Cobb County day care teacher wins hearts of thousands after ABC dance party viral video
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — You know the phrase “Dance like no one’s watching.” For one preschool administrator, it’s teach like no one’s watching. Channel 2′s Heather Catlin spoke with a Mableton day care about a beautiful moment caught on camera. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q
CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Abandoned Motor Vehicle Petition Advertisment You are hereby notified in
Abandoned Motor Vehicle Petition Advertisment You are hereby notified in accordance with O.C.G.A. Section 40-11-19, 1, that petitions were filed in the Magistrate Court of Rockdale County to foreclose liens against the vehicles listed below for all amounts owed. If a lien is foreclosed the Court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The present location of the vehicles is: 874 Davis Drive SE #E Conyers, GA 30094 2010 Chevrolet Aveo Vin#KLITG5DE6AB133676 928-85277 10/26 11/2/2022.
Homeowners: HOA forced removal of 20+ healthy trees, resulting in them spending thousands of dollars
SUWANEE, Ga. — It's a battle between homeowners and an HOA in Gwinnett County over almost two dozen trees that were removed. 11Alive's Dawn White went to the Suwanee neighborhood to dig up exactly what happened. A stump is all that remains of a tree that homeowners said the...
Eater
Forget Speed Dating, This Southwest Atlanta Farm Is Hosting Weed Dating
A southwest Atlanta farm is offering a fresh-air take on speed dating called “weed dating.”. Community farm and foraging nonprofit organization Concrete Jungle is hosting a service day at its headquarters at Doghead Farm in Sylvan Hills Saturday, October 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. During this weed and greet, volunteers will assist in preparing the farm’s gardens for the winter while getting to know new people beyond Atlanta’s restaurant, bar, and party scenes.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of Warren T. Long late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 13th day of October, 2022 Name: Capus M. Long Title: Administrator Address: 2471 Shoals Terrace, Decatur, GA 30034 908-84609 10 26 11/2 9 16 2022.
fox5atlanta.com
Police make shocking discovery in case of missing Douglasville teen
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen. On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. They have not concluded that the body belonged...
Neighbors fed up with ‘landfill’ property; code enforcement says they’ve been out to it 20 times
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It used to be a beauty salon but now the property the salon once sat on looks like a landfill. DeKalb County Code Enforcement has been citing the property owner for the last three years, but nothing has changed. Willy Mitchell runs a title business...
fox5atlanta.com
Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia trooper who cameoed in 'Smokey and the Bandit' dies, DPS says
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Public Safety remarked on the death of a beloved trooper who made a memorable cameo on the big screen. A post on social media announced retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay, who had a 30-year law enforcement career, died on Friday night. He appeared in...
Latto Helps Stacey Abrams Make A Major Statement In Atlanta
The 'Big Energy' rapper surprised the crowd with the gubernatorial candidate's presence.
This Atlanta Restaurant Sells An Iconic Dish For Just $1.20 & It's A Hidden Gem
The Atlanta food scene is full of exciting new restaurants and star-studded bars celebrities love to pay visits to. Nonetheless, some of the best eats can be found in unassuming joints considered hidden gems in the city. Content creator Angus (@angus.reviews.food) has a recommendation for locals looking for an unusual...
The Citizen Online
More vehicles entered, more guns and cash stolen in Fayetteville, Peachtree City
The theft of handguns from vehicles continues to be a popular item for thieves. Two handguns were recently stolen from two vehicles in Fayetteville, with one of those at a residence and the other at a downtown restaurant. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said the victim in one case...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
MAG 40-04 ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE (TOWING OR STORAGE COMPANY)
MAG 40-04 ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE (TOWING OR STORAGE COMPANY) You are hereby notified, in accordance with OCGA 40-11-19 (a) (2), that each of the below-referenced vehicles are subject to a lien and a petition may be filed in court to foreclose a lien for all amounts owed. If the lien is foreclosed, a court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The vehicles are currently located at Finish Line Towing, LLC 1125 Ellington Dr NW Conyers, Ga 30012 The vehicles subject to liens as stated above are identified as: Vehicle Make: Ford Year: 2006 Model: Fusion Vehicle ID #: 3FAHP07Z46R161971 Vehicle License #: PIA6290 State GA Pick Up: 1058 West Ave Conyers, Ga 30012 Vehicle Make: Volvo Year: 2011 Model: S40 Vehicle ID #: YV1672MS3B2545821 Vehicle License #: TFG5627 State GA Pick Up: 3148 Jackson Creek Dr Stockbridge, Ga 30281 Vehicle Make: Honda Year: 2008 Model: Accord Vehicle ID #: 1HGCP26718A036862 Vehicle License #: CTR9850 State GA Pick Up: I-20W Conyers, Ga 3012 Vehicle Make: Dodge Year: 2010 Model: Avenger Vehicle ID #: 1B3CC4FB5AN220678 Vehicle License #: TDU8444 State GA Pick Up: 1151 Flat Shoals Rd SE Conyers, Ga 30013 Vehicle Make: Toyota Year: 2000 Model: Corolla Vehicle ID #: 1NXBR12E7YZ409545 Vehicle License #: 11KH807 State AL Pick Up: I-20W Conyers, Ga 30013 Vehicle Make: Chevrolet Year: 2012 Model: Impala Vehicle ID #: 2G1WC5E35C1245301 Vehicle License #: No Tag Pick Up: 1491 Old Salem Rd SE Conyers, Ga 30013 Vehicle Make: Ford Year: 2013 Model: Escape Vehicle ID #: 1FMCU0J90DUC08324 Vehicle License #: CTX3219 State Ga Pick Up: I-20 E, Conyers, Ga 30094 Vehicle Make: Ford Year: 1998 Model: F-150 Vehicle ID #: 1FTZX1765WNA68938 Vehicle License #: DV16465 State TX Pick Up: 909-915 Railroad St NW Conyers, Ga 30012 Vehicle Make: Ford Year: 1997 Model: Ranger Vehicle ID #: 1FTCR10U2VPA53633 Vehicle License #: PBV7075 State GA Pick Up: Crestwood at Oglesby Bridge Rd Conyers, Ga 30094 Vehicle Make: Trailer Year: 0000 Model: 5ft x 10ft Vehicle ID #: No Vin or Tag Pick Up: 2930 US-78 Loganville, Ga 30052 Vehicle Make: Jet Ski Year: 000 Model: n/a Hull #: GA 4699 BA Vehicle License #: No tag Pick Up: 3530 Ga-20 Conyers, Ga 30013 Anyone with an ownership interest in any of these vehicles should contact the following business immediately: Business Name: Finish Line Towing, LLC Address: 1125 Ellington Dr NW Conyers, Ga 30012 Telephone #: 678-758-8938 928-84675 10/26 11/2/2022.
‘It’s not funny:’ Ga. sheriff issues stern warning after student threatens to shoot middle school
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix has a stern warning for anyone considering bringing a loaded gun to a school in his county. “If anyone brings a gun to a school in Spalding County in an attempt to harm a student, this is not Uvalde, my deputies will not stand outside, and the shooter will be dealt with accordingly. In case you are wondering what I mean by that, the answer is yes,” Sheriff Dix said.
A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms
Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
Here’s what DeKalb County is doing in the wake of Atlanta Medical Center closing
The News: Atlanta Medical Center announced last month it would be closing by Nov. 1, catching local officials and patients off guard. As of this week, the emergency room at Wellstar Atlanta Medical has officially closed. DeKalb County officials have taken some steps this month to alleviate the impact the hospital closure will have on DeKalb residents.
WLTX.com
Family says missing Georgia teen's remains found near one of last known locations
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A missing Douglasville teen's remains have been identified as 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri, his family told 11Alive. He was last seen nearly one month ago. Yaron's remains were discovered in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, one of the last known locations that the teen was known to be at, according to Douglasville Police Department.
Georgia man sentenced to life in prison for trying to drown mom in bathtub
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — A Meriwether County man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for attempting to murder his own mom by drowning her in a bathtub after he kidnapped her, the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney said. Dustin Michael Greene, 38, was found guilty by a Meriwether...
Gwinnett high schooler opens fire minutes after dismissal, school police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County high school student is in jail after opening fire toward someone in a moving car on campus, Gwinnett County School Police said. 17-year-old Kaleb Henderson was charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon in a school safety zone and reckless conduct on Friday.
