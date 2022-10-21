Read full article on original website
Gaston County Mugshots October 24th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, October 24th. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WBTV
‘Please Don’t DEW This’: Police respond to soda shooting in Gastonia neighborhood
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia woman was issued a criminal citation in a recent shooting, but it’s not the kind of shooting you would expect. The victims? Four Diet Mountain Dew bottles. The Gastonia Police Department Facebook page posted Tuesday morning that they responded to a neighborhood recently...
WBTV
SCENE: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County
Man with criminal record arrested for murder of woman at ATM. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year.
WBTV
‘Success coach’ charged with child abduction, contributing to delinquency of minors
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman described as a “success coach” has been charged with abduction of children and contributing to the delinquency of minors. Albemarle Police served the warrants following an investigation by the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office. Lori Thomas Huneycutt, 40, was charged on Friday with three counts of abduction of children and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors.
WBTV
Gaston County Police investigating double murder-suicide
The shooting investigation is taking place on Robinson Clemmer Road in Dallas, N.C.
Mooresville realtor arrested for allegedly putting security cameras in smoke detectors, spying on visitors
Krantz's wife told Queen City News that she discovered two cameras inside her smoke detectors sometime around Sept. 26.
WBTV
Families speak after 30,000 grams of fentanyl seized in Clover, S.C.
The shooting investigation is taking place on Robinson Clemmer Road in Dallas, N.C.
Lincolnton man reported missing for several months, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is continuing to search for a Lincolnton man who has been missing for several months. Police said Quintin Roark, 27, was last seen near Flat Rock Drive on July 12. He was reported missing by members of his family on July 14.
WBTV
Fake bail bond agents split with $5000 cash from woman trying to get boyfriend out of jail
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two women posing as bail bond agents stole $5000 cash from a woman who was trying to get her boyfriend out of jail. Salisbury Police say the incident happened on Sunday night near the Rowan County Detention Center on W. Liberty St. Police say a 29-year-old woman had been given contact information for a bail bond agent. After making contact and meeting the women in the gravel parking lot below the jail, the victim agreed to give two women $5000 cash after they offered her a discount.
3 dead after homicide-suicide in Gaston County, investigation underway
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people died after police say a man shot two people in a vehicle before shooting himself on Monday. ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Gaston County teachers rally over payroll system issues. Around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, the Gaston County Police Department responded to a crash...
Red Tape: Police couldn’t track man’s ankle monitor as he allegedly robbed dozens of people
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 uncovered warrants that revealed an 18-year-old is accused of robbing more than two dozen people across Charlotte while wearing an ankle monitor. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they couldn’t use the ankle monitor to find Kaivon Belton’s location that was being monitored by the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Gastonia woman shot at Mountain Dew bottles because she ‘didn’t approve’ of her dad drinking it, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was cited Monday after she was accused of shooting at Mountain Dew bottles in a Gastonia neighborhood because she “didn’t approve” of her father drinking them, according to police. Police said officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots in a residential neighborhood Monday where they found a […]
‘Serial larceny suspects’ arrested after breaking into cars in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three men arrested after breaking into cars in south Charlotte Thursday morning were linked to other cases across the Charlotte area, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the suspects were stopped in a stolen car and arrested after breaking into vehicles in the 7900 block of Spindletop […]
WCNC
VERIFY: Flashing a firearm vs. pointing it, what does NC law say about legality?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent Reddit post in the Charlotte subreddit is generating a robust conversation about firearm rules in North Carolina. The original poster writes about an interaction with a driver who flashed a gun, presumably as a threat or warning. The person asked whether it was illegal.
Elkin Tribune
Missing teen reported in Wilkes County
The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lynsey Payton Blankenship, age 17, of North Wilkesboro was last seen Oct. 19, 2022 at Wilkes Central High School in Moravian Falls. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and is approximately 5’00”, and 125lbs.
WBTV
Father charged after toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck
One man in the area says he sees cars speeding and racing up and down this area every day.
3-year-old killed in Statesville crash; dad charged with DWI, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 3-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Statesville early Tuesday morning, and his father was charged with driving while impaired, police said. Officers responded to a crash around 1:45 a.m. and found a minivan that had flipped onto its side in a ditch along East Broad Street near Cassady Avenue.
WBTV
Former college advisor charged with child abduction
One man in the area says he sees cars speeding and racing up and down this area every day.
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Salisbury Man Has Been Found
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
WXII 12
Man steals police patrol car while handcuffed in Yadkinville
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A man was charged after police said he stole a patrol vehicle while under arrest. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the man, Rodney Burns, 43, of Yadkinville, was in the middle of being arrested when he was able to remove his seatbelt. He then moved his handcuffs from behind his back before Yadkinville police said he stole their vehicle. This resulted in a police pursuit. Police said Burns drove the car off the road and attempted to run away. The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office helped in the vehicle pursuit and chase to arrest Burns once again.
