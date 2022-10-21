ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland’s Most Astounding Halloween Murder Was in the Museum of the Southwest

Halloween at what is now the Museum of the Southwest means the anniversary of what was the most shocking murder in Midland history, the murder of Juliette Turner. Around 4:12 am on the morning of October 29, 1963, a neighbor calls the police after hearing screams in the direction of the Turner Mansion. The police patrolled the area till daylight but found nothing suspicious in the area.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

First day of early voting leads to trouble for Midland County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ballots in Midland had errors this morning that didn’t allow certain voters to vote on candidates for district 6 of the MISD board of trustees. The Midland county elections office discovered this morning that there was a transposition error on the ballots for precinct 402 that didn’t allow them to vote for the MISD school board of trustees.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Traffic Alert! 2 New On-Ramps Now Open in Midland!

Yes, it's been a MESS in Midland with all the traffic construction going on. For the past months, we have been dealing with concrete barriers, crazy traffic, and redirections! It's not over, but at least there is progress happening in the Loop 250 / Highway 191 area. Drivers in Midland will notice that there are 2 new on-ramps NOW in use.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ask Midland Odessa – Red Flag? Guy I’m Dating Does NOT Want To Dress UP For Halloween Party?

Buzz Question - So, the guy I'm currently started dating might have just gave me a RED FLAG! We have been invited to a Halloween Party and he does not want to dress up! NOT going to lie it's a BUMMER! He said he just isn't into dressing up and told me to dress up and he'll go with me. I just feel like he won't even do it for me? Nah, red flag, right?
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland County missing person found

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A spokesperson with Midland County tells CBS7 that 21-year-old, Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo has been found. He was uninjured. The man was located by a community member and brought into the Sheriff’s Office this morning. **************** ORIGINAL STORY**************. Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Oncor customers without power in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Around 305 customers were reported without power early Monday morning. The customers affected are reported to be around University Blvd. The cause was by vehicle, although Oncor did not go into details. Power is estimated to be restored by noon Monday. Be sure to check back...
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

8 Safe And Fun Spots To Take Your Little Ones Trick Or Treating This Halloween In Odessa!

Today we are officially 1 week away from Halloween! Have you made your trick-or-treat plans yet? Since Halloween falls on a Monday, most of the festivities will be taking place this week and over the weekend. We've got you covered if you are looking for some safe, family fun for your little trick-or-treaters. Here are several trunk or treats, Halloween fun, and candy-collecting options for the whole family!
ODESSA, TX
MySanAntonio

O'Rourke hits education hard during Midland visit

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrat candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke held a rally at the Grand Texan Hotel three days before early voting for state elections begin on Monday. O’Rourke talked about his stance on education, expanding Medicaid and investing in...
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Two accused of deadly conduct following road race, MPD says

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were allegedly involved in a road race that reached speeds of more than 97 miles per hour. Gabrielle Amy, 21, and Griffin Duewall, 19, have been charged with Deadly Conduct.  According to an affidavit, on October 13, a Sergeant with the […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS responding to multiple crashes near Midland

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to two incidents early Friday evening. One is a crash on Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa. DPS says there are no injuries at this time. The other incident is on eastbound I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland. This one is causing...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspect throws victim into wall, breaks it, affidavit says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Sunday after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend of three months. Zachary Carrasco, 25, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation, a third-degree felony.  According to an affidavit, on October 23, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 4900 block […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of firing gun in Odessa bar indicted on 15 counts

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man arrested last month after witnesses said he allegedly fired a gun multiple times inside a local bar has been indicted by a Grand Jury on 14 counts of Deadly Conduct and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  Jorge Tarango, 29, was arrested on September 16, according […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Woman accused of stalking family of MPD officer who once arrested her

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last weekend after investigators said she allegedly stalked the family of a Midland Police Department officer who once arrested her. Ashley Auburg, 40, has been charged with Stalking and Obstruction/Retaliation.  According to an affidavit, on October 22, MPD officers responded to a Target store after another officer […]
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

