to $150. All funds collected through entry fees are earmarked for Christmas decorations in Rome. The theme...
ROME, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta

Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q

CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man originally stopped for speeding, arrested for narcotics in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Bibb County Sheriff's Department said they made an unexpected discovery during a traffic stop for a man who was speeding on I-475. Roderick Milton Givens of Happy Valley, Oregon was on his way to Florida from Atlanta when he was pulled over, according to deputies. K-9 Deputy...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Euharlee Man arrested in Rome for Burglary

A 35-year-old Euharlee man was arrested in Rome on Monday for Burglary. According to Floyd County Jail Records, James Dewayne Bishop of a Milam Bridge Road address allegedly used a drill to break into and burglarize multiple apartments and also a Pepsi vending machine at Skytop Studios on 20 Chateau Drive.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Woman arrested for Theft and Crossing Guard Lines with Drugs

A 36-year-old Rome Woman was arrested on Monday by the Rome Police Department for theft and drug Charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Brittney Lashaun Byars of an Ashland Park address allegedly failed to scan $127 worth of items from the West Rome Wal-Mart before leaving the store. Once...
ROME, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
GEORGIA STATE

