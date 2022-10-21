Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Midland’s Most Astounding Halloween Murder Was in the Museum of the Southwest
Halloween at what is now the Museum of the Southwest means the anniversary of what was the most shocking murder in Midland history, the murder of Juliette Turner. Around 4:12 am on the morning of October 29, 1963, a neighbor calls the police after hearing screams in the direction of the Turner Mansion. The police patrolled the area till daylight but found nothing suspicious in the area.
cbs7.com
First day of early voting leads to trouble for Midland County
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ballots in Midland had errors this morning that didn’t allow certain voters to vote on candidates for district 6 of the MISD board of trustees. The Midland county elections office discovered this morning that there was a transposition error on the ballots for precinct 402 that didn’t allow them to vote for the MISD school board of trustees.
Traffic Alert! 2 New On-Ramps Now Open in Midland!
Yes, it's been a MESS in Midland with all the traffic construction going on. For the past months, we have been dealing with concrete barriers, crazy traffic, and redirections! It's not over, but at least there is progress happening in the Loop 250 / Highway 191 area. Drivers in Midland will notice that there are 2 new on-ramps NOW in use.
Ask Midland Odessa – Red Flag? Guy I’m Dating Does NOT Want To Dress UP For Halloween Party?
Buzz Question - So, the guy I'm currently started dating might have just gave me a RED FLAG! We have been invited to a Halloween Party and he does not want to dress up! NOT going to lie it's a BUMMER! He said he just isn't into dressing up and told me to dress up and he'll go with me. I just feel like he won't even do it for me? Nah, red flag, right?
cbs7.com
Midland County missing person found
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A spokesperson with Midland County tells CBS7 that 21-year-old, Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo has been found. He was uninjured. The man was located by a community member and brought into the Sheriff’s Office this morning. **************** ORIGINAL STORY**************. Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the...
Oncor customers without power in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Around 305 customers were reported without power early Monday morning. The customers affected are reported to be around University Blvd. The cause was by vehicle, although Oncor did not go into details. Power is estimated to be restored by noon Monday. Be sure to check back...
8 Safe And Fun Spots To Take Your Little Ones Trick Or Treating This Halloween In Odessa!
Today we are officially 1 week away from Halloween! Have you made your trick-or-treat plans yet? Since Halloween falls on a Monday, most of the festivities will be taking place this week and over the weekend. We've got you covered if you are looking for some safe, family fun for your little trick-or-treaters. Here are several trunk or treats, Halloween fun, and candy-collecting options for the whole family!
MySanAntonio
O'Rourke hits education hard during Midland visit
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrat candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke held a rally at the Grand Texan Hotel three days before early voting for state elections begin on Monday. O’Rourke talked about his stance on education, expanding Medicaid and investing in...
Two accused of deadly conduct following road race, MPD says
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were allegedly involved in a road race that reached speeds of more than 97 miles per hour. Gabrielle Amy, 21, and Griffin Duewall, 19, have been charged with Deadly Conduct. According to an affidavit, on October 13, a Sergeant with the […]
cbs7.com
ECUD board members ask president to step down after uncovering felony conviction
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Two members of the Ector County Utility District Board of Directors are calling for ECUD president Tommy Ervin to step down after uncovering a 1975 felony conviction. ECUD Director Troy Walker, one of two directors involved in a lawsuit against ECUD, said he would ask...
Craving Winter? Here is the Average First Freeze in Midland/Odessa
For those who love winter, we are coming up on the date of the first freeze of the year. According to the National Weather Service, the average date of the first freeze in Midland usually happens around November 10. Of course, there are those times when we have a once-in-a-lifetime...
DPS responding to multiple crashes near Midland
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to two incidents early Friday evening. One is a crash on Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa. DPS says there are no injuries at this time. The other incident is on eastbound I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland. This one is causing...
Suspect throws victim into wall, breaks it, affidavit says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Sunday after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend of three months. Zachary Carrasco, 25, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation, a third-degree felony. According to an affidavit, on October 23, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 4900 block […]
Affidavit: Man threatens to ‘shoot up’ pharmacy amid domestic dispute
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun outside a local CVS store. Jose Compean Torres, 44, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, the investigation began around 11:30 p.m. on October […]
Top 5 Rules Everyone Should Know About Driving on 191
If you commute between Midland and Odessa on Hwy 191, then these are things you definitely know. You know that if you are going the speed limit on Hwy 191 you are a hazard because no one goes 75, that is just a suggestion. Everyone is going 80-85 and you need to keep up if you are driving on 191.
‘This is for Emmie’: MMA fighter dedicates win to late Big Spring woman
TEXARKANA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Big Spring woman, who was killed in a car crash earlier this year, was remembered and honored during a mixed martial arts (MMA) event this past weekend in Texarkana. Emily Crawford was just 23-years-old when she lost her life on I-20 in March. DPS said Emily had pulled onto the […]
Man accused of firing gun in Odessa bar indicted on 15 counts
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man arrested last month after witnesses said he allegedly fired a gun multiple times inside a local bar has been indicted by a Grand Jury on 14 counts of Deadly Conduct and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Jorge Tarango, 29, was arrested on September 16, according […]
Affidavit: Woman accused of stalking family of MPD officer who once arrested her
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last weekend after investigators said she allegedly stalked the family of a Midland Police Department officer who once arrested her. Ashley Auburg, 40, has been charged with Stalking and Obstruction/Retaliation. According to an affidavit, on October 22, MPD officers responded to a Target store after another officer […]
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 1