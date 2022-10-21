MAG 40-04 ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE (TOWING OR STORAGE COMPANY) You are hereby notified, in accordance with OCGA 40-11-19 (a) (2), that each of the below-referenced vehicles are subject to a lien and a petition may be filed in court to foreclose a lien for all amounts owed. If the lien is foreclosed, a court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The vehicles are currently located at Finish Line Towing, LLC 1125 Ellington Dr NW Conyers, Ga 30012 The vehicles subject to liens as stated above are identified as: Vehicle Make: Ford Year: 2006 Model: Fusion Vehicle ID #: 3FAHP07Z46R161971 Vehicle License #: PIA6290 State GA Pick Up: 1058 West Ave Conyers, Ga 30012 Vehicle Make: Volvo Year: 2011 Model: S40 Vehicle ID #: YV1672MS3B2545821 Vehicle License #: TFG5627 State GA Pick Up: 3148 Jackson Creek Dr Stockbridge, Ga 30281 Vehicle Make: Honda Year: 2008 Model: Accord Vehicle ID #: 1HGCP26718A036862 Vehicle License #: CTR9850 State GA Pick Up: I-20W Conyers, Ga 3012 Vehicle Make: Dodge Year: 2010 Model: Avenger Vehicle ID #: 1B3CC4FB5AN220678 Vehicle License #: TDU8444 State GA Pick Up: 1151 Flat Shoals Rd SE Conyers, Ga 30013 Vehicle Make: Toyota Year: 2000 Model: Corolla Vehicle ID #: 1NXBR12E7YZ409545 Vehicle License #: 11KH807 State AL Pick Up: I-20W Conyers, Ga 30013 Vehicle Make: Chevrolet Year: 2012 Model: Impala Vehicle ID #: 2G1WC5E35C1245301 Vehicle License #: No Tag Pick Up: 1491 Old Salem Rd SE Conyers, Ga 30013 Vehicle Make: Ford Year: 2013 Model: Escape Vehicle ID #: 1FMCU0J90DUC08324 Vehicle License #: CTX3219 State Ga Pick Up: I-20 E, Conyers, Ga 30094 Vehicle Make: Ford Year: 1998 Model: F-150 Vehicle ID #: 1FTZX1765WNA68938 Vehicle License #: DV16465 State TX Pick Up: 909-915 Railroad St NW Conyers, Ga 30012 Vehicle Make: Ford Year: 1997 Model: Ranger Vehicle ID #: 1FTCR10U2VPA53633 Vehicle License #: PBV7075 State GA Pick Up: Crestwood at Oglesby Bridge Rd Conyers, Ga 30094 Vehicle Make: Trailer Year: 0000 Model: 5ft x 10ft Vehicle ID #: No Vin or Tag Pick Up: 2930 US-78 Loganville, Ga 30052 Vehicle Make: Jet Ski Year: 000 Model: n/a Hull #: GA 4699 BA Vehicle License #: No tag Pick Up: 3530 Ga-20 Conyers, Ga 30013 Anyone with an ownership interest in any of these vehicles should contact the following business immediately: Business Name: Finish Line Towing, LLC Address: 1125 Ellington Dr NW Conyers, Ga 30012 Telephone #: 678-758-8938 928-84675 10/26 11/2/2022.

CONYERS, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO