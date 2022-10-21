Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Stopped While Driving With $1 Million In Cash Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzOrlando, FL
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United StatesL. CaneOrlando, FL
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to OrlandoUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
What is your Orlando alternatives?Enjoy OrlandoOrlando, FL
Related
click orlando
Fall in Florida: Sunny with highs in mid-80s
ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to pinpoint beautiful weather for the next several days across Central Florida. Expect a high in the mid-80s all week in the Orlando area. On Tuesday, we will warm to a high of 85. The average high in Orlando on this date is 83.
click orlando
Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
click orlando
East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old Orlando student, the star quarterback of his high school team, was killed and two other people were seriously injured early Sunday when a pickup truck was hit by a sedan as the student tried to pull a vehicle stuck on the side of a road in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
click orlando
Central Florida Zoo set to reopen after Hurricane Ian damage
SANFORD, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo in Sanford announced that it will reopen to guests, nearly a month after Hurricane Ian ripped through Central Florida. The news release from the zoo said it will resume normal operations at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. [TRENDING: East River High...
click orlando
Halloween 2022: Here’s a look at 8 spooktacular family-friendly events in Orlando.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Halloween falls on a Monday this year, but that doesn’t mean we don’t celebrate the entire weekend before that. Here we have a selection of family-friendly activities to celebrate this spooky time of the year in the City Beautiful:. [TRENDING: East River High School...
click orlando
More than 1/3 of debris from Hurricane Ian cleared, Seminole leaders say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian tore through Central Florida, Seminole County leaders report more than a third of debris caused by the storm has now been cleared. “Debris haulers continue to work around the clock to remove debris, to sort debris and to get...
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Major Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in western Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane early Sunday morning. Hurricane conditions will spread inland through Sunday afternoon. Roslyn will rapidly weaken over the mountainous terrain of Mexico over the next day or two. [TRENDING: State Road 415 reopens after suspect...
click orlando
Orlando LGBTQ center cancels drag queen story hour over Neo-Nazi threats
ORLANDO, Fla. – Threats from Neo-Nazis have forced an LGBTQ community center in Orlando to cancel a planned “Drag Queen Story Hour” event for this weekend. The LGBTQ Center on Mills Avenue announced the cancellation and notified the public about the threats on Facebook. [TRENDING: East River...
click orlando
D-SNAP third phase opening for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 24 for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to...
click orlando
US Air Force Thunderbirds to fly over Walt Disney World
BAY LAKE, Fla. – The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are set to soar over Walt Disney World later this week. On Thursday morning, the squadron will fly over Magic Kingdom as part of the kickoff for National Veterans and Military Families Month. [TRENDING: State Road 415 reopens after suspect...
click orlando
Bugging out: Theme parks serving up some creepy critters for Halloween
ORLANDO, Fla. – Chefs at Central Florida’s theme parks are known for serving up some fun and interesting food and beverage offerings for guests to try during popular events. But for the Halloween season, you could skip the traditional worms and dirt dessert and candy apples, and try...
click orlando
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
click orlando
Evictions looming for Orlando apartment complex residents after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Residents at an Orlando apartment complex have just more than a week until they need to move out. Cypress Landing Apartments in Orlando is forcing evictions in order to make repairs following flooding from Hurricane Ian. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange...
click orlando
Orlando police look to question man, woman in homicide investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police released a picture Tuesday of a man and a woman they are looking to question in a homicide investigation. The photo comes more than two weeks after a man was found dead in the 600 block of Lexington Ave. on Oct. 9. Police have...
click orlando
1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee business
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a Kissimmee plaza, according to police. Officers said they were called to 2006 Michigan Ave. Monday afternoon. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need...
click orlando
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
click orlando
🎃Parents, heed this warning from consumer experts this Halloween
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Halloween warning you’ve probably never thought about: Your child’s bulky or puffy costume might pose a serious safety hazard when they’re riding in a car seat. Consumer Reports warns bulky or puffy costumes might cause your child’s car seat harness to not...
click orlando
Diwali: Orlando residents participate in celebration of unity, enlightenment, positivity
ORLANDO, Fla. – Every year, Hindus, Budhists, Jains and Sikhs around the world celebrate a festival of lights that goes back more than 2,500 years. It’s known as Diwali, a festival Deepali Kanji looks forward to each October. [TRENDING: Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist face off in heated, raucous...
click orlando
Brevard County pursues $8.5M beach renourishment after Hurricane Ian
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Brevard commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to start the process of planning a beach renourishment project after the county estimated Hurricane Ian’s damages to southern beaches at $8.5 million. The county’s natural resources director Virginia Barker said Ian’s erosion rivals hurricanes Matthew and Irma five...
click orlando
Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida House District 45
ORLANDO, Fla. – The growth of west Orange County led to the redrawing of a district in the Florida Legislature, and how voters decide on the race for its seat could be an interesting political indicator in the years to come. The Horizon West area is a community just...
Comments / 0