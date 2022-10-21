Now that the water level is drastically low at Lake Waco, a lot of structures from the remains of houses, boat launches and even a swimming pool that were covered when the lake was enlarged during the 1960s are appearing. On one of my hikes along the Lacy Point walking trails, I noticed a lot of rebar sticking up, broken roads and a swimming pool with a huge metal frame protruding three feet above the water. I’ve also noticed a lot of huge concrete structures along the shoreline that are very dangerous.

