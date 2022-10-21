ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

live5news.com

Rory McIlroy wins The CJ Cup at Congaree

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Rory McIlroy reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking on Sunday with his CJ Cup win at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. McIlroy defeated Kurt Kitayama by one stroke. McIlroy finished the tournament at -17. Kitayama finished in second at...
RIDGELAND, SC
thegeorgeanne.com

Down and Out in Savannah

Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
SAVANNAH, GA
golfcourseindustry.com

South Carolina Lowcountry club completes $5.8 million course renovation

The West Course at Belfair, a private community in Bluffton, South Carolina, recently reopened following a $5.8 million, five-month golf course renovation. The project, which began in mid-May, included a new irrigation system, re-grassing of greens and bunker renovations, as well as other projects to improve playability and aesthetics. Fazio Design led the renovation project of the original Tom Fazio-designed West Course, which first opened for play in 1996. Leibold Irrigation executed the construction work.
BLUFFTON, SC
wbtw.com

4 protesters arrested outside home of baby missing, believed dead in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Four people have been arrested after protesting outside the home of missing toddler Quinton Simon, according to the Chatham County Police Department. Kimberly Tahyer was arrested Saturday night after reportedly banging on the windows and doors of the home in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road, authorities said. She was charged with criminal trespassing.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Onlookers get close to award winning actor in Savannah tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some onlookers at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 were unexpectedly treated to a greeting, autograph and photo opportunities when actor Eddie Redmayne left the red carpet and headed their way. “He was walking by, and my friend Charlie told me to get something signed and I didn’t have anything, so […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Shooting kills 2 in Hampton County on Saturday

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting killed two people in Hampton County on Saturday. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened on Bryant Road in Garnett while a large gathering was happening. Jashown Figueroa, 19, and Tyrone Bryant, 52, were killed in the shooting. Deputies recovered shell casings and guns at […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Shooting in Hampton County over the weekend leaves two dead

Garnett, S.C. (WTOC) - On Saturday Oct. 22, officers from the Hampton County Sherrif’s Office and the Estill, Gifford, Varnville and Yemassee police departments responded to multiple addresses on Bryant Road in Garnett. According to the sheriff’s office, officers encountered a large gathering and began to secure the scene...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

8 defendants charged in COVID-19 relief fraud schemes

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Federal courts have charged eight new defendants with taking part in COVID-19 relief fraud schemes—two of them pleading guilty. The charges result from an ongoing investigation into misuse of the U.S. government’s COVID-19 financial relief programs. According to authorities, the charges carry statutory penalties of up to 20 years in prison […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Details uncovered on Leilani Simon’s felony arrest in NC

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The WSAV Investigative Unit uncovered new information about why the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon was on probation. Just days after Quinton went missing WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon was already in trouble. In a September 2022 Chatham County incident report, after a fight between Leilani and her […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Pride Festival returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, carnival games, costumes and a parade - The Savannah Pride Festival returns this weekend with three days of events and entertainment all celebrating inclusion. Lawrence Appenzeller is the director of the Savannah First City Pride Center and Dusty Church is the Board Chair for...
SAVANNAH, GA

