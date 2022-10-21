Read full article on original website
Poets and Quants
Meet the EPGP Class of 2023: Sipra Priyadarshinee, IIM Bangalore
“I am an energetic and driven individual who is always up for a challenge. I am a person with high EQ and have very strong beliefs and ethics system. I take solace in travelling and being amidst nature.”. Hometown: Cuttack, Odisha. Fun Fact About Yourself: I would rather not say...
Poets and Quants
Meet the EPGP Class of 2023: Mamta Kumari, IIM Bangalore
Fun Fact About Yourself: I am an avid trekker and have completed many treks till date. Toughest trek I summitted was Stok Kangri, which stands at an elevation of 20,100 feet. Undergraduate School and Major: BIT Sindri, Mechanical Engineering. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: Steel Authority of India Limited,...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
HHS: $13 million investment in nurse education is ‘key pillar’ to improving SNFs
The US Department of Health and Human Services’ plan to spend $13 million on nursing education and training is “a key pillar of President Biden’s action plan to improve the safety and quality of care in the nation’s nursing homes,” the department said Friday. “Nurses...
bestcolleges.com
Professional Organizations That Support Minorities in STEM
Women make up half of the national STEM workforce but earn less than men. Minorities in STEM, including Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC), are disproportionately represented. Dedicated organizations exist to advocate for women, BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and neurodiverse professionals in STEM. STEM employment is booming in the post-internet era....
geteducated.com
Online Chemical Engineering Master’s Degree Programs
Statistics show that average chemical engineers earn a lucrative six-figure salary. And that’s just with an undergraduate degree! An online chemical engineering master’s can unlock even better positions with higher pay and rewarding outcomes. Engineers with advanced technical knowledge in chemical engineering also have better job prospects—for example, engineering management, community college instruction, and chief engineering officer.
