kymkemp.com
Coast Central Awards Local Non-Profits $100K in Grants
Coast Central Credit Union President/CEO James T. Sessa announced that its Board of Directors has approved $100,000 in grants through its Community Investment Program’s spring round to 12 local organizations, bringing the total awarded to $2 million since 2008. A total of 48 non-profits had requested $600,000. Coast Central also supports its communities through sponsorship, college scholarship, and employee volunteer programs.
kymkemp.com
‘SUP WITH THE SUPES: Cannabis Reform, Fire Prevention, Compensation for the Supervisors, & Planning Commission Ethics, OH MY!!
The Board of Supervisors’ meeting for Tuesday, October 25th will get started promptly at 9 o’clock before your neighbor’s rooster is done blowing his lid! This week, your Board of Supervisors is poised to handle several issues of public interest, and receive department reports updating the Supes as usual – with everything from pay raises for department heads, to a ban of herbicides Below is a breakdown of them so that with a quick read, you can see what’s going down, and speak your mind during public comment.
kymkemp.com
Arcata Expands Bike Share Program
The City of Arcata’s bike share program is expanding to include four additional locations!. The City is happy to announce that thanks to funding through the Humboldt County Association of Governments and partnerships with the Yurok Indian Housing Authority and the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the City of Arcata will be expanding its bike share program to an additional four locations throughout town. This expansion will help increase the accessibility and interconnectivity of Arcata and, due to the new locations’ proximity to public transportation hubs, will also allow for better multi-modal transportation. New bike share stations will be located at the 30th St. subdivision, Valley West Boulevard, 7th & I Street and Shay Park along Foster Avenue.
kymkemp.com
Community Meetings to Review Draft Trinity RTP, Environmental Document November 14-17
This is a press release from Green DOT Transportation Solutions:. Green DOT Transportation Solutions will host four up-coming community meetings to publicly review the Draft Trinity Regional Transportation Plan (RTP) and Environmental Document. These meetings will be held between November 14th and 17th at the following locations:. Junction City –...
Lake County News
Lyons: Concerned about excessive grading in the name of vegetation management
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — An extensive unpermitted grading project at 10919 Point Lakeview Road demonstrates a serious problem with the county of Lake’s hazardous vegetation ordinance. Last spring I saw a “notice to abate” posted on this property and became concerned that some overzealous clearing may take place....
kymkemp.com
Letter Writer States the Removal of Grasses on Dunes is Causing Issues
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Pam Olson: She ‘lived with a balance of strength and grace’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Pamela Walsh...
Willits News
Mendocino County CEO Report: Preparing for jail expansion; trees removed from Low Gap Park
In her latest report on county operations, Mendocino County Chief Executive Officer Darcie Antle provided updates on projects being done prior to a planned expansion of the jail on Low Gap Road:. • Work continues on the Jail Expansion Parking Improvement Project along Low Gap Road between Probation and the...
kymkemp.com
PG&E Flying Along North Coast
As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
kymkemp.com
Skunk Train Gets Skunked; Great Redwood Trail Logs a Win
The Great Redwood Trail overcame a major hurdle late Thursday afternoon, when a federal regulator turned down the Skunk Train’s offer to buy 13 miles of track north of Willits. The Great Redwood Trail Agency, which owns the track, had asked the Surface Transportation Board, which regulates railroads, to...
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Oct. 24
A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Oct. 21. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located north to northeast of Hydesville, CA, near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, a 4.1-magnitude quake hit the southern end south southeast of Fortuna, CA.
kymkemp.com
4.2 4.1 Earthquake Shakes Humboldt
KTVU FOX 2
4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif., - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to data, the quake stuck just outside of Fortuna, California about 17 miles south of Eureka. No injuries or damage has been reported. The quake stuck over 14...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson Arrested for Violating His Restraining Order
Embattled Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson was arrested shortly after 1 p.m. Monday for violating the terms of a restraining order against him. Arcata Police Chief Brian Ahearn tells the Outpost that he was arrested around 1:30 for having communication with one of the people protected by the order. He declined to give any further details.
kymkemp.com
[Update: Good News!] Search for Missing Honeydew Resident Underway
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A search and rescue for a missing woman is currently underway in the Honeydew area. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 58-year-old Kari Rene Nelson, who was last seen by a family member at a property on the 47000 block of Mattole Road.
kymkemp.com
Local Progressive Democrats Oppose Privatization of Medicare and Weigh in on Ballot Measures
In the face of renewed corporate attempts to privatize Medicare through private insurance scams termed “Medicare Advantage, and more recently the “ACO REACH” program, the Humboldt Progressive Democrats club joined local health care activists in vowing to oppose the corporate takeover of Medicare. At its October meeting, club members unanimously endorsed a resolution entitled “The Privatization of Medicare Must be Stopped” and called on Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Human Services and President Biden terminate the ACO-REACH program. This resolution follows an explosive New York Times article “‘The Cash Monster Was Insatiable’: How Insurers Exploited Medicare for Billions” exposing rampant fraud in the existing so-called “Medicare Advantage” program (which is neither Medicare nor an advantage). Local activists are also issuing a call to attend remaining local presentations by United Heath promoting Medicare Advantage and ask the hard questions about its coverage and who pays:
kymkemp.com
Margaret Kaye Aiton: She loved color and the brighter the better
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Margaret Kaye Aiton (McCann) passed peacefully on October 15, 2022 at the St....
kymkemp.com
Local Attorney Says Juan Pablo Cervantes is ‘Experienced and Ready for the Recorder Position’
Local Attorney Eric Kirk offers his endorsement for Juan Pablo Cervantes in his campaign for the position of Clerk-Recorder-Registrar in the following opinion piece:. Election worker intimidation is up all over the country, and election officials have been quitting their positions. The Big Lie of 2020 infected millions under the influence of a charismatic authoritarian leader. They lost confidence in the election process. Despite losing about 65 court cases and failing to present any coherent evidence, the Lie persists and numerous candidates with a grand sense of entitlement routinely scream fraud upon losing.
kymkemp.com
Fire Near the Bayshore Mall This Morning
This morning, about 7:15 a.m., a black column of smoke rose from near the Bayshore Mall. It looked ominous but, according to Humboldt Bay Fire spokesperson, Talia Flores, “It was a transient camp fire that caught a big chunk of carpet which made it look like a larger fire than it was. No vehicles, no buildings involved.”
kymkemp.com
Hyampom Mandalas
Snow on Rays Peak in Hyampom, a drone, and an imagination…. The beauty of a remote Trinity County landscape becomes a trippy video in the hands of its creator, One Rad Nomad, who recently posted this imagery. S/he wrote, “A couple years ago, when [I] was living in a remote...
