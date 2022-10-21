ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How Netflix’s ‘Oni’ Uses Folk Songs, Taiko and 10 Different Flutes to Honor Japanese Culture

By Michaela Zee
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nc46_0ii5VsPK00

To composers Zach Johnston and Matteo Roberts, music is never an afterthought in storytelling.

The duo, collectively known as Pep Magic , is behind the score of Netflix’s new animated series, “Oni: Thunder God’s Tale.” Based on Japanese folklore, it follows the story of Onari, a free-spirited girl living amongst gods and mythical creatures on Mount Kamigami. This includes her father Naridon, who wields his thunderous power through his taiko (“drum” in Japanese).

Johnston and Roberts collaborated with creator-director Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi in the early stages of “Oni,” allowing music and visual concepts to directly inspire and enhance one another.

“I think of visuals almost musically in a strange way, so I need their help to even write a story or make a painting,” Tsutsumi tells Variety , emphasizing how Johnston and Roberts are just as much filmmakers as they are composers.

The two weave traditional Japanese instruments with modern synths to create a nuanced, culturally driven score.

“Our number one concern going into it is, I want to make sure we’re respectful of Japanese music, but also make it our own,” says Johnston.

Pep Magic are longtime collaborators of Tonko House co-founders Tsutsumi and Robert Kondo, first scoring the animation studio’s 2014 Oscar-nominated short “The Dam Keeper.”

With Tsutsumi’s support and guidance, they felt comfortable enough to explore the mythological world of “Oni” through music, spending countless hours researching the art of taiko drumming and traditional Japanese scales. Tsutsumi also provided the composers some personal reference material: folk songs and chants he learned as a child in Japan.

“I think that when they come back with their intuitive approach and a solution — oftentimes, it feels authentic,” Tsutsumi says. “And the reason why I can say that is, it always makes me nostalgic when I hear the melodies that they created for this series.”

The score features renowned Japanese flutist Kei Sakamoto and taiko player Shuichi Hidano; these musicians were recorded live in Japan while Johnston, Roberts and Tsutsumi supervised the production remotely from California. For Tsutsumi, it was crucial to involve myriad Japanese artists for the animated epic.

“We were still lucky to be interactive with them and give them feedback after each take,” Johnston says about the musicians. “But it was really cool to just step out on some takes and let them do their own [thing].”

“The ideas were there, of course, but they really elevated that with their deeper understanding and experience with that music,” adds Roberts.

From shakuhachi to shinobues, Sakamoto tested over 40 Japanese flutes for the score, with only 10 of them incorporated into the final recording. If there was one octave missing from a traditional shinobue, she would build herself a custom instrument to complete the melodic phrase.

“She brought so much emotion to the pieces, I feel like we were all trying not to cry the moment she started playing,” Roberts says. “Both the taiko and the flute just brought so much humanity and warmth to the score.”

Ultimately, the harmony between the score and visuals was crucial in illustrating the fantastical elements and enigma of “Oni,” from the landscape of Mount Kamigami to its inhabitants.

“I really like seeing the themes change as the characters develop — it’s really gratifying and it feels really emotional,” says Johnston. “I feel like we spent two years with these characters, so the themes are burned into our brains.”

“They’re storytellers,” Tsutsumi adds. “What I care about as a director is, emotionally, it has to be honest — in the scene, to the characters. They always prioritize the emotion of the scene, and that’s what makes these two guys the most incredible composers, in my opinion.”

Below, Tonko House shares a clip of the “Rhythm of Mother Nature” from “Oni: Thunder God’s Tale,” now available to stream on Netflix.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Elena Ferrante‘s ‘The Lying Life of Adults’ Gets Netflix Streaming Date, Provocative Poster Art Revealed – Global Bulletin

DATE Netflix has revealed the launch date of its Elena Ferrante adaptation “The Lying Life of Adults” and released a provocative poster and teaser art for the show based on the “My Brilliant Friend” author’s latest novel. “Lying Life,” which will drop debut on Netflix globally on Jan. 4, 2023, is directed by Neapolitan helmer Edoardo De Angelis (“Indivisible”) and stars Valeria Golino in the role of Neapolitan aunt of the story’s young protagonist named Giovanna, played by newcomer Giordana Marengo. Alessandro Preziosi (“Medici”) plays Giovanna’s father, Andrea, while Pina Turco (“Gomorrah,” the series) plays her mother, Nella. The Ferrante book depicts...
Variety

Lenny Lipton, 3D Film Technology Trailblazer and ‘Puff the Magic Dragon’ Lyricist, Dies at 82

Lenny Lipton, the New York-native who wrote the lyrics to what became Peter, Paul and Mary’s popular folk song “Puff, the Magic Dragon,” died on Oct. 5 from brain cancer at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, his wife told The New York Times. He was 82. In 1959, Lipton was a 19-year-old physics major at Cornell University. Feeling inspired after reading Ogden Nash’s poem “The Tale of Custard the Dragon,” he borrowed the typewriter of his schoolmate Peter Yarrow — one-third of the Peter, Paul and Mary trio — to scribe a creation of his own. But when Yarrow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Japan’s Gaga Touting ‘We Make Antiques!’ and ‘#Manhole’ at TIFFCOM

Japanese indie studio Gaga is activating international sales on a handful of films in post-production, with the “We Make Antiques! Osaka Dreams” and “#Manhole” the headline titles. “Antiques” is a comedy about get rich quick schemes, art forgeries and the world of antiques. It is directed by Take Masaharu, the hitmaker with credits that include “100 Yen Love,” “The Gun” and “The Naked Director.” Starring Nakai Kiichi, Sasaki Kuranosuke and Yasuda Shota the film is set to reach Japanese cinemas on Jan. 6, 2023, anticipated to be a busy time for theaters. The company is also in post on “#Manhole,” a suspense...
Variety

Yoshimoto Kogyo Launching ‘Comedy Squad’ as Japanese Talent Agency Seeks International Reach

Yoshimoto Kogyo, an Osaka-based talent agency and Japanese media company that celebrates its 110th anniversary this year, has announced the launch of “Yoshimoto Comedy Squad,” a YouTube channel that features non-verbal comedy videos and comic ‘challenges’ across a range of topics. The aim is to broaden the international fan base of Yoshimoto’s roster of comedians, the largest in the Japanese entertainment industry.   Among the talents appearing on the channel is Uekusa Kazuhisa, better known by his stage names of Wes-P or Mr Uekusa, whose videos have gone viral on Twitter and TikTok, and has appeared on TV shows, commercials and events...
Variety

‘Winny,‘ ’Thorns of Beauty‘ and ’Spring in Between’ Head ColorBird Tokyo Sales Effort

Japan’s ColorBird Inc., is launching a trio of new titles at TIFFCOM, the rights market that accompanies the Tokyo International Film Festival, and which is this year held online only. Newest is “Winny,” a fact-based drama film that takes place in the early days of the Internet and sees a software developer wrongfully arrested by the police. The story follows the people who fight the authorities for justice and seek to protect the rights of engineers. The film is directed by the talented young Matsumoto Yusaku with the lead character played by Higashide Masahiro, star of Hamaguchi Ryusuke’s “Asako I&II.” It...
Variety

Kanye West Claims Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx ‘Got the Idea’ for ‘Django Unchained’ From His Pitch

After less than seven minutes in a heated interview between Kanye “Ye” West and Piers Morgan on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the rapper made claims that director Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx “got the idea” for the concept of their 2012 film “Django Unchained” from him. West — who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 — said he pitched a similar idea when initially brainstorming the music video for his 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which features Foxx. Ye released the official music video in 2005, which centers on a montage of Foxx and Ye dancing with various pin-up models. The...
Variety

Kim Kardashian Denounces Hate Speech After Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks

Kim Kardashian voiced her support of the Jewish community in wake of her ex-husband Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic remarks. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote Monday on Twitter without directly addressing West. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”
Variety

Danny Masterson Rape Accuser Testifies She Grabbed His Hair: ‘Get Off Me’

A former girlfriend of actor Danny Masterson testified Monday that she awoke one night in November 2001 to find that he was raping her. The woman — who is identified in court as Christina B. — told jurors that she yelled at him and tried to shove him away. But he just pressed down harder, pinning her down, she said. “I was screaming at him to get off me,” she said. “‘I don’t want to have sex. No. Get off me.’ I just kept screaming that over and over.” The woman was the second accuser to testify in Masterson’s trial, which began...
Variety

Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production

Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
Variety

New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Reappoints Michelle Donelan as Culture Secretary

New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has re-appointed Michelle Donelan as culture secretary. Donelan was appointed by Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss, who lasted only 44 days as Prime Minister before she was dramatically forced to resign last week. Donelan was formerly universities minister and education minister, the latter role lasting only two days in Boris Johnson’s cabinet before she was among a wave of ministers who resigned their posts as they lost confidence in Johnson. He eventually stepped down in July and was replaced by Truss in September. Just two days after Donelan was appointed secretary of state for the department of digital,...
Variety

Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry Support Will Smith at ‘Emancipation’ Screening: ‘It‘s Truly Powerful and Moving’

Will Smith’s comeback got a boost from the likes of Rihanna and Dave Chappelle, who were just two of several high profile guests in attendance at a recent screening of “Emancipation.” The Antoine Fuqua-directed slavery drama marks Smith’s first movie release since the 2022 Oscars, where he slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage. In a photo posted to Instagram, Smith is seen attending the “Emancipation” screening alongside Rihanna, Chappelle, Kenya Barris and ASAP Rocky, among others. Smith wrote in the caption: “EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope ya’ll enjoyed!!” “Emancipation” stars Smith as a runaway slave who becomes known...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

How ‘Call Me Kat’ Will Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan in Thursday’s Episode

The upcoming episode of “Call Me Kat” will include a title card paying tribute to Leslie Jordan after his death at age 67 in a car accident on Monday. Titled “Call Me Uncle Dad,” Season 3 Episode 5 will air on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. Since the debut of “Call Me Kat in 2021,” Jordan starred in the comedy as Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe. He had completed production on eight episodes of Season 3, and was due to finish shooting Episode 9 this week. In Episode 7, which is set to air on Nov. 10,...
Variety

‘Doctor Who’: David Tennant Confirmed as 14th Doctor, With Ncuti Gatwa to Follow

Jodie Whittaker, the 13th Doctor in the BBC’s long-running and immensely popular “Doctor Who” series, regenerated on Sunday, Oct. 23, revealing David Tennant, who was the 10th Doctor, as the 14th Doctor. Tennant and Catherine Tate are reprising their roles for the show’s 60th anniversary, and the BBC has confirmed that they will appear in three special episodes, set to air in November 2023. “David Tennant, previously known as the 10th Doctor, is now also known as the 14th Doctor. Confused? Don’t worry, he seems a little perplexed too,” the BBC said in a statement. “Doctor Who” began in 1963 and follows...
Variety

Danny Masterson Rape Accuser Appears to Have Panic Attack, Says She Feared Scientology Would ‘Destroy’ Her

The second accuser in the Danny Masterson rape trial broke down on the stand Tuesday when describing retaliation she has faced from the Church of Scientology. The woman, a former girlfriend of Masterson’s who has been identified in court as Christina B., appeared to have a panic attack as she discussed the consequences of being declared a “suppressive person.” “I can’t breathe,” she said at one point. She testified that she reported Masterson to the church after he allegedly raped her while she was unconscious in December 2001. She said a church official told her that it was not possible to rape...
Variety

Should Kanye West’s Music Be Banned?

As Kanye West continues to double down on his antisemitic comments and Adidas becomes the latest company to sever business ties with him — following Balenciaga, his former agency CAA and others — it is no surprise that attention has turned to his music relationships, specifically his label situation and streaming services. This is a road we have been down before: As the extent of R. Kelly’s sexual offenses finally, belatedly became undeniable over 2018 and 2019, similar questions arose. Kelly’s longtime record label, RCA, finally terminated its contract with the singer — after months of calls to do so — after the “Surviving...
Variety

Adidas Terminates Partnership With Kanye West at a Cost of $246 Million

Sports brand Adidas has terminated its partnership with Kanye West over his antisemitic comments in a move it estimates will impact its bottom line by up to €250 million ($246 million) this year alone, the company said Tuesday. In a statement, the sneaker brand, referring to West by his...
Variety

Maisie Williams Admits ‘Game of Thrones’ ‘Definitely Fell Off at the End’

Maisie Williams is weighing in on the “Game of Thrones” final season discourse. On a Twitch stream with her brother James Williams, the Arya Stark actor said she recently rewatched “Game of Thrones” and admitted, “It definitely fell off at the end.” She added that the HBO series “started really strong.” “It kinda popped off,” Maisie said. “For the longest time… I could never see it from the outside. So I could never say that and actually understand it. For the first time, it feels good to be proud of it. It was 10 years of my life.” She continued, “I was heartbroken when...
Variety

Nippon Television Touts Film and TV Credentials at Tokyo Market

Nippon Television, the Japanese broadcast and production group that owns Hulu Japan, has made headlines in recent months with the success of its TV formats. However, it is using the recent Busan and this month’s Tokyo rights market to tout a slate of theatrical movies. In the live action category, it is readying “Nemesis,” a two-years-later spin off from the Nemesis Detective Agency TV drama series, which is built around two female sleuths, one a reckless genius, the other a self-proclaimed genius who is largely incompetent. The storyline of the feature film involves a succession of the detectives’ friends being killed...
Variety

UTA Chief Jeremy Zimmer Implores Agents: ‘Please Support the Boycott of Kanye West’

Public instances of anti-semitism around Los Angeles have prompted UTA co-founder and CEO Jeremy Zimmer to issue a company-wide memo addressing the matter. In a note sent to staff on Oct. 23 under the subject line “Rise of Anti Semitism and Hate,” Zimmer, whose agency represents such music clients as Bad Bunny, Jonas Brothers and the Kid Laroi, outlined the company’s policy on the heels of anti-Jewish comments made by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. “As a company we stand for a wide diversity of voices and ideas; But we can’t support hate speech, bigotry or anti-semitism,” Zimmer wrote....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
62K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy