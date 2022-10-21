The City of Corvallis will break ground on a major fire station renovation Thursday. It’s the first in a series of planned municipal projects. Ben Janes is Fire Chief for the City of Corvallis. He told KLCC Fire Station 3 was built in 1977 and has been largely unchanged. “I was born and raised here," he said, "and I can remember being in that apparatus bay in that station in the mid-80s and getting my first station tour, and so being able to be here and to watch it be renovated and be modernized for the next 50 years is really exciting.”

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO