A Maine Woman is Among the Best Bird Dog Handlers in U.S.

A Maine woman is becoming one of the best bird dog handlers in the country, according to the Press Herald . What started as a routine training program for Camie Barrow has since turned into a professional lifestyle.

Being a Woman in Hunting Sports

Camie Barrow grew up around bird dogs . As a child, Barrow’s father always went out hunting with bird dogs. As such, it’s not surprising to see Barrow gathering such a formidable reputation among professional handlers. Last November, Barrow and her Springer Spanie l Bailey took home the national title. Impressively, Bailey also won the competition’s gunner Award—awarded to the dog the handlers most desire to hunt with.

Of the event’s 60-year history, Barrow is one of five female handlers who are also national champions. Amazingly, she is also the only person of any sex to win both awards simultaneously.

According to David Huntress, Barrow’s husband, his wife’s impression is only beginning to realize itself: “…at nationals there were women who came up to her to say thank you,” he said. “In a sport that’s predominantly a male sport, I don’t think it’s sunk in. But she showed everyone last year she is a quality handler.”

For a Bird Dog, It’s in Their Blood

Hunters use bird dogs to flush out game in the field. For hundreds of years, these sporting dogs have been loyal companions and essential aids. Barrow’s father, Kit, grew up in Minnesota and Wisconsin hunting with dogs. In his later years, he started training his Spaniels for field trials — competitions where the dogs are tasked with searching out birds scattered in a certain area. Around the same time, the junior Barrow was living in Boston and feeling lonely.

“I was looking for a sidekick,” said Barrow. “My dad was very interested in seeing his dogs’ genes continue. So Clancy became his first grandchild.” Whenever Barrow would take young Clancy outside, he would immediately start chasing pigeons in the park. Intuitively, Barrow understood this was simply a matter of her dog’s breeding.

She took Clancy to a kennel in New York where her father’s dog Louie also trained. At the time, a field trial was taking place on the property. Barrow spoke with Louie’s trainer and took the dog out for her first official trial. Amazingly, she won; the rest is history.

A Bright Future

Since then, bird dogs have become Barrow’s world. After moving to Maine to work with a new trainer and meeting her husband, Barrow has consistently been a top performer across the Northeast. Currently, she’s getting ready again for nationals, this time in Utah. But even with all the press and accolades, Barrow says she hasn’t forgotten what a treasure her dogs have been for her.

“Honestly, one of the things I love about dogs — they are a good barometer for me. If I’m being strong and confident, they are more likely to respond to me than if I’m being wishy-washy and unclear. So much good has happened to me because of dogs.”

The post A Maine Woman is Among the Best Bird Dog Handlers in U.S. appeared first on DogTime .