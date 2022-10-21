Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
In 2004, a McDonald's Manager Received a Phone Call From a "Policeman" That Lead to the Strip-Search of a Teen EmployeeSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
WLKY.com
Woman stabbed, shot at in Iroquois neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after she was stabbed and shot at in the Iroquois neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said Fourth Division Officers responded to a stabbing and shots fired around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Court.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
WLKY.com
Gun found in student's backpack after fight at Seneca High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student is facing potential criminal charges after a gun was found in their backpack after a fight at Seneca High School on Tuesday. Michael Guy, principal at Seneca, sent out a letter to parents on Tuesday notifying them of the incident. Guy said that staff...
WLKY.com
In Their Own Words: Alexandra Martindale, candidate for Metro Council Dist. 9
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leading up to election day, WLKY is allowing candidates to tell us what they stand for in their own words. Alexandra Martindale, candidate for Metro Council Dist. 9. Why are you running for Metro Council?. "We have serious issues in Louisville including violent crime, lack of...
WLKY.com
WATCH: Brawl breaks out in Louisville courtroom during murder hearing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Things got tense in a Louisville courtroom when a brawl broke out at the end of a hearing. Paul Wade is accused of killing Lamont Smith, 26, and Alexis McCrary, 24, on Sept. 10 in the Russell neighborhood. He's charged with two counts of murder and...
WLKY.com
Crystal Rogers: Where the investigation stands 7 years later
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — It's been more than seven years since a Bardstown mother of five vanished and to this day, it still remains a mystery. And the efforts to figure out what happened to Crystal Rogers haven't slowed down. In fact, the FBI was just back in Bardstown last...
WLKY.com
More details to be released by Indiana police about 5-year-old found in suitcase
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — More information about the investigation into a 5-year-old who was found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana is said to be coming on Wednesday. Watch a previous update in the player above. Indiana State Police will be holding a news conference on Wednesday at...
WLKY.com
Several cattle were caught in Cherokee Park, police still searching for one
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are searching for a cow on the loose in Louisville, and people are warned if spotted not to approach it. On Friday, nearly a dozen cattle ended up in Cherokee Park after a crash involving a cattle truck. Seven were found quickly. "Everybody that was...
WLKY.com
Man found guilty of shooting Louisville cab driver in neck in June 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing 30 years behind bars for shooting a Louisville cab driver more than two years ago. Rogerrick Miller was found guilty Friday on multiple charges, including first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Officials say in June 2020 that...
WLKY.com
Proposed resolution to use ARP funds to address impacts of redlining in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For Metro Councilwoman Keshia Dorsey, the reports about the damaging effects of redlining have already been done, now it's time to act. “This isn't a report, we aren't forming a coalition or committee to study black homeownership or to study marginalized homeownership,” Dorsey said. “Anyone who doesn't think the practice of redlining is real and still exists is completely naive and ignoring the facts.”
WLKY.com
Shooting at Fern Creek apartment complex leaves man dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting at a Fern Creek apartment complex leaves a man dead. Louisville Metro Police were called to reports of a shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering...
WLKY.com
LMPD: 2 people attacked by stranger with knife at Fourth Street Live, one in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were hospitalized after being attacked with a knife at Fourth Street Live, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to a spokesperson for LMPD, officers from the First Division responded to a knife attack at Fourth Street Live just after midnight on Tuesday.
WLKY.com
JCPS high schools adopt new recruitment tactics in response to district's school choice program
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — Dozens of eighth graders from Westport Middle School spent the Tuesday morning touring Waggener High School in St. Matthews. It was part of a recruitment tactic that many high schools in the JCPS school district are now adopting in response to the school choice program.
WLKY.com
Increased security measures proposed after recent violence at Jefferson County courthouses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chaos in court was captured on camera last week as a fight broke out between a Louisville double murder suspect and the victims' family. At least three people involved ended up in jail. “I was so glad that everyone was okay. Honestly, courtrooms are often full...
WLKY.com
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
WLKY.com
District Court Judge candidates weigh in on what makes them the best choice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As we ask the candidates about the issues that impact voters. We heard from the candidates running for District Court Judge District 30, Division 8. We asked both Karen Faulkner and Jessica Stone what in their legal experience, makes them the best choice. "And also, my...
WLKY.com
Cyclouvia returns to Louisville encouraging people to get out and move
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pedestrians took over Bardstown Road Sunday afternoon for the return of Cyclouvia. The event replaces cars on the busy corridor with walkers and bikers. The course closed traffic from Grinstead Drive to Douglass Boulevard. Cyclouvia started in 2012 as a way to encourage people to get...
WLKY.com
Hundreds of southern Indiana students skip class to network at 'Options Day'
Ind. — About 1,400 southern Indiana students ditched the classroom Monday morning to learn about different job opportunities in the region. Prosser Career Education Center in New Albany held a business fair for students. More than 70 different businesses flooded the education center's parking lot, and its learning...
WLKY.com
Man found at fire station after being shot short distance away in South Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot in the South Louisville neighborhood Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. At about 9:45 a.m. LMPD Fourth Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 2600 block of South Fourth Street. That is where Louisville Fire Station number 18 is located.
WLKY.com
UofL study reveals e-cigarettes cause cardiac arrhythmias
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new study reveals the concerning impact of vaping on the heart. Researchers at the University of Louisville recently discovered e-cigarettes cause cardiac arrhythmias. The assistant professor who led the study told WLKY the results are concerning, especially as vaping becomes more popular among teenagers and...
