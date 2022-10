Corewell Health, which has dual headquarters in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich., has named Timothy Lyons, MD, president of its Beaumont Grosse Pointe (Mich.) Hospital. Dr. Lyons most recently served as chief medical officer of Adventist Health St. Helena (Calif.), according to an Oct. 25 news release shared with Becker's.

