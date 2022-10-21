ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots October 24th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, October 24th. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WBTV

SCENE: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County

Man with criminal record arrested for murder of woman at ATM. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

‘Success coach’ charged with child abduction, contributing to delinquency of minors

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman described as a “success coach” has been charged with abduction of children and contributing to the delinquency of minors. Albemarle Police served the warrants following an investigation by the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office. Lori Thomas Huneycutt, 40, was charged on Friday with three counts of abduction of children and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors.
ALBEMARLE, NC
WBTV

Gaston County Police investigating double murder-suicide

The shooting investigation is taking place on Robinson Clemmer Road in Dallas, N.C.
DALLAS, NC
WBTV

Families speak after 30,000 grams of fentanyl seized in Clover, S.C.

The shooting investigation is taking place on Robinson Clemmer Road in Dallas, N.C.
CLOVER, SC
WBTV

Fake bail bond agents split with $5000 cash from woman trying to get boyfriend out of jail

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two women posing as bail bond agents stole $5000 cash from a woman who was trying to get her boyfriend out of jail. Salisbury Police say the incident happened on Sunday night near the Rowan County Detention Center on W. Liberty St. Police say a 29-year-old woman had been given contact information for a bail bond agent. After making contact and meeting the women in the gravel parking lot below the jail, the victim agreed to give two women $5000 cash after they offered her a discount.
SALISBURY, NC
Queen City News

Gastonia woman shot at Mountain Dew bottles because she ‘didn’t approve’ of her dad drinking it, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was cited Monday after she was accused of shooting at Mountain Dew bottles in a Gastonia neighborhood because she “didn’t approve” of her father drinking them, according to police. Police said officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots in a residential neighborhood Monday where they found a […]
GASTONIA, NC
Elkin Tribune

Missing teen reported in Wilkes County

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lynsey Payton Blankenship, age 17, of North Wilkesboro was last seen Oct. 19, 2022 at Wilkes Central High School in Moravian Falls. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and is approximately 5’00”, and 125lbs.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Former college advisor charged with child abduction

One man in the area says he sees cars speeding and racing up and down this area every day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Salisbury Man Has Been Found

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Man steals police patrol car while handcuffed in Yadkinville

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A man was charged after police said he stole a patrol vehicle while under arrest. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the man, Rodney Burns, 43, of Yadkinville, was in the middle of being arrested when he was able to remove his seatbelt. He then moved his handcuffs from behind his back before Yadkinville police said he stole their vehicle. This resulted in a police pursuit. Police said Burns drove the car off the road and attempted to run away. The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office helped in the vehicle pursuit and chase to arrest Burns once again.
YADKINVILLE, NC

