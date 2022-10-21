ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Fierce race to be mayor of Tallahassee goes down to the wire

The race for mayor is an exceptionally bitter one. It’s down to a run-off between Mayor John Dailey, who is up for re-election, and three-term Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, his former colleague. On Wednesday, Dailey and Dozier participated in their last candidate forum, sponsored by The League of...
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee's Bethel Missionary celebrates 152 years

One of Tallahassee's oldest predominantly African American churches is celebrating its 152-year legacy. "It’s a beacon here on this corner," said Bethel Missionary Baptist Church's Chairman of the Board of Deacons James Mathews. "It’s still going, and it will be here another one-hundred and fifty-two.”. In 1870, the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

