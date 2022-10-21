ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Woman stabbed, shot at in Iroquois neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after she was stabbed and shot at in the Iroquois neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said Fourth Division Officers responded to a stabbing and shots fired around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Court.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Gun found in student's backpack after fight at Seneca High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student is facing potential criminal charges after a gun was found in their backpack after a fight at Seneca High School on Tuesday. Michael Guy, principal at Seneca, sent out a letter to parents on Tuesday notifying them of the incident. Guy said that staff...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Crystal Rogers: Where the investigation stands 7 years later

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — It's been more than seven years since a Bardstown mother of five vanished and to this day, it still remains a mystery. And the efforts to figure out what happened to Crystal Rogers haven't slowed down. In fact, the FBI was just back in Bardstown last...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Proposed resolution to use ARP funds to address impacts of redlining in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For Metro Councilwoman Keshia Dorsey, the reports about the damaging effects of redlining have already been done, now it's time to act. “This isn't a report, we aren't forming a coalition or committee to study black homeownership or to study marginalized homeownership,” Dorsey said. “Anyone who doesn't think the practice of redlining is real and still exists is completely naive and ignoring the facts.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Shooting at Fern Creek apartment complex leaves man dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting at a Fern Creek apartment complex leaves a man dead. Louisville Metro Police were called to reports of a shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UofL study reveals e-cigarettes cause cardiac arrhythmias

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new study reveals the concerning impact of vaping on the heart. Researchers at the University of Louisville recently discovered e-cigarettes cause cardiac arrhythmias. The assistant professor who led the study told WLKY the results are concerning, especially as vaping becomes more popular among teenagers and...
LOUISVILLE, KY

