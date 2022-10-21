Read full article on original website
Related
klcc.org
Central Oregon school district pulls students from camp after learning of nonbinary counselors
Outdoor School is a rite of passage for many Oregon students, when pre-teen students across the state spend multiple days in the wilderness learning about the outdoors. The sixth grade students of Culver Schools, a small district in rural Central Oregon, were scheduled for a three-day, two-night stay at Camp Tamarack in nearby Sisters starting Oct. 17. It didn’t go according to plan.
klcc.org
Bernie Sanders to visit Oregon to stump for Kotek, Hoyle
After a show of support from President Joe Biden earlier this month, Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek will receive another nationally-recognized guest in Oregon: Sen. Bernie Sanders. Sanders is coming to Oregon this week as part of a national tour to support Democratic nominees ahead of the Nov. 8...
klcc.org
Pleasant Hill bond measure for new fire station has no support from local fire department
Voters in Pleasant Hill may be in for a bit of head scratching as they consider a bond measure to replace their old fire station. Even though the bond request appears to be presented to the people by the Pleasant Hill Rural Fire Protection District—it isn’t. The Fire...
klcc.org
Burn Season begins in Lane County and others
This weekend’s change in weather has flipped the switch on outdoor burning bans. LRAPA spokesperson Travis Knudsen told KLCC outdoor burn season for Lane County normally runs for the entire month of October, but the start had been delayed because of continued fire danger. “With the arrival of rain...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Eugene Oregon
Eugene, a city of roughly 170,000 people, is the third largest city in Oregon. Located in the southern Willamette Valley in Oregon, Eugene is well-known for its sites, events and people. Some of the most famous attractions in Eugene include sports stadiums and fields and the University of Oregon. Eugene also has museums, gardens and nearby natural destinations.
klcc.org
Corvallis fire station remodel is the first in a series of city projects
The City of Corvallis will break ground on a major fire station renovation Thursday. It’s the first in a series of planned municipal projects. Ben Janes is Fire Chief for the City of Corvallis. He told KLCC Fire Station 3 was built in 1977 and has been largely unchanged. “I was born and raised here," he said, "and I can remember being in that apparatus bay in that station in the mid-80s and getting my first station tour, and so being able to be here and to watch it be renovated and be modernized for the next 50 years is really exciting.”
Drag story time at Oregon pub draws gun-carrying protesters
EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — Protesters, some of them armed, threw rocks and smoke grenades at each other outside a drag queen story time event at an Oregon pub, but the weekend show that was to have featured a child performer went on as planned. The 11-year-old did...
True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Michael Bryson?
On this week's True Crime Tuesday, the Lane County Sheriff's Office needs help in the disappearance of 27-year-old Michael Bryson.
kezi.com
Eugene police make “largest fentanyl seizure in department history”
EUGENE, Ore. – About 18 pounds of fentanyl and several guns were seized after what at first appeared to be a routine traffic stop, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to EPD, at about 10:49 on October 19, an officer showed up at the intersection of east 11th Avenue and High Street for a welfare check on a driver who was allegedly slumped over the steering wheel at a stop light.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER SUNDAY CONTACT
A Roseburg man jailed for a warrant after being contacted by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said at 10:45 p.m. a deputy was called to the 100 block of Colton Lane in the Winchester area on a different matter. The deputy learned the 19-year old had a warrant for failing to appear that came out earlier in the month. The man was taken to Corrections. Bail was set at $200,000.
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Event Promises an Exploding Whale-of-a-Good Time in Nov.
(Florence, Oregon) – You could say it's a “whale of a holiday” on the Oregon coast. (Photo of Florence area Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That time of year again approaches when people all around the world still say “Happy Exploding Whale Day,” in a kooky tongue-in-cheek reference to one of Oregon's most notorious goof-ups. On November 12, it will have been 52 years since what was then called the Oregon Highway Department attempted to get rid of a whale carcass at Florence in a most unique and unsuccessful way.
Bloodied, tied woman crying for help found on Oregon bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Cries for help on the Yaquina Bay Bridge in Oregon on Friday night led a police officer to a bloodied woman with her hands tied behind her back.
Lebanon-Express
Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core
Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
kqennewsradio.com
NEW SCOTTSBURG BRIDGE HAS LIGHTED PYLONS
The new Scottsburg Bridge on Oregon Highway 38, now features lighted pylons at each end of the structure, to help light up the area for those passing through. A release from the Oregon Department of Transportation said lined with steep hills and tall trees, the highway can be a dark and challenging drive for some travelers.
kqennewsradio.com
STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL
A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
philomathnews.com
Burning restrictions set to be lifted on Monday
The Benton County Fire Defense Board will lift burning restrictions and backyard/open burning on Monday morning, Philomath Fire & Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Rich Saalsaa announced. The action comes after the region picked up needed rainfall late this week along with a wet forecast in the coming days. On Friday,...
KVAL
UPDATE: Fatal pedestrian accident in Springfield closes Q Street
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE: Springfield Police Department says at approximately 6:31 a.m., Tuesday morning, October 25, officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 1500 block of Q Street. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly the one to call 911. They remained on scene of...
kezi.com
One person transported to hospital after large protest outside of Old Nick's Pub
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police responded to the 200 block of Washington Street Sunday after large crowds were blocking roadways. According to police, crowds were present because of an event at Old Nick's Pub that was being publicized on social media not only locally, but across the state. Police said...
Do you prefer to live in the downtown area or the suburbs of Salem?
I've lived in both downtown and suburban areas and frankly, they each have their merits. I'd like to know what your priorities are when deciding where to live.
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
Comments / 0