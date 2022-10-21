Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WacoTrib.com
Suspect in $750K vehicle thefts arrested, Waco police seek co-defendant
A woman wanted by Waco police in vehicle thefts in several Texas cities was arrested in Mesquite on Monday while her co-defendant remains at large, Waco police announced Tuesday. Mesquite police arrested Isabel Gonzalez, 33, after a 30-minute chase that started when they spotted a stolen pickup truck, Waco police...
News Channel 25
Man accused of killing Belton 3-year-old had violent past & possible gang affiliation in Fort Worth
Documents obtained by 25 News In-Depth team show that Saturday's murder of 3-year-old Quintavious Trejo was not the first violent crime for Jay Allen, 33. In the affidavit's timeline of events, Belton police explain an officer met with three women on the scene who said they were relatives of the victim.
WacoTrib.com
In McLennan County DA race, Tetens touts endorsements, Robertson touts experience
Josh Tetens, who won the Republican primary for district attorney in March, faces a self described “pro-Second Amendment, pro-death penalty, fiscal conservative” in Aubrey Robertson, the Democratic nominee in the race to become McLennan County district attorney. Tetens, with endorsements of numerous law enforcement associations and McLennan County...
Tyler woman sentenced for child abandonment dies while serving 8-year sentence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman who was sentenced to eight years in prison for child abandonment died on Sunday Oct. 23. Kelsey Frazier, 28, was at the Marlin Unit in Marlin, Texas near Waco. She died from cardiac arrest at a hospital in Marlin, said the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Frazier […]
Waco Police and FBI searching for suspect in credit union robbery
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department and members of the Federal Bureau of Investigations San Antonio are searching for a robbery suspect, says the Waco PD. The department reported that at 11:44 a.m. on Oct. 22, officers were dispatched to the Texell Credit Union at 1221 Hewitt Dr. in Waco after a robbery.
Update: Man involved in Milam County shooting during mental health call identified
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers are now leading the investigation into an incident where a man was killed and a Milam County Sheriff's Deputy was shot in Rockdale. Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV reportedly responded to a mental health call near Rockdale on Oct. 19, 2022. Sheriff Mike Clore stated that during Ferguson's assessment, the person in crisis became uncooperative and showed suicidal tendencies.
Belton man charged with capital murder, 3-year-old's body found in wooded area
A Belton man has been charged with capital murder in the death of a 3-year-old who was found in a wooded area. "Allen contacted a family member in Fort Worth and admitted he made a mistake."
Killeen, Texas Woman Now A Hero To Fellow Domestic Violence Victims
The bittersweet story of Audrey Prosper will forever make me emotional about Killeen, Texas and the strong women who call our city home. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and I wanted to take this opportunity to write about Audrey and her story. Audrey was born and raised in Killeen....
Killeen police identify victim in death of 4-year-old child
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has identified the 4-year-old victim in an ongoing death investigation. According to the Killeen PD, officers responded to a call saying that a 4-year-old boy had died at McLane Children's Hospitals in Temple. The boy was taken to the hospital by Killeen...
KWTX
Marlin police arrest suspect in shooting that left one wounded
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect in the shooting that left one person wounded after a verbal altercation in Marlin is Dontrell Lamont Hayes, 22, Marlin Police Chief James Hommel confirmed to KWTX. Hayes is charged with with aggravated assault and resisting arrest, Hommel said. Police confirm a single round...
KWTX
Waco Police along with FBI investigate aggravated robbery at Woodway bank
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department and the FBI are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of an aggravated bank robbery Saturday. Police were dispatched at 11:44 a.m. Oct. 22 to the Texell Credit Union at 1221 Hewitt Drive in Woodway to the call of a robbery.
KWTX
Temple police need help identifying suspects who robbed local church
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking Central Texans for help identifying the individuals who it says broke into a local church. The department said the suspects seen in photos shared on social media are wanted by police for a theft that occurred at the Corinth Baptist Church on October 3.
KWTX
‘Very scary’: Cowboys capture Bison that escaped from veterinarian’s property in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas cowboys on horseback on Tuesday afternoon helped authorities in the city of Belton, corral, tranquilize, and capture a loose bison. “It was pretty tough because he kept beating us into brush,” said cowboy Joe Draper. “We couldn’t get him to come out to where we could actually get a shot and get him roped and get him captured.”
KWTX
Early voting starts Monday: What you need to know before you cast your ballot
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting for the November 8th, General Election begins Monday. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of resources so you’re prepared to hit the polls. Bell County:. Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, Bell County voters will have the chance to cast their...
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Good time to clean Lake Waco shoreline; women should be equal in church
Now that the water level is drastically low at Lake Waco, a lot of structures from the remains of houses, boat launches and even a swimming pool that were covered when the lake was enlarged during the 1960s are appearing. On one of my hikes along the Lacy Point walking trails, I noticed a lot of rebar sticking up, broken roads and a swimming pool with a huge metal frame protruding three feet above the water. I’ve also noticed a lot of huge concrete structures along the shoreline that are very dangerous.
fox44news.com
Robber targets Texell Credit Union in Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police Officers and the FBI are searching for the man who robbed the Texell Credit Union Saturday morning. Investigators say at 11:44 a.m. a light-skinned man walked into the credit union on Hewitt Dr. in Waco with a firearm. He was able to get some money and then took off.
fox44news.com
Multiple departments responding to Robinson fire
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Robinson area. The Waco Fire Department said Tuesday morning that it is assisting in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 1004 Woodcock Drive. Neighbors are telling FOX 44 News that the house...
WacoTrib.com
McLennan County turnout for first day of early voting lags 2018 midterm
Correction: Earlier versions of this story misstated the 2018 and 2020 first-day turnouts and incorrectly stated that this year's first-day total surpassed 2018. Early voting began Monday in the Nov. 8 election, and McLennan County’s turnout lagged first-day early voting in the last midterm election. The McLennan County Elections...
WacoTrib.com
Wilson murder trial witness: Defendant had baby with cousin, killed her parents
A capital murder trial resumed Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court for a Bellmead man accused of the 2020 killing of a cousin and the cousin’s ex-wife. Johnny Alvin Wilson, 39, of Bellmead, stands accused of shooting and killing Christopher Dewayne Wilson, 42, and Rachel Dionne Strickland, 40, at a cookout at his home in the 4700 block of Florida Street in Bellmead, around 7 p.m. on May 22, 2020.
Stay Alert: Copperas Cove, Texas ISD Warning Of New Threat Trend
Bullying is something that we all at one point have experienced at our lives. It's not a fun experience to go through. All of us can remember a point in our lives that we remember not because it was a fun memory, but because we were bullied for reasons unknown.
