live5news.com
Rory McIlroy wins The CJ Cup at Congaree
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Rory McIlroy reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking on Sunday with his CJ Cup win at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. McIlroy defeated Kurt Kitayama by one stroke. McIlroy finished the tournament at -17. Kitayama finished in second at...
thegeorgeanne.com
Down and Out in Savannah
Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
golfcourseindustry.com
South Carolina Lowcountry club completes $5.8 million course renovation
The West Course at Belfair, a private community in Bluffton, South Carolina, recently reopened following a $5.8 million, five-month golf course renovation. The project, which began in mid-May, included a new irrigation system, re-grassing of greens and bunker renovations, as well as other projects to improve playability and aesthetics. Fazio Design led the renovation project of the original Tom Fazio-designed West Course, which first opened for play in 1996. Leibold Irrigation executed the construction work.
Georgia Southern to hold public job fair; Will make same-day offers
Georgia Southern will hold a job fair for staff positions on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 10am to 2pm at the Nessmith-Lane Building at 847 Plant Drive on the Statesboro campus. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with departments looking to hire and make same-day job offers. This is...
‘I’m not hiding:’ Missing Georgia toddler’s mother speaks as police continue to search landfill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police said Monday that she still hopes her son will be found “happy and alive” as investigators search a landfill for the child’s remains. Nearly three weeks have passed since Leilani Simon...
wbtw.com
Money from Georgia school zone cameras used to fund search for Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — It has been 19 days since little Quinton Simon went missing. The Chatham County Police Department said while they believe Simon is likely dead, they intend to find his remains and bring him home nonetheless. Since this case began, dozens of investigators comprised of...
wbtw.com
4 protesters arrested outside home of baby missing, believed dead in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Four people have been arrested after protesting outside the home of missing toddler Quinton Simon, according to the Chatham County Police Department. Kimberly Tahyer was arrested Saturday night after reportedly banging on the windows and doors of the home in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road, authorities said. She was charged with criminal trespassing.
Onlookers get close to award winning actor in Savannah tonight
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some onlookers at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 were unexpectedly treated to a greeting, autograph and photo opportunities when actor Eddie Redmayne left the red carpet and headed their way. “He was walking by, and my friend Charlie told me to get something signed and I didn’t have anything, so […]
Local doctors concerned about ‘tripledemic’ of respiratory viruses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s very early on in flu season and Georgia has the highest rate of infection in the country, according to CDC data. Health experts are now warning about a triple threat of illnesses with rising cases of the flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and COVID-19. Savannah doctors say they’re already seeing […]
WJCL
Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
Why hasn’t anyone been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Quinton Simon?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It has now been more than two weeks since Quinton Simon was last seen. The 20-month-old toddler is the center of a massive search effort that now focuses on a Chatham County landfill. Only the WSAV Investigative Unit has the photo of the toddler’s mom out drinking at a beach bar […]
Shooting kills 2 in Hampton County on Saturday
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting killed two people in Hampton County on Saturday. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened on Bryant Road in Garnett while a large gathering was happening. Jashown Figueroa, 19, and Tyrone Bryant, 52, were killed in the shooting. Deputies recovered shell casings and guns at […]
1 Person Died In Motor Vehicle Accident In Candler County (Candler County, GA)
Georgia State Patrol reported a motor vehicle crash in Candler County. The crash happened on Sunday at around 9 p.m. The Ford-150 driver was traveling west on Salem Church Road and disobeyed the traffic on Portal highway by attempting to make a left turn, according to Georgia State Patrol.
wtoc.com
Shooting in Hampton County over the weekend leaves two dead
Garnett, S.C. (WTOC) - On Saturday Oct. 22, officers from the Hampton County Sherrif’s Office and the Estill, Gifford, Varnville and Yemassee police departments responded to multiple addresses on Bryant Road in Garnett. According to the sheriff’s office, officers encountered a large gathering and began to secure the scene...
WJCL
A Traffic Advisory Alert has been issued for U.S. Highway 17A in Beaufort and Hampton Counties
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — VIDEO ATTACHED ABOVE: Your certified most accurate weekend weather forecast. A traffic advisory has been issued for U.S. Highway 17A in Beaufort and Hampton Counties. U.S. Hwy 17A is closed from Pocotaligo Road in Hampton County to Castle Hall Road in Beaufort County. Emergency Services...
8 defendants charged in COVID-19 relief fraud schemes
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Federal courts have charged eight new defendants with taking part in COVID-19 relief fraud schemes—two of them pleading guilty. The charges result from an ongoing investigation into misuse of the U.S. government’s COVID-19 financial relief programs. According to authorities, the charges carry statutory penalties of up to 20 years in prison […]
Details uncovered on Leilani Simon’s felony arrest in NC
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The WSAV Investigative Unit uncovered new information about why the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon was on probation. Just days after Quinton went missing WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon was already in trouble. In a September 2022 Chatham County incident report, after a fight between Leilani and her […]
WJCL
Children's hospital in Savannah is running low on beds. Here's why its happening
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah children's hospital is running out of beds. It is all due to a rise in respiratory illnesses being seen all across the country. Doctors told WJCL 22 News it's not COVID-19 that is the problem. It is mainly flu cases and RSV cases they're seeing.
Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport experiencing parking issues
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some travelers have grown frustrated with the ongoing parking shortage at the airport and are hoping officials help ease the issue before it gets worse. Travel has increased by 33% which means more people are coming to Savannah/Hilton Head International airport than ever before. Right now, there are 500 fewer spaces […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Pride Festival returns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, carnival games, costumes and a parade - The Savannah Pride Festival returns this weekend with three days of events and entertainment all celebrating inclusion. Lawrence Appenzeller is the director of the Savannah First City Pride Center and Dusty Church is the Board Chair for...
