The City of Arcata’s bike share program is expanding to include four additional locations!. The City is happy to announce that thanks to funding through the Humboldt County Association of Governments and partnerships with the Yurok Indian Housing Authority and the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the City of Arcata will be expanding its bike share program to an additional four locations throughout town. This expansion will help increase the accessibility and interconnectivity of Arcata and, due to the new locations’ proximity to public transportation hubs, will also allow for better multi-modal transportation. New bike share stations will be located at the 30th St. subdivision, Valley West Boulevard, 7th & I Street and Shay Park along Foster Avenue.

ARCATA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO