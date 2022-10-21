ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Fall in Florida: Sunny with highs in mid-80s

ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to pinpoint beautiful weather for the next several days across Central Florida. Expect a high in the mid-80s all week in the Orlando area. On Tuesday, we will warm to a high of 85. The average high in Orlando on this date is 83.
ORLANDO, FL
Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
ORLANDO, FL
East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old Orlando student, the star quarterback of his high school team, was killed and two other people were seriously injured early Sunday when a pickup truck was hit by a sedan as the student tried to pull a vehicle stuck on the side of a road in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Central Florida Zoo set to reopen after Hurricane Ian damage

SANFORD, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo in Sanford announced that it will reopen to guests, nearly a month after Hurricane Ian ripped through Central Florida. The news release from the zoo said it will resume normal operations at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. [TRENDING: East River High...
SANFORD, FL
Tropics Watch: Major Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in western Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane early Sunday morning. Hurricane conditions will spread inland through Sunday afternoon. Roslyn will rapidly weaken over the mountainous terrain of Mexico over the next day or two. [TRENDING: State Road 415 reopens after suspect...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando LGBTQ center cancels drag queen story hour over Neo-Nazi threats

ORLANDO, Fla. – Threats from Neo-Nazis have forced an LGBTQ community center in Orlando to cancel a planned “Drag Queen Story Hour” event for this weekend. The LGBTQ Center on Mills Avenue announced the cancellation and notified the public about the threats on Facebook. [TRENDING: East River...
ORLANDO, FL
US Air Force Thunderbirds to fly over Walt Disney World

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are set to soar over Walt Disney World later this week. On Thursday morning, the squadron will fly over Magic Kingdom as part of the kickoff for National Veterans and Military Families Month. [TRENDING: State Road 415 reopens after suspect...
ORLANDO, FL
Bugging out: Theme parks serving up some creepy critters for Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. – Chefs at Central Florida’s theme parks are known for serving up some fun and interesting food and beverage offerings for guests to try during popular events. But for the Halloween season, you could skip the traditional worms and dirt dessert and candy apples, and try...
ORLANDO, FL
1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee business

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a Kissimmee plaza, according to police. Officers said they were called to 2006 Michigan Ave. Monday afternoon. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business

COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
COCOA, FL
🎃Parents, heed this warning from consumer experts this Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Halloween warning you’ve probably never thought about: Your child’s bulky or puffy costume might pose a serious safety hazard when they’re riding in a car seat. Consumer Reports warns bulky or puffy costumes might cause your child’s car seat harness to not...
ORLANDO, FL
Brevard County pursues $8.5M beach renourishment after Hurricane Ian

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Brevard commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to start the process of planning a beach renourishment project after the county estimated Hurricane Ian’s damages to southern beaches at $8.5 million. The county’s natural resources director Virginia Barker said Ian’s erosion rivals hurricanes Matthew and Irma five...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida House District 45

ORLANDO, Fla. – The growth of west Orange County led to the redrawing of a district in the Florida Legislature, and how voters decide on the race for its seat could be an interesting political indicator in the years to come. The Horizon West area is a community just...
FLORIDA STATE

