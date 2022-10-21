Read full article on original website
Climbing number of foreclosures in Mesa County
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The fallout from the pandemic mixed with record high inflation means more Mesa County homeowners can’t pay their mortgages. Experts don’t see any relief for homeowners anytime soon. Now, a troubling trend between economic events and people forced to let their homes slip into foreclosure.
Food Bank of the Rockies brings first diaper bank to the valley
Clifton, Colo. (KJCT) - Diapers are a large expense for families, and due to inflation, prices have increased. In response, Governor Jared Polis signed a sales tax exemption for diapers and feminine hygiene products into law. It went into effect on August 10. Now, a food shelter in the valley...
Mesa County Residents Should Receive Refund Check by Mail Soon
This week, don't assume that all the mail you receive is junk, because a check from Mesa County may be waiting for you if you are a resident. According to Mesa County, TABOR refund checks began being mailed on Monday, October 24, 2022. Who is Eligible for a TABOR Refund...
These Places Have the Best Onion Rings in Grand Junction, Colorado
When most people order a burger, it usually comes with fries. If you are eating at a really good burger joint they will have other sides that pair well with your entree. Sides that go great with a burger include baked beans, cole slaw, pasta salad, or some amazing onion rings. Today we're asking you who has the best onion rings in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Bouns’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Bouns!. Bouns is a two-year-old Sheppard mix full of energy and love. Bouns gets along great with other dogs and loves people. He also thinks he is a lap dog and loves to be pet. Bouns walks well on a leash for his age and is very treat motivated.
TABOR check coming for Mesa County residents
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Every registered voter in Mesa County is about to get a check in the mail thanks to over $12 million in excess revenue collected by the county in 2021. The county says that this is because it received more money in 2021 than the TABOR limit allows, triggering a county-wide tax refund to everyone who is a registered voter.
RSV cases on the rise around the country
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Doctors around the country are scrambling to keep up with skyrocketing RSV cases. Like the common cold, RSV is a respiratory virus that affects anyone, but especially children under the age of one to senior citizens. What’s not common is how many cases are popping up and how early in the flu season they’re occurring.
Conditions to remain before next weather maker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today is going to be completely different compared to yesterday. During the morning, we started with temperatures below freezing and foggy conditions. Temperatures will continue to warm slowly throughout the remainder of the day, and the fog has since dissipated. However, while we will stay warmer than this morning, temperatures are going to remain below average. Today, highs in Grand Junction and Delta will stay in the mid to upper 40s. We will sit under mostly sunny skies this afternoon and the rest of the day.
Mesa County Crime Stoppers: Halloween Safety Tips
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Halloween is right around the corner and the Mesa County Crime Stoppers and GJPD have some tips to keep you and your family safe this spooky season. While you may be out and about Halloween weekend make sure to be aware of your surroundings, be...
Freeze Warning issued ahead of potentially damaging freeze
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Freeze Warning is in effect overnight and Tuesday morning from 2 AM until 10 AM for the Highway 50 Corridor from the Grand Valley through Delta and Montrose, for the I-70 Corridor from Grand Junction to Silt, for the Dolores River Valley southwest of the Uncompahgre Plateau, and for the Four Corners Region.
How to prepare your car for winter in western Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An early-season winter storm brought snow to the Grand Valley and other parts of western Colorado. The National Weather Service reports it will continue into early this week, and the sudden change of temperatures this weekend is getting people to ready their cars for winter driving.
Mesa County Public Health wants you to clean out your medicine cabinet
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - If you have a bottle of unused medication gathering dust somewhere in your home, Mesa County Public Health wants you to dispose it in a safe and environmentally sound manner. In the spirit of Drug Takeback Day on October 29, MCPH encourages residents to keep...
Tracking another rain and snow maker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. A Freeze warning will go into effect at 2 am tomorrow for Grand Junction and Montrose and expire at 10 am. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties.
Homeless shelter prepares for colder weather
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As the temperatures begin to drop, homeless shelters in the valley are expected to see an increase in people needing help. Currently, in the Grand Valley, two shelters offer emergency shelter. Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley has served more than 1,200 men, women, and...
In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected
If elected Colorado governor in two weeks, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl said one of her first tasks would be to “undo” as much as she possibly can. Ganahl, 56, was speaking to a crowd of around 90 supporters who came to listen, meet and mingle during a candidate event Monday at Edgewater Brewery in Grand […] The post In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Daytime paving on North Avenue to start Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Monday evening that it and contractor United Companies will be shifting work hours on North Avenue to 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. starting Wednesday. It says that motorists can expect road work on all following days except Fridays and Saturdays.
Bicyclist Tragically Struck and Killed By Train In Grand Junction
Tragedy struck suddenly in Grand Junction on Thursday. The community is mourning the death of a man who was struck by a train in the 2300 block of River Road Thursday morning. According to the Grand Junction Police Department, the man was trying to cross the tracks on his bicycle when he was struck by an oncoming train. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The GJPD indicates the accident did not occur at a railroad crossing, but, the investigation is ongoing and the Mesa County Coroner's Office will be responsible for officially releasing the identity of the victim.
Man Killed by Train in Mesa County
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) According to police it happened around 11 AM on Tuesday morning. A man was walking his bicycle over train tracks when he was struck by an east bound train. Police responded quickly but the man was dead on arrival. In their statement about the incident, Amtrak told us that nobody on […]
Somerset: The Colorado Town That Doesn’t Dial 911
There is a small Colorado town that apparently is not going to dial 911 in case of an emergency. They'll just handle it themselves. I would venture a guess that most Coloradans have never been in the town of Somerset, even if they have possibly driven past it on Highway 133 on the way to Paonia State Park. You'll find the tiny town of Somerset about 9 miles east of Paonia and about 32 miles south of Redstone.
